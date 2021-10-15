GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Tennis
CEC 6
GRG 1
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team saw its team portion of the season come to an end recently with a 6-1 loss in section action at Cloquet.
The Lightning’s lone point in the match came at first singles where the duo of senior Courtney Brandt and junior Taryn Hamling downed seniors Brynn Martin and Jayden Karppinen 6-4, 2-6, 10-2 in a tight match.
The Lumberjacks swept the singles matches as Marina Dostal beat Emily Hill in the first singles match and Winnie Benjamin-Hall was victorious against Franzi Teichmann in second singles. Lydia Stone downed Caroline Ahcan in the third singles match and Addie Loeb defeated Mercury Bischoff in the fourth singles match.
The CEC team of Carlee Maslowski and Dana Jones downed Hannah LaFrenier and Molly Pierce in the second doubles match, and in third doubles Bella Harriman and Alexis Goranson defeated Addison Linder and Lindsey Tulla.
CEC 6, GRG 1
First Singles: Marina Dostal, CEC, def. Emily Hill, GRG, 6-4, 6-2
Second Singles: Winnie Benjamin-Hall, CEC, def. Franzi Teichmann, GRG, 6-3, 6-3
Third Singles: Lydia Stone, CEC, def. Caroline Ahcan, GRG, 6-0, 6-1
Fourth Singles: Addie Loeb, CEC, def. Mercury Bischoff, GRG, 6-3, 7-5
First Doubles: Courtney Brandt/Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Brynn Martin/Jayden Karppinen, CEC, 6-4, 2-6, 10-2
Second Doubles: Carlee Maslowski/Dana Jones, CEC, def. Hannah LaFrenier/Molly Pierce, GRG, 6-0, 6-4
Third Doubles: Bella Harriman/Alexis Goranson, CEC, def. Addison Linder/Lindsey Tulla, GRG, 6-1, 6-1
Volleyball
Virginia 3
Deer River 0
VIRGINIA — The Deer River High School volleyball team lost in three games to Virginia on Tuesday, at Virginia.
Virginia won 3-0, 25-23, 25-17, 25-18.
Taylor Peck had nine kills, two digs and a block for the Warriors while Nevaeh Evans recorded eight kills and 12 digs. Grace Bergland had 24 set assists and seven digs, and Katie Storlie and Hannah Edwards both had three kills.
Volleyball
Greenway 3
Aitkin 0
AITKIN — The Greenway High School volleyball team defeated Aitkin in three straight games in action Tuesday at Aitkin.
The Raiders won 3-0, 25-13, 25-20, 25-13.
Lexi Hammer finished with 29 set assists for Greenway while Emma Markovich had nine kills and 15 digs. Bri Miller recorded 10 kills, 10 digs and four blocks and Kyra Williams had 16 digs. Ava Johnson contributed 10 kills and six digs while Jocelyn Mikulich had seven digs.
Greenway is now 16-3 for the season. It took part in the Lightning Invite at Eastview on Friday. It will play host to Virginia at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, and then it will conclude its regular season with a home match at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, versus Esko.
With the loss, Aitkin falls to 6-15 for the season.
Volleyball
Intl. Falls 3
Deer River 0
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School volleyball team lost in three games to International Falls in play Thursday at Deer River.
The Broncos won 3-0, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19.
Taylor Peck finished with 13 kills and seven digs for Deer River while Nevaeh Evans had five kills and 14 digs. Grace Bergland contributed 21 set assists and four digs and Katie Storlie had seven digs.
The Warriors will close out their regular season on Monday, Oct. 18, with a 7 p.m. road match at Bigfork.
Volleyball
Ely 3
N-K 0
ELY — The Ely volleyball team picked up their second win of the week Thursday night, earning a 3-0 (25-9, 25-19, 25-17) sweep over Nashwauk-Keewatin on their home court.
Rachel Coughlin led the team in kills with 11 to go along with four blocks and nine digs. Madeline Kallberg finished with five kills and five digs. Katrina Seliskar tallied 28 set assists and three ace serves.
Kellen Thomas had four kills, three blocks and 11 digs while Raven Sainio tallied three kills and a block. Annikka Mattson was strong from the service line with three aces for the Timberwolves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.