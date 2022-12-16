GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Hockey
Hibbing 7
Greenway 0
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to Hibbing-Chisholm 7-0 in action at home on Dec. 13.
The Bluejackets led 2-0 after the first period on a pair of goals from Broden Fawcett, the first coming on a power play.
Beau Frider scored the lone goal of the second period as Hibbing/Chisholm led 3-0 entering the final period.
The Bluejackets put the game away with four unanswered goals in the final period. Frider, Keeghan Fink, Logan Gietzen and Fawcett scored the goals.
Fawcett finished with three goals and two assists for Hibbing/Chisholm while Frider had two goals and three assists. Fink finished with a goal and three assists.
Brayden Boyer recorded the shutout in the nets for the Bluejackets, kicking out all 18 shots directed at him. Ethan Ambuehl had 20 saves for the Raiders.
With the loss, Greenway is now 1-4 on the season. It will play Mound Westonka at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17.
With the win, Hibbing/Chisholm is 5-3-1 for the season.
HC 2 1 4 — 7
G 0 0 0 — 0
First Period: 1. HC, Broden Fawcett (Beau Frider, Keeghan Fink), 7:33 (pp); 2. HC, Fawcett (Frider, Nathan Rude), 16:09.
Second Period: 3. HC, Frider (Christian Dickson, Tyler Raatsi), 3:33.
Third Period: 4. HC, Frider (Fawcett, Fink), 6:01 (pp); 5. HC, Fink (Fawcett, Tristen Babich), 8:43; 6. HC, Logan Gietzen (Frider, Rude), 9:03; 7. Fawcett (Babich, Fink), 10:25,
Penalties-Minutes: HC 1-for-2 minutes; G 4-for 8 minutes.
Goalie saves: Brayden Boyer, HC, 7-6-5—18; Ethan Ambuehl, G, 4-7-9—20.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 54
Greenway 18
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team lost to Chisholm at home by a 54-18 score on Dec. 13.
Chisholm led 29-4 at the half and it outscored the Raiders by 11 points in the second half to get the win.
Sean Fleming scored 20 points to pace Chisholm in scoring. July Abernathy and Trent Forsline each had 10 and Charles Thompson added six.
Stephen McGee scored 10 points to lead Greenway.
With the loss, Greenway is 0-3 on the season. It is next in action on the road against South Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:15 p.m. It will travel to Deer River for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
With the win, Chisholm improves to 2-2 for the season.
C 29 25—54
G 4 14—18
Chisholm: July Abernathy 10, Trent Forsline 10, Hayden Roche 2, Sean Fleming 20, Charles Thompson 6, Philip Barnard 4, Lawrence Oberg 2.
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 3, Jeremy Huff-Metso 2, Stephen McGee 10, Bayley Stanley 3.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; 3-pointers: C, Fleming 2; G, Swedeen; Free throws: C 2-of-6; G 0-of-2.
Boys Basketball
North Woods 99
N-K 70
NASHWAUK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin boys basketball team lost to North Woods 99-70 in action on Dec. 13.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin is 0-4 for the season. It played at Bigfork on Dec. 16, and will travel to McGregor for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
With the win, North Woods improves to 3-1 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 71
Rock Ridge 40
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team defeated Rock Ridge 71-40 in a home contest on Dec. 13.
Grand Rapids led 38-19 at the half and the outscored Rock Ridge by a dozen points in the second half to cruise to the win.
Jessika Lofstrom nailed three 3-pointers and led the Thunderhawks with 24 points. Taryn Hamling drained four 3-pointers and scored 22 while Amanda Scherping scored nine and Kate Jamtgaard added six.
Alexis Lamppa and Maija Lamppa both scored 10 points to lead Rock Ridge. Anna Westby added eight points.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 5-2 for the season. They played Hermantown on Dec. 16, and will play host to North Branch on Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon.
With the loss, Rock Ridge falls to 4-2 for the season.
RR 19 21—40
GR 38 33—71
Rock Ridge: Alexis Lamppa 10, Chance Colbert 1, Anna Westby 8, Maija Lamppa 10, Emma Lamppa 4, Aleksia Tollefson 3, Allie Bittmann 2, Ava Dahl 2.
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 6, Jessika Lofstrom 24, Taryn Hamling 22, Braya LaPlant 6, Amanda Scherping 9, Reiley Leppanen 4.
3-pointers: GR, Lofstrom 3, Hamling 4, Scherping; Free throws: GR 11-of-15.
Girls Basketball
IF 63
HCN 35
HILL CITY — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team lost at Hill City to International Falls by a 63-35 score on Dec. 13.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City/Northland is 1-3 on the season. International Falls improves to 1-2 with the win.
IRC Stats
Boys Hockey
As of Dec. 12
Scoring
1. Thomas Vekich, Greenway, 4-2-6
1. Isaac Flatley, Rock Ridge, 4-2-6
1. Dylan Hedley, Rock Ridge, 2-4-6
4. Carter Cline, Greenway, 1-4-5
5. Dylan Villenueve, Greenway, 1-3-4
Save Percentage
1. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 91.67
2. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 88.24
3. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 87.95
4. Ethan Ambuehl, Greenway, 86.79
5. Zach Bentler, North Shore, 84.44
Goals Against Average
1. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 1.34
2. Derek Gibeau, Greenway, 3.00
3. Ethan Ambuehl, Greenway, 3.50
4. Levi Maki, Rock Ridge, 3.95
5. Ward Harsila, Rock Ridge, 4.08
