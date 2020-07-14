HERMANTOWN — The 12th annual Arrowhead High School Volleyball Captain’s Tournament will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Hermantown High School.
Get your 2020 volleyball season off to a great start. The tournament format is pool play followed by divisional playoffs. A minimum of eight sets is guaranteed.
The team entry deadline is Friday, July 31. The team entry fee is $100.
For more information, call or email Brian Karich at 218-969-3716, brian@divesportspluswear.com, or the Web site www.divesportspluswear.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.