GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events in this area:
Boys Tennis
Hibbing 4
GRG 3
HIBBING — The Lightning lost to Hibbing by a 4-3 margin in one of their matches at Hibbing on Saturday.
The results of the other match were not available.
Against the Lightning, Isaac Hildenbrand beat Alex Frimanslund 6-4, 6-2 at first singles; Drew Anderson downed Caiden MacLean 6-0, 6-1 at second singles; Tristan Babich beat Justin Kerr 6-1, 6-3 at third singles; and Cooper Hendrickson downed Joe Sutherland 6-1, 6-1 at fourth singles.
Luc Dulong and Wyatt Simonson, Zachary Lagergren and Blake Henricksen and Hunter Bischoff and Jens Kaldahl all won doubles matches for Grand Rapids/Greenway.
College Baseball
Itasca splits doubleheader
VIRGINIA — Mesabi Range and Itasca squared off again Sunday in a doubleheader at Stock Field in Virginia, with the Norsemen splitting the twin bill.
The Vikings took game one 3-1 and the Norse came back to win game two, 5-3.
Max Grundhofer led Mesabi Range with an RBI single, while Dawson Tweet and Jackson Bode also added base knocks in the five-inning opener.
Itasca put together 11 runs on 10 hits. Daniel Wensloff smacked a home run and two RBI, while Dawson Stevens added an RBI double.
Jackson Kelly took the pitching loss for Mesabi Range, going five innings and allowed 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits. He fanned three batters and also walked two.
Riley Resnick got the win for Itasca in a complete game effort. He fanned eight Norsemen, walked three and allowed one run on three hits.
Mesabi Range came back in game two to score five times on five hits. Zach Nelson paced the Norsemen with two hits and one RBI, Konrad Kisch smacked a homer and Grundhofer knocked in two runs. Tweet and Bode added hits and Blake Warner recorded an RBI.
Gabriel Soto notched the win on the mound as he fanned eight Vikings, walked four and allowed three runs (three earned) on nine hits.
The Vikings were led by Stevens, Cade Marquardt and Collin Zahnbrock with two hits each, while Esteban Paulino secured one hit and two RBI. Jack Dommeyer took the loss on the hill after going five innings and surrendering four earned runs on four hits. He also struck out three and walked two.
Mesabi Range (8-19 overall/5-7 MCAC North) hosts Century on Saturday.
Saturday’s Game Two
Itasca 3,
Mesabi Range 1
GRAND RAPIDS — After losing game one of a twin bill 1-0 Saturday, the Norse collected eight hits in game two, but it still wasn’t enough in a 3-1 to Itasca.
The Norsemen were led by Trent Braaten and Dawson Tweet with two hits each and a hit and one RBI from Max Grundhofer. Jackson Bode, Blake Warner and Cole Meyer each added base knocks, as well.
On the hill, Zach Nelson took the loss after going five innings, walking two and striking out two. He allowed three runs (all earned) on five hits. Tweet threw the final inning, striking out one and giving up one hit.
Itasca, meanwhile, scored three runs on six hits. Samuel Candelario connected for two hits, while Joshua Grimmer, David Morales, Riley Resnick and Ryan Akkanen each added one hit. Alex McBride pitched the Vikings to the win with a six-inning, seven-strikeout effort. He allowed one earned run on seven hits.
Baseball
Eagan 5
GR 3
EAGAN — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team dropped a close decision on Saturday, falling to Eagan 5-3 in a game at Eagan.
Eagan scored two runs on a strikeout late in the game for two keys runs in the win. With runners on second and third, an Eagan batter struck out with the ball ending up in the dirt. The batter was then thrown out at first by the catcher for the second out in the inning.
Yet, two runs still scored on the play. The runner on third scored when the batter was thrown out at first. However, the runner on second continued running around third and also scored on the play.
“It was sad,” said Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen. “I’ve been around the game a lot of years and I have never lost a game on a two-run strike out. This is a first for me and it is something I have never seen before.
“But I was happy with the way we played defense; we only made one error and it cost us one run. We have improved from the first game to the third game and hopefully we keep improving.”
Grand Rapids – which played without three starters – left 11 runners on base in the game including eight in scoring position.
“If we get one key hit we win the game but we didn’t get the key hit,” said Kinnunen. “We had trouble swinging when we had two strikes because we struck out looking four times with guys in scoring position which killed us.
“We need to swing the bat with two strikes if we are going to drive in runs.”
Kyle Henke started on the mound for the Thunderhawks and pitched the first four innings and allowed five runs, four of which were earned. He yielded four hits while walking two and striking out four. He also hit two batters.
Ren Morque pitched the final two innings and gave up one hit while walking one and striking out one.
Andy Linder had an RBI single for Grand Rapids while also picking up hits for the Thunderhawks were Morque, Ben Keske, Garett Drotts and Henke.
Charlie Harms had three hits, scored a run and drove in one for Eagan.
Eagan is now 6-1 for the season while the Thunderhawks fall to 0-3. Grand Rapids had its home opener Friday against Duluth East.
“We have to get through this COVID and get to the first week in June when the playoffs start and that’s what we are climbing the mountain for, trying to get there every day until the playoffs start.”
GR 201 000 0 — 3 4 1
E 200 210 x — 5 5 5
Grand Rapids: Kyle Henke (L); Eagan: T. Langenburg, Mike Gelineau (3rd) (W), Sam Martin (6th), Ryan Danich (7th) (S).
