HERMANTOWN — The 12th annual Arrowhead High School Volleyball Captain’s Tournament will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Hermantown High School.

Get your 2020 volleyball season off to a great start. The tournament format is pool play followed by divisional playoffs. A minimum of eight sets is guaranteed.

The team entry deadline is Friday, July 31. The team entry fee is $100.

For more information, call or email Brian Karich at 218-969-3716, brian@divesportspluswear.com, or the Web site www.divesportspluswear.com.

