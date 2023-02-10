GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 68
Duluth East 45
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team ran past Duluth East 68-45 in action on Feb. 7, in Duluth.
The Thunderhawks led big at 38-19 at the half and then outscored the Greyhounds by four points in the second half to take the victory.
Grand Rapids nailed a bunch of 3-pointers in the contest led by Taryn Hamling who nailed five of them and finished with 30 points. Jessika Lofstrom hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 and Braya LaPlant mad three 3-pointers and scored 11 points. Hannah Hostetter added six points.
Rachel Hagen scored 23 points to lead Duluth East. Ashlynne Guenther added 14 points.
With the win – Grand Rapids’ 20th in succession – the Thunderhawks are now 20-2 on the season while Duluth East falls to 12-9.
GR 38 30—68
DE 19 26—45
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 2 Kyra Giffen 2, Hannah Hostetter 6, Jessika Lofstrom 15, Taryn Hamling 30, Braya LaPlant 11, Amanda Scherping 2.
Duluth East: Sierra Fuller 4, Ashlynne Guenther 14, Lilly Kuettel 2, Rachel Hagen 23, Maggie Winesett 2.
Three pointers: GR, Lofstrom 3, Hamling 5, LaPlant 3; DE, none; Free throws: GR 7-of-8; DE 5-of-7.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 80
Cloquet 74
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team won its second game in a row with an 80-74 victory over Cloquet on Feb. 7, at home.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 4-12 for the season while Cloquet falls to 9-9 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 82
Ely 72
ELY — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Ely 82-72 in action on the road on Feb. 7.
Deer River led 42-34 at the half and then outscored Ely by two points in the second half to grab the win.
Cale Jackson scorched the nets for seven 3-pointers and 33 points while pulling down five rebounds and recording four steals. Rhett Mundt had 18 points and an eye-opening 22 rebounds, Ethan Williams scored 13 points, pulled down seven rebounds and dished out eight assists and Caiden Schjenken had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Sam Rahier added six points.
Jack Davies also was hot from the outside for Ely as he nailed seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points. Joey Bianco scored 18, Caid Chittum hit four 3-pointers and scored 17, and Erron Anderson added six.
With the win, Deer River improves to 14-5 on the season. It played Bigfork on Feb. 10, and it will be home against Mesabi East on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for a 7:15 p.m. game.
With the loss, Ely falls to 15-5 on the season.
DR 42 40—82
E 34 38—72
Deer River: Cale Jackson 33, Caiden Schjenken 10, Ethan Williams 13, Kayden Gotchie 2, Rhett Mundt 18, Sam Rahier 6.
Ely: Jake Cochran 4, Joey Bianco 18, Jack Davies 23, Gunnar Hart 2, Caid Chittum 17, Jason Kerntz 2, Erron Anderson 6.
Fouls: DR 7; E 10; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: DR, Jackson 7, Schjenken, Williams, Rahier 2; E, Davies 7, Chittum 4; Free throws: DR 5-of-12; E 1-of-2.
Boys Basketball
Wrenshall 61
Greenway 48
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost to Wrenshall in a home game on Feb. 7, by the score of 61-48.
Wrenshall had a 31-23 lead at the half and then outscored the Raiders by five points in the second half to take the win.
Carter Woodall nailed three 3-pointers and led Wrenshall with 15 points. A.J. Olesen scored 14, Uriah Loucks, 11, Wes Ward, 10, and Peyton Johnson added eight.
Stephen McGee led Greenway with 13 points. Jeremy Huff-Metso and Ethan Eiden both tallied eight points.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 3-18 on the season while Wrenshall improves to 5-14.
W 31 30—61
G 23 25—48
Wrenshall: Carter Woodall 15, A.J. Olesen 14, Wes Ward 10, Uriah Loucks 11, Juday Sjodin 3, Peyton Johnson 8.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 2, Tyler Swedeen 3, Jeremy Huff-Metso 8, Gage Olson 12, Stephen McGee 13, Ethan Eiden 8, John Hagstrom 2.
Fouls: W 8;G 13; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: W, Woodall 3, Olesen, Loucks, Johnson; G, Swedeen, McGee; Free throws: W 5-of-11; G 0-of-5.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Through Feb. 5
2-pt. FG Percentage
25 or More Attempts
1. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 63.16
2. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 62.50
3. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 60.71
5. Max Williams, Rock Ridge, 57.35
8. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 54.11
3-pt. FG Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 45.83
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 44.57
3. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 43.21
4. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 35.78
5. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 35.29
10. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 32.14
Free Throw Percentage
15 or More Attempts
1. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 89.47
1. Zane Lokken, Rock Ridge, 89.47
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 77.78
4. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 77.27
5. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 74.29
9. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 69.57
Points per Game
3 or More Games
1. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 14.67
2. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 14.2u
3. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 14.07
4. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 13.89
5. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 13.06
8. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 11.25
Rebounds
3 or More Games
1. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 11.07
2. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 9.89
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 9.55
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 8.06
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 7.87
6. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 7.56
7. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 7.06
9. Jeremy Huff-Metso, Greenway, 5.30
Assists
3 or more games
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 5.75
2. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 4.06
3. Gage Olson, Greenway, 3.55
4. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.44
5. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 3.33
Steals
3 or more games
1. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 3.36
2. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 3.13
3. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 2.89
4. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.87
5. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 2.73
Blocks
3 or More Games
1. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 2.06
2. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 1.79
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 1.60
4. Hayden Roche, Chisholm, 1.08
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 1.07
Girls Basketball
Through Feb. 5
2-pt. FG Percentage
25 or more attempts
1. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 55.26
2. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 54.55
3. Aleksia Tollefson, Rock Ridge, 52.73
4. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 52.52
5. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 52.11
7. Hannah Fawcett, Greenway, 47.92
10. Kiara Finke, Greenway, 45.13
3-pt. FG Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 45.10
2. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 36.36
3. Allie Lamppa, Mesabi East, 35.00
4. Morgan Marks, Rock Ridge, 34.78
5. Talia Saville, Greenway, 32.00
6. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 31.76
Free Throw Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 77.05
2. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 70.18
3. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 67.44
4. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 65.97
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 65.71
Points per Game
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 22.21
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 20.22
3. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 16.32
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 15.72
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 15.06
8. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 10.39
10. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 9.89
Rebounds
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 16.84
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 11.68
3. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 10.53
4. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 10.22
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 9.28
6. Paige Nason, Deer River, 8.94
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 6.67
10. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 6.44
Assists
1. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 4.32
2. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 4.00
3. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.39
4. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.15
5. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.89
Steals
1. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.39
2. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 3.07
3. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 2.94
4. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 2.85
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.53
5. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 2.53
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.53
1. Caitlyn Hemphill, Deer River, 2.35
3. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 2.17
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 1.67
5. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.83
Boys Hockey
As of Feb. 5
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge, 12-18-30
2. Isaac Flatley, Rock Ridge, 11-15-26
3. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 7-16-23
4. Max Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 4-18-22
5. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 10-9-19
5. Jake Stadler, North Shore, 9-10-19
5. Cooper Crandall, Intl. Falls, 8-11-19
8. Kasey Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 7-9-16
9. Royce Allan, Intl. Falls, 8-7-15
9. Sam Troutwine, RR, 3-12-15
9. Julius Maish, Intl. Falls, 3-12-15
Save Percentage
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 93.46
2. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 89.24
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 88.94
4. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 87.96
5. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 87.17
Goals Against Average
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 1.64
2. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 3.08
3. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 3.60
4. Keaton Maish, Intl. Falls, 4.10
5. Ethan Ambeuhl, Greenway, 4.20
GRHS Spring Sports
GRAND RAPIDS — Following are the starting dates, times and locations for spring sports at Grand Rapids High School Robert J. Elkington Middle School:
High School
Softball: Varsity, junior varsity, at RJEMS on March 13, 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Girls and Boys Track: Varsity, junior varsity, at GRHS, March 13, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball: Varsity, junior varsity, March 20, at arena, varsity at 3:20 p.m. and junior varsity at 5 p.m. March 13 may be used for conditioning.
Girls Golf: Varsity, at golf course, March 20, at 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf: Varsity, at golf course, March 20, at 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Varsity, junior varsity, at RJEMS Tennis Courts, March 27, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse: Varsity, junior varsity, GRHS Gym, April 3, 6-8 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse: Varsity, junior varsity, at East Rapids Elementary Gyms, April 3, 4-6 p.m.
Middle School
Middle School Softball: Grades 7-8, at RJEMS Gym, March 28, at 3:30 p.m.
Middle School Baseball: Grades 7-8, at RJEMS Gym, March 28, at 3:30 p.m.
Middle School Boys Tennis: Grades 7-8, at MS Tennis Courts, March 28, 3:30 p.m.
Middle School Boys and Girls Track: Grades 7-7, at GRHS Lobby, March 28, at 3:30 p.m.
Middle School Boys and Girls Golf: Grades 7-8, at RJEMS Commons, April 3, at 3:30 p.m.
Seasons start dependent on the weather. Athletes must be registered by online sports registration found on the GRHS Activities Page, or at the Activities Office prior to the first fay of practice. Athletes need to only fill out paperwork once a school year.
All students must have an updated qualifying MSHSL Sports Physical every three years.
Coaches will furnish practice schedules at the first practice.
Boys Basketball
Northland 70
Bigfork 31
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team lost to Northland-Remer at home on Feb. 7, by the score o 70-31.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 8-10 on the season. It played Deer River on Feb. 10, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Carlton on Monday, Feb. 13.
With the win, Northland-Remer improves to 18-1 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Intl. Falls 57
N-K 21
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team lost to International Falls on the road by a 57-21 score on Feb. 7.
Lola Valenzuela scored 15 points to lead International Falls in scoring. Gracie Swenson scored 12 while Kale Taylor, Hannah Anderson and Piper Tomczak both added six.
Claire Clusiau led Nashwauk-Keewatin with six points. Katie Kinkel scored five while Jaci Rebrovich, Alainna Evans, Kaitlin Olson, Katrinna Evans and Macarena Lopez all scored two.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 4-14 for the season while International Falls improves to 8-12.
Girls Basketball
Floodwood 66
HCN 47
FLOODWOOD — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team lost on the road to Floodwood by a 66-47 score on Feb. 7.
Kenzie Kiminski scored 25 points to pace Floodwood in scoring. Kalli Fjeld hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points while Sadie Kiminski, Aussie Arro and Nakaiyah Nimene all scored eight.
Bella Dunham had 13 points to lead Hill City/Northland. Maddie Barnes scored 11, Tatum Peterson and Imani Richey both tallied six, and Emma Finke added five.
With the loss, HCN is now 5-13 on the season. It played Wrenshall on Feb. 10, and will be on the road versus Ogilvie on Monday, Feb. 13, for a 6 p.m. game. It will be home at Remer on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for a 7:15 p.m. game against East Central.
With the win, Floodwood improves to 12-6 on the season.
HCN 17 30—47
F 37 29—66
Hill City/Northland: Bella Dunham 13, Tatum Peterson 6, Emma Finke 5, Annika Spangler 4, Maddie Barnes 11, Imani Richey 6, Liz Johnson 2.
Floodwood: Sadie Kiminski 8, Aussie Arro 8, Kylie Hart 1, Nakaiyah Nimene 8, Kalli Fjeld 12, Kenzie Kiminski 25, Alice Irvine 4.
Three pointers: HCN, Peterson 2, Barnes; F, Arro, Fjeld 4, K. Kiminski.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 10
Greenway 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team defeated Greenway 10-0 in home action on Feb. 7.
The Thunderhawks led 2-0 after one period on the strength of goals from Gus Drennen and Will Stauffer.
Grand Rapids put the game away with three unanswered goals to take a 5-0 advantage into the third period. Tallying for the Thunderhawks in the period were Blayne Mortenson, Dominic Broberg and Caleb Gunderson.
The Thunderhawks tallied five times in the final period. Bauer Murphy scored three times in the period for the hat trick while Will Shermoen and Luka Rohloff also had goals.
Murphy had a big night for the Thunderhawks as he finished with three goals and three assists.
Myles Gunderson needed to stop just seven shots in recording the shutout in the nets for Grand Rapids. Derek Gibeau and Ethan Ambuehl combined to stop 33 shots for Greenway.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 12-10-1 for the season. It will play Benilde-St. Margaret in a 2 p.m. game at home on Saturday, Feb. 11, and it will complete its regular season with a 7 p.m. game at Hermantown on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 8-13 on the season.
G 0 0 0 — 0
GR 2 3 5 — 10
First Period: 1. GR, Gus Drennen (Bauer Murphy, Xander Sheiman), 9:54; 2. GR, Will Stauffer (Gavin Forrest, Kyler Miller), 10:54.
Second period: 3. GR, Blayne Mortenson (Murphy, Kyle Henke), 2:41 (pp); 4. GR, Dominic Broberg (Stauffer, Hayden Davis), 6:40; 5. GR, Caleb Gunderson (Luka Rohloff, Will Shermoen), 8:33.
Third Period: 6. GR, Shermoen (Henke, Murphy), 1:13; 7. Murphy (Forrest, Jacob Garski), 6:35; 8. Murphy (Broberg, Mortenson), 6:35; 9. GR, Rohloff (Myles Gunderson), 11:23 (pp); 10. GR, Murphy (Zander Butterfield), 16:10 (pp).
Penalties-Minutes: G 5-for-10 minutes; GR 4-for-8 minutes.
Goalie saves: Derek Gibeau, G, 13-13-0—26; Ethan Ambuehl, G, 0-0-7—7; Myles Gunderson, GR, 1-3-3—7.
Boys Hockey
Intl. Falls 3
Greenway 1
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost on the road to International Falls by a 3-1 score on Feb. 9.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 8-14 on the season. It played Northern Lakes on Feb. 10, and will play host to Park Rapids in a 7 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Feb. 14. It will close out the regular season on Thursday, Feb. 16, with a 7 p.m. game versus Rock Ridge.
With the win, International Falls improves to 9-13 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 68
Hermantown 47
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team dumped Hermantown on the road on Feb. 9, by the score of 68-47.
The Thunderhawks led big at 39-24 at the half and they outscored Hermantown by six points in the second half to take the win.
Jessika Lofstrom topped Grand Rapids with 17 points. Taryn Hamling scored 14, Hannah Hostetter and Braya LaPlant both tallied nine, and Kate Jamtgaard and Kyra Giffen both added six points.
Scoring was not available for Hermantown.
Grand Rapids has now won 21 games in a row and it is 21-2 on the season. It is next in action on Thursday, Feb. 16, when it travels to Superior, Wis., for a 7:15 p.m. game.
GR 39 29—68
H 24 23—47
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Kyra Giffen 6, Hannah Hostetter 9, Jessika Lofstrom 17, Taryn Hamling 14, Braya LaPlant 9, Samantha Brink 2, Amanda Scherping 3, Bekah Peterson 2.
Three pointers: GR, Giffen 2, Lofstrom, Hamling 2, LaPlant, Scherping; Free throws: GR 11-of-11.
Girls Basketball
Floodwood 64
Deer River 44
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team fell to Floodwood at home by a 64-44 score on Feb. 9.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 7-15 on the season. It will next be in action on Monday, Feb. 13, for a 7:15 p.m. home game versus Blackduck.
With the win, Floodwood improves to 13-6 for the season.
Boys Basketball
Superior 81
Grand Rapids 63
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost to Superior, Wis., on the road by the score of 81-63 on Feb. 9.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 4-13 on the season. It will be in action on Saturday, Feb. 11, for a 1 p.m. game at North Branch. It returns home for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Hermantown on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Boys Basketball
N-K 65
Greenway 59
COLERAINE — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team tipped Greenway 65-59 in action on the road on Feb. 9.
Greenway led 36-34 at the half but Nashwauk-Keewatin out scored the Raiders by eight points in the second half to take the win.
London Roe scored 21 points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin. Connor Perryman scored 13, Marcus Moore, 10, Nick Groshong, nine, and LaDanian Evans added six.
Stephen McGee led Greenway with 13 points. Jeremy Huff-Metso tallied 12, Tyler Swedeen hit three 3-pointers and scored 11, Gage Olson scored 10 and Morgan Hess added six.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin improves to 7-12 on the season. It plays Hinckley-Finlayson and Eveleth-Gilbert High School on Saturday,
Feb. 11, at 12:30 p.m., and then will travel to Littlefork-Big Falls for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 3-19 on the season. Its next game is Thursday, Feb. 16, when it plays host to Deer River in a 7:15 p.m. game.
NK 34 31—65
G 36 23—59
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Connor Perryman 13, Isaiah Holland 2, Marcus Moore 10, LaDanian Evans 6, London Roe 21, Shi Oswald 4, Nick Groshong 9.
Greenway: Morgan Hess 6, Tyler Swedeen 11, Colin Robertshaw 3, Jeremy Huff-Metso 12, Gage Olson 10, Stephen McGee 13, Ethan Eiden 4.
Fouls: N-K 11;G 18; Fouled out: Swedeen; Three pointers: N-K, Perryman, Moore; G, Swedeen 3, Robertshaw, Olson; Free throws: N-K 15-of-24; G 4-of-7.
Boys Basketball
South Ridge 76
Hill City 36
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost at home to South Ridge by the score of 76-36 on Feb. 9.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 3-14 for the season. It played Chisholm on Feb. 10, and will travel to McGregor for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
South Ridge improves to 12-7 with the victory.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 80
N-K 37
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team lost at home to Chisholm by an 80-37 score on Feb. 9.
Tresa Baumgard scored 40 points to lead Chisholm. Hannah Kne scored 25 while Lola Huhta added eight.
Katie Kinkel had 15 points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin. Claire Clusiau scored 11, Jaci Rebrovich, nine, and Katrinna Evans added two.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin is 4-15 for the season. It played Bigfork on Feb. 10, and it will travel to Carlton for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Monday, Feb. 13.
Chisholm improves to 14-7 on the season.
