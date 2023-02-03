GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Swimming
LSC
Championships
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team placed second in the Lake Superior Conference Championships which were conducted Feb. 2, in Grand Rapids.
Duluth East won the team title with 606.5 points with the Thunderhawks second with 459. They were followed by Hibbing 316, Superior 305.5, and Proctor-Esko 163.
Placing first for Grand Rapids
Taking second for the Thunderhawks were Aydin Aultman in diving (354.65 points);
Finishing third for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Isaac Palecek, Sam Barton, William Skaudis and Nathan Ewen (1:52.01; Palecek in the 50-yard freestyle (24.33 seconds) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.42); Joe Loney in the 500-yard freestyle (5:39.35); Zak Vidmar in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.96); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Nik Casper, Skaudis, Loney and Palecek (3:39.42).
LSC Championships
Team Scores – 1. Duluth East 606.5; 2. Grand Rapids 459; 3. Hibbing 316; 4, Superior 305.5; 5. Proctor-Esko 163.
200 medley relay — 1. Duluth East, 1:43.19; 2. Hibbing, 1:49.46; 3. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Sam Barton, William Skaudis, Nathan Ewen), 1:52.01; 7. Grand Rapids (Cooper Gilbert, Seth Barton, Aaron McMullen, Christian Varin), 2:01.09.
200 freestyle — 1. Travis Elling, D, 1:53.44; 2. Elliot Yung, D, 2:00.23; 3. Dylan Manchester, D, 2:00.61; 5. Joe Loney, GR, 2:02.39; 6. Nik Casper, GR, 2:03.68; 8. Graham Verke, GR, 2:05.69; 10. Max Connelly, GR, 2:08.27 .
200 individual medley — 1. Grant Wodny, D, 1:57.83 (meet record); 2. Paolo Pagnucci, S, 2:13.78; 3. Seiji Sudoh, D, 2:15.03; 7. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:24.11; 9. Leif Wyland, GR, 2:29.30; 10. Seth Barton, GR, 2:30.49; 13.Jake Brunn, GR, 2:41.84.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Ben Philips, H, 22.89; 2. Joey Zelen, D, 23.01; 3. Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.33; 7. Christian Varin, GR, 26.14; 8. Aaron McMullen,GR, 26.70; 11. Nathan Ewen, GR, 26.87.
Diving — 1. Leif Ziring, D, 368.25; 2. Aydin Aultman, GR, 354.65; 3. Reese Gustafson, D, 271.45; 5. David Aultman, GR, 247.20; 6. Dylan Aultman, GR, 202.00.
100 butterfly — 1. Ben Philips, H, 55.36; 2. Landon West, D, 55.49; 3. Jacob Gundry, Proc, 1:02.68; 4. William Skaudis, GR, 1:02.75; 5. Sam Barton, GR, 1:04.08; 9. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:05.17; 13. Leif Wyland, GR, 1:12.15; 14. Jake Brunn, GR, 1:13.15.
100 freestyle — 1. Grant Wodny, D, 47.48; 2. Luke Pocquette, H, 52.46; 3. Elliot Yung, D, 53.03; 6. Nik Casper, GR, 54.74; 11. Christian Varin, GR, 59.02; 13. Kasey Cowan, GR, 59.27.
500 freestyle — 1. Travis Elling, D, 5:08.43 (meet record); 2. R.J. West, D, 5:33.12; 3. Joe Loney, GR, 5:39.35; 6. Graham Verke, GR, 5:46.99; 7. Max Connelly, GR, 5:47.84; 10. Jack Kellin, GR. 6:00.53.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Duluth, 1:31.87 (meet record); 2. Hibbing, 1:33.07; 3. Duluth, 1:38.82; 4. Grand Rapids (Christian Varin, Leif Wyland, Nik Casper, Joe Loney), 1:42.42; 6. Grand Rapids (Fynn Schlicht, Aaron McMullen, Jake Brunn, Graham Verke), 1:46.97.
100 backstroke — 1. Landon West, D, 57.34 (meet record); 2. Leif Ziring, D, 59.52; 3. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:01.42; 7. Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:06.29; 9. William Skaudis, GR, 1:08.74 .
100 breaststroke — 1. Erik Oase, D, 1:05.69; 2. Paolo Pagnucci, S, 1:05.84; 3. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:08.96; 4. Sam Barton, GR, 1:09.28; 12. Seth Barton, GR, 1:15.01; 13. Sam Hoffman, GR, 1:16.35; 14. Kasey Cowan, GR, 1:16.69.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Duluth, 3:30.64; 2. Duluth, 3:39.11; 3. Grand Rapids (Nik Casper, William Skaudis, Joe Loney, Isaac Palecek), 3:39.42; 6. Grand Rapids (Graham Verke, Leif Wyland, Nathan Ewen, Kasey Cowan), 4:01.33.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 64
Hermantown 36
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team won its 17th straight game on Jan. 27, dispatching Hermantown by a score of 64-36 in home action.
The Thunderhawks led big at the half at 37-16 and cruised to the victory.
Taryn Hamling scored 20 points to lead Grand Rapids in scoring. Braya LaPlant tallied 13, Jessika Lofstrom, 12, Kate Jamtgaard, 10, and Kyra Giffen chipped in with five.
No scoring was available for Hermantown.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 17-2 on the season while Hermantown falls to 5-15.
H 16 20—36
GR 37 27—64
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 10, Kyra Giffen 5, Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 12, Taryn Hamling 20, Braya LaPlant 13, Kayla Jenkins 2.
Three pointers: GR, Giffen, Lofstrom, Hamling 2; Free throws: GR 8-of-15.
Girls Hockey
Duluth 3
GRG 1
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team lost to Duluth by a 3-1 score in action Jan. 30, on the road.
The Lightning got on the scoreboard first as Allie LeClaire took feeds from Kalle Reed and Cali Madsen to score on the power play at 11:04 of the first period. Duluth’s Jenna Horvat scored with under three minutes remaining in the opening period as the game was tied 1-1 after one period.
Bailey Coole scored what proved to be the winning goal for Duluth 8:27 into the second period as Duluth led 2-1 after two periods.
GRG was unable to notch the equalizer in the third period with Duluth getting some breathing room with an empty net goal by Mae McCall with 38 seconds remaining.
Ella Brisbois finished with 19 saves in the nets for Duluth while Riley Toivonen kicked out 21 shots for the Lightning.
With the loss – the Lightning’s fourth straight – GRG falls to 13-11 on the season. They concluded their regular season on Feb. 3, with a road game versus Hibbing/Chisholm.
With the win, Duluth is now 13-7-3 on the season.
GRG 1 0 0 — 1
D 1 1 1 — 3
First Period: 1. GRG, Allie LeClaire (Kalle Reed, Cali Madsen), 11:04 (pp); 2. D, Jenna Horvat (Adell Wormuth), 14:26.
Second period: 3. D, Bailey Coole (Horvet, Mae McCall), 8:27.
Third Period: 4. D, McCall (Gracyn Schipper), 16:22 (en).
Penalties-Minutes: GRG 1-for-2 minutes; D 5-for-10 minutes.
Goalie saves: Riley Toivonen, GRG, 8-8-5—21; Ella Brisbois, D, 4-7-8—19.
Boys Basketball
Ely 79
Greenway 45
ELY — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost a road game at Ely by a 79-45 score on Jan. 31.
Ely led 45-21 at the half and outscored the Raiders by 10 points in the second half to take the victory.
Joey Bianco led Ely with 30 points while Jack Davies was on fire from the outside as he finished with seven 3-pointers and 25 points. Erron Anderson scored 10 and Caid Chittum added eight.
Gage Olson led Greenway with 13 points. Stephen McGee and Bayley Stanley both scored eight points while Jeremy Huff-Metso added six.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 3-15 for the season while Ely improves to 14-3.
G 21 24—45
E 45 34—79
Greenway: Morgan Hess 3, Tyler Swedeen 3, Colin Robertshaw 2, Jeremy Huff-Metso 6, Gage Olson 13, Stephen McGee 8, Ethan Eiden 2, Bayley Stanley 8.
Ely: Joey Bianco 30, Jack Davies 25, Gunner Hart 2, Caid Chittum 8, Gavin Marshall 4, Erron Anderson 10.
Fouls: G 11; E 10; Fouled out: N/A; Three pointers: G, Hess, Swedeen, Olson; E, Bianco, Davies 7, Chittum 2; Free throws: G 2-of-4; E 5-of-8.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 87
LFBF 54
LITTLEFORK — The Deer River High School boys basketball team defeated Littlefork-Big Falls 87-54 in action on Jan. 31.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Deer River improves to 11-5 on the season while LFBF falls to 7-8.
Boys Basketball
South Ridge 65
Bigfork 40
SOUTH RIDGE – The Bigfork High School boys basketball team lost on the road to South Ridge by a 65-40 score on Jan. 31.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 6-8 on the season. It played Nashwauk-Keewatin on Feb. 3, and will play host to LIttlefork-Big Falls on Monday, Feb. 6, and Northland-Remer on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Both games will start at 7:15 p.m.
With the win, South Ridge improves to 10-5 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Rock Ridge 70
Grand Rapids 51
ROCK RIDGE — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Rock Ridge by a 70-51 score on Jan. 31.
It was a close game at the half as Rock Ridge took a 35-29 lead into halftime. But the Wolverines outscored the Thunderhawks by 13 points in the second half to pull away for the victory.
Zane Lokken nailed four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for Rock Ridge. Carter Mavec scored 13, Grant Hansen, 12, Noah Mitchell and Casey Aune, eight points each, and Jalen Miskowitz, seven.
Wylee Dauenbaugh led Grand Rapids with 15 points. Morgan MacLeod-Carlson scored 13, Ethan Florek, eight, and Caleb Rychart added six.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 2-12 for the season. It played Hibbing on Feb. 3, and will play host to Cloquet in a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
With the win, Rock Ridge improves to 14-4 on the season.
GR 29 22—51
RR 35 35—70
Grand Rapids: Kaydin Metzgar 2, Caleb Rychart 6, Ethan Florek 8, Morgan MacLeod-Carlson 13, Christopher Roy 3, Danny Markovich 4, Wylee Dauenbaugh 15; Three pointers: Rychart 2, MacLeod-Carlson 1, Roy 1, Dauenbaugh 3; Free throws: 6-9; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: MacLeod-Carlson.
Rock Ridge: Carter Mavec 13, Casey Aune 8, Griffin Krmpotich 3, Zane Lokken 16, Noah Mitchell 8, Grant Hansen 12, Jalen Miskowitz 7, AJ Roen 3; Three pointers: Mavec 1, Aune 2, Krmpotich 1, Lokken 4, Hansen 1, Roen 1; Free throws: 14-19; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: Aune.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 62
Wrenshall 31
WRENSHALL — The Greenway High School girls basketball team doubled up on Wrenshall as it took a 62-31 road win on Jan. 31.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Greenway improves to 6-12 for the season while Wrenshall falls to 0-15.
Girls Basketball
South Ridge 71
Bigfork 29
SOUTH RIDGE — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team lost on the road to South Ridge by a 71-29 score on Jan. 31.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 12-3 on the season. It played Littlefork-Big Falls on Feb. 3, and will travel to Greenway for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 6.
With the win, South Ridge improves to 16-3.
Boys Hockey
Duluth Denfeld 6
Greenway 0
DULUTH — The Greenway High School boys hockey team was blanked by Duluth Denfeld 6-0 in road action on Jan. 31.
Duluth Denfeld led 4-0 after the first period thanks to three goals from Kaden Postal and another by Andy Larson.
The Hunters added two more goals in the second period to lead 6-0. Postal scored his fourth goal while Larson added his second. Postal finished with the four goals while Larson had two goals and three assists.
Derek Gibeau played the first period for the Raiders and kicked out 12 shots. Ethan Ambuehl played the final two periods and kicked out 26 shots.
Connor Doyle of Duluth Denfeld was forced to stop just nine shots in recording the shutout.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 7-11 on the season. It played Crookston on Feb. 3, and Red Lake Falls on Feb. 4. It will travel to Grand Rapids for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
With the win, Duluth Denfeld improves to 11-10-1 for the season.
G 0 0 0 — 0
DD 4 2 0 — 6
First Period: 1. DD, Andy Larson (Tyler Stuart, Brady McGinn), 3:38 (pp); 2. DD, Kaden Postal (Larson), 5:14; 3. DD, Postal (Larson, Braeden Erickson), 15:15; 4. DD, Postal (Arttu Mollberg, Erickson), 15:35.
Second period: 5. DD, Larson, 0:43; 6. DD, Postal (Larson, Brady McGinn), 13:52 (sh).
Third Period: No scoring.
Penalties-Minutes: G 2-for-4 minutes; DD 1-for-2 minutes.
Goalie saves: Derek Gibeau, G, 12-0-0—12; Ethan Ambuehl, G, 0-14-12—26; Connor Doyle, DD, 2-5-2—9.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Through Jan. 29
2-pt. FG Percentage
20 or More Attempts
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 63.78
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 62.16
3. Carter Mavec, Rock Ridge, 61.54
4. Cooper Sickel, Mesabi East, 58.46
5. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 57.50
9. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 53.72
3-pt. FG Percentage
15 or More Attempts
1. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 45.31
2. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 43.82
3. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 42.50
4. Ethan Lauzen, Chisholm, 42.11
5. Jalen Miskowitz, Rock Ridge, 35.00
7. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 33.70
Free Throw Percentage
15 or More Attempts
1. Casey Aune, Rock Ridge, 89.47
2. Zane Lokken, Rock Ridge, 88.24
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 77.27
3. Griffin Krmpotich, Rock Ridge, 77.27
5. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 72.97
6. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 71.43
Points per Game
3 or More Games
1. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 14.53
2. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 14.40
3. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 14.07
4. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 13.92
5. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 12.60
6. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 11.59
8. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 11.29
Rebounds
3 or More Games
1. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 11.07
2. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 10.40
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 10.29
4. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 8.19
5. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 8.08
6. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 7.47
7. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 7.33
9. Jeremy Huff-Metso, Greenway, 5.35
9. Gage Olson, Greenway, 5.35
Assists
3 or more games
1. Grant Hansen, Rock Ridge, 5.60
2. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 3.73
3. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 3.62
4. Gage Olson, Greenway, 3.47
5. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 2.83
Steals
3 or more games
1. Shane Zancauske, Chisholm, 3.42
2. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 3.23
3. Trent Forsline, Chisholm, 2.92
3. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.92
5. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 2.87
Blocks
3 or More Games
1. Noah Mitchell, Rock Ridge, 1.94
2. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 1.79
3. Stephen McGee, Greenway, 1.59
4. Hayden Roche, Chisholm, 1.27
5. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 1.00
Girls Basketball
Through Jan. 29
2-pt. FG Percentage
20 or more attempts
1. Aleksia Tollefson, Rock Ridge, 54.72
2. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 54.55
3. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 53.09
4. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 52.63
5. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 52.27
7. Kiara Finke, Greenway, 47.96
3-pt. FG Percentage
15 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 45.10
2. Morgan Marks, Rock Ridge, 37.29
3. Emma Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 36.71
4. Talia Saville, Greenway, 35.00
5. Allie Lamppa, Mesabi East, 33.33
6. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 31.65
Free Throw Percentage
15 or More Attempts
1. Hannah Anderson, Intl. Falls, 83.33
2. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 75.44
3. Morgan Marks, Rock Ridge, 73.33
4. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 67.44
5. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 66.67
5. Allie Lamppa, Mesabi East, 66.67
10. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 61.29
Points per Game
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 22.53
2. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 19.13
3. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 16.35
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 15.25
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 15.06
8. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 10.88
9. Constance Bowstring, Deer River, 9.94
Rebounds
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 17.12
2. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 12.29
3. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 11.45
4. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 10.06
5. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 9.28
8. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 6.63
9. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 6.54
10. Caitlynn Hemphill, Deer River, 5.53
Assists
1. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 4.59
2. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 4.23
3. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 3.21
4. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.19
5. Lexi Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 2.82
Steals
1. Alyssa Prophet, Mesabi East, 3.44
2. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 2.94
3. Abbi Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 2.92
4. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.59
5. Maija Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 2.47
5. Hannah Kne, Chisholm, 2.47
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.47
1. Caitlyn Hemphill, Deer River, 2.47
3. Marta Forsline, Mesabi East, 1.94
4. Anna Westby, Rock Ridge, 1.67
5. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.81
Boys Hockey
As of Jan. 29
Scoring
1. Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge, 12-17-29
2. Isaac Flatley, Rock Ridge, 10-15-25
3. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 10-10-20
3. Max Dremmel, Intl. Falls, 3-17-20
5. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 6-13-19
6. Cooper Crandall, Intl. Falls, 8-10-18
7. Brant Tiedeman, Rock Ridge, 10-2-14
7. Matt Wherley, Intl. Falls, 7-7-14
7. Kasey Lamppa, Rock Ridge, 5-9-14
10. Matt Hannah, Greenway, 6-7-13
10. Jake Stadler, North Shore, 5-8-13
10. Cody Joslyn, Intl. Falls, 4-9-13
10. Sam Troutwine, Rock Ridge, 3-10-13
Save Percentage
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 93.40
2. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 90.30
3. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 88.82
4. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 88.70
5. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 87.96
Goals Against Average
1. Ryan Rothfork, Rock Ridge, 1.69
2. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 2.87
3. Keaton Maish, Intl. Falls, 3.28
4. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 3.58
5. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 3.91
GRHS Spring Sports
GRAND RAPIDS — Following are the starting dates, times and locations for spring sports at Grand Rapids High School Robert J. Elkington Middle School:
High School
Softball: Varsity, junior varsity, at RJEMS on March 13, 3:30 to 6 p.m.
Girls and Boys Track: Varsity, junior varsity, at GRHS, March 13, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball: Varsity, junior varsity, March 20, at arena, varsity at 3:20 p.m. and junior varsity at 5 p.m. March 13 may be used for conditioning.
Girls Golf: Varsity, at golf course, March 20, at 3:30 p.m.
Boys Golf: Varsity, at golf course, March 20, at 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis: Varsity, junior varsity, at RJEMS Tennis Courts, March 27, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse: Varsity, junior varsity, GRHS Gym, April 3, 6-8 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse: Varsity, junior varsity, at East Rapids Elementary Gyms, April 3, 4-6 p.m.
Middle School
Middle School Softball: Grades 7-8, at RJEMS Gym, March 28, at 3:30 p.m.
Middle School Baseball: Grades 7-8, at RJEMS Gym, March 28, at 3:30 p.m.
Middle School Boys Tennis: Grades 7-8, at MS Tennis Courts, March 28, 3:30 p.m.
Middle School Boys and Girls Track: Grades 7-7, at GRHS Lobby, March 28, at 3:30 p.m.
Middle School Boys and Girls Golf: Grades 7-8, at RJEMS Commons, April 3, at 3:30 p.m.
Seasons start dependent on the weather. Athletes must be registered by online sports registration found on the GRHS Activities Page, or at the Activities Office prior to the first fay of practice. Athletes need to only fill out paperwork once a school year.
All students must have an updated qualifying MSHSL Sports Physical every three years.
Coaches will furnish practice schedules at the first practice.
Boys Basketball
Cherry 96
Greenway 27
CHERRY — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost on the road to Cherry by a 96-27 score on Feb. 2.
Cherry led 61-11 at the half and went on to the victory.
Noah Sundquist scored 27 points to pace Cherry in scoring. Isaac Asuma scored 20, Andrew Staples, 13, Carson Brown, nine, and Landon Routsalaien added six.
Tyler Swedeen led Greenway with eight points while Gage Olson added six.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 3-16 for the season. It played North Woods on Feb. 3, and will be home against Wrenshall for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
With the win, Cherry is now 14-3 for the season.
G 11 16—27
C 61 35—96
Greenway: Morgan Hess 2, Tyler Swedeen 8, Jeremy Huff-Metso 2, Gage Olson 6, Stephen McGee 4, Ethan Eiden 2, Bayley Stanley 3.
Cherry: Ayder Cappo 2, Andrew Staples 13, Noah Sundquist 27, Isaac Asuma 20, Mason Heitzman 2, Noah Asuma 4, Elis Kowarsch 2, Landon Routsalaien 6, Carson Brown 9, Dustin Grangrowth 3, Ty Sikkila 3, Kaleb Rinerson 2, Kalub Brown 3.
Fouls: G 10; C 14; Fouled out: N/A; Three pointers: G, Swedeen 2; C, Staples, Sundquist, I. Asuma 2, Routsalaien 2, Grangrowth, Sikkila; Free throws: G 5-of-6; C 2-of-6.
Boys Basketball
N-K 59
Hill City 45
HILL CITY — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team won a road game at Hill City on Jan. 31, by the score of 59-45.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin improves to 4-12 on the season. It played Bigfork on Feb. 3, and will travel to Floodwood for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 6.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 2-13 on the season. It will play host to Mille Lacs in a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 6.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 91
South Ridge 78
SOUTH RIDGE — The Deer River High School boys basketball team downed South Ridge 91-78 in play on the road on Feb. 2.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Deer River improves to 12-5 for the season. It played Chisholm on Feb. 3, and will travel to Ely for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
With the loss, South Ridge is now 10-6.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 69
Cloquet 54
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team defeated Cloquet 69-54 in action at home on Feb. 2.
The Thunderhawks led 30-23 at the half and then outscored the Lumberjacks by eight points in the second half to grab the victory.
Taryn Hamling scorched the nets for 34 points for Grand Rapids which included four 3-pointers. Jessika Lofstrom tallied 16 points, Braya LaPlant, 10, and Kyra Giffen added six.
Scoring for Cloquet was not available.
With the win – the Thunderhawks’ 18th in a row – Grand Rapids is now 18-2 on the season. They are at Brainerd for a 1 p.m. game on Saturday, Feb. 4, and they travel to Duluth East for a 7 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
With the loss, Cloquet falls to 13-7 on the season.
C 23 31—54
GR 30 39—69
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 3, Kyra Giffen 6, Jessika Lofstrom 16, Taryn Hamling 34, Braya LaPlant 10.
Three pointers: GR, Lofstrom, Hamling 4, LaPlant 2; Free throws: GR 12-of-17.
Girls Basketball
Intl. Falls 35
Greenway 32
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team was tipped by International Falls 35-32 in play at home on Feb. 2.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Gre
enway falls to 6-13 on the season. It will play host to Bigfork in a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 6.
With the win, International Falls improves to 7-10 for the season.
Girls Basketball
North Woods 65
Deer River 64
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost a close 65-64 decision at home to North Woods on Feb. 2.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 7-13 for the season. It will play host to Mesabi East in a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 6.
With the win, North Woods is now 9-9 on the season.
Wrestling
Grand Rapids 39
Aitkin 33
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team defeated Aitkin 39-33 in action on Feb. 2.
Taking wins for the Thunderhawks were Joey Seely with a pin over Andrew Hudrlick in 1:56 at 113 pounds, Asher Brenden with a close 8-6 decision over Jacob McGuire at 120, Alex Lehman with a fall win in 4:33 over John Pelarski at 126 pounds, Justin Jobe with a pin in 43 seconds over Tyler Franke at 132 pounds, a fall victory in 1:15 by Tanner Morlan over Tyler Hacker at 145, a pin by Weston Danielson in 5:37 over Kane Beirne at 182 pounds, and a forfeit victory for Joe Berg at 220 pounds.
Grand Rapids 39 Aitkin 33
106: Weston Kyllonen (AITK) over Owen Schauer (GRRA) (Fall 1:55)
113: Joey Seely (GRRA) over Andrew Hudrlick (AITK) (Fall 1:56)
120: Asher Brenden (GRRA) over Jacob McGuire (AITK) (Dec 8-6)
126: Alex Lehman (GRRA) over John Pelarski (AITK) (Fall 4:33)
132: Justin Jobe (GRRA) over Tyler Franke (AITK) (Fall 0:43)
138: Nathan Trotter (AITK) over Connor Keith (GRRA) (TF 16 4:59)
145: Tanner Morlan (GRRA) over Tyler Hacker (AITK) (Fall 1:15)
152: Kenny Erickson (AITK) over Warren Ritter (GRRA) (Fall 3:09)
160: Hayden Workman (AITK) over Oliver Spahn (GRRA) (Dec 3-2)
170: Jack Grell (AITK) over (GRRA) (For.)
182: Weston Danielson (GRRA) over Kane Beirne (AITK) (Fall 5:37)
195: Jacob Williams (AITK) over Jaxon Thompson (GRRA) (Dec 13-6)
220: Joe Berg (GRRA) over (AITK) (For.)
285: Craig Ashton (AITK) over Clayton Danielson (GRRA) (MD 13-1)
Black Woods
Blizzard
Duluth, MN – In a few short days, 265 riders will hit the trails in northern Minnesota in an effort to fight ALS.
The Black Woods Blizzard Tour returns to northern Minnesota for the 24th year, Feb. 8 - 11, and organizers hope it will be their largest fund-raising event yet.
“The Black Woods Blizzard Tour family continues to amaze us every year”, states David Kolquist, President of Never Surrender, Inc. the non-profit organization that develops the fundraiser. “Some of these riders have been with us every year, committed to maximizing donation efforts in order to fund research and directly support individuals who are battling ALS.”
Due to the popularity and growth of the ride, organizers have moved the event to accommodate their largest ride yet. The ride will start on Thursday morning, February 9 at Black Bear Casino Resort. There are three different trails that the ride groups will take up to Fortune Bay Resort Casino, on Lake Vermilion. Friday, they will ride to Grand Rapids Timberlake Lodge and return Saturday to Black Bear Casino Resort for a “Welcome Home Dinner Celebration.”
To date, the Never Surrender, Inc. organization has raised over $20 million in the past 27 years. For the 24th year, the organization has hopes of reaching $1.75 million. The week of the ride is one of the highest-producing weeks for fund raising as the riders travel through Northern Minnesota. The riders, sponsors, volunteers and staff are confident they will be close to that goal!
Minnesota Twins alumni Terry Steinbach, Kent Hrbek, and Ron Gardenhire will again participate and cheer on the teams. Steinbach lost his father Lloyd to ALS in 1999, and has been an active member of the Black Woods Blizzard Tour for all 24 years. Hrbek lost his father Ed in 1982 and continues to advocate for those with ALS. Gardenhire joined the group in 2005 and has been supporting and participating ever since. All have been active in the fight against ALS for many years.
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
As of Jan. 29
200-yard medley relay
1. Rock Ridge, 1:42.63
2. Duluth, 1:43.16
3. Hibbing, 1:44.63
4. Grand Rapids, 1:52.01
5. Mesabi East, 1:52.03
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:41.09
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 1:50.84
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:51.30
4. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 1:55.01
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 1:56.69
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.83
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 2:09.23
3. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:13.48
4. Paolo Pagnucci, Superior, 2:13.78
5. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 2:13.79
50-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.42
2. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 22.43
3. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 22.46
4. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 22.76
5. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 22.83
Diving (6 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 265
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 231
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 219
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 217
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 196
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 172
Diving (11 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 399
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 373
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 368
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 330
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 320
8. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 255
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 53.0
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 55.0
4. Landon West, Duluth, 55.0
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 58.0
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 49.0
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 50.0
4. Travis Elling, Duluth, 51.0
5. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 51.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:38.16
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:08.43
3. Gunnar George, 5:30.92
4. R.J. West, Duluth, 5:33.12
5. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 5:35.49
6. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:39.35
10. Graham Verke, Grand Rapids, 5:44.83
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:31.51
2. Hibbing, 1:33.04
3. Mesabi East, 1:33.15
4. Rock Ridge, 1:34.43
5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.91
100-yard backstroke
1. Grant Wodny. Duluth, 57.0
2. Landon West, Duluth, 57.0
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 59.0
4. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 59.0
5. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 1:00.06
100-yard breaststroke
1. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:05.69
2. Paolo Pagnucci, Superior, 1:05.81
3. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 1:05.96
4. Lukas Niska, Duluth, 1:07.05
5. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:07.23
8. Zak Vidmar, Grand Rapids, 1:08.96
10. Sam Barton, Grand Rapids, 1:09.28
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:22.17
2. Rock Ridge, 3:29.41
3. Mesabi East, 3:33.21
4. Grand Rapids, 3:39.42
5. Hibbing, 3:43.41
