GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Basketball
Rock Ridge 76
Greenway 26
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team fell to Rock Ridge 76-26 in home action on Dec. 9.
Rock Ridge led 44-13 at the half and cruised to the victory.
Carter Mavec connected on four 3-pointers and led Rock Ridge with 14 points. Grant Hansen and Max Williams both scored 11.
Stephen McGee had 15 points for the Raiders.
With the loss, Greenway is 0-2 for the season. It played Chisholm on Dec. 13, and will be on the road at South Ridge for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Dec. 15.
With the win, Rock Ridge is now 2-1 on the season.
RR 44 32 —76
G 13 13 —26
Rock Ridge: Indi Romero 4, Grant Hansen 11, Carter Mavec 14, Casey Aune 8, Griffin Krmpotich 2, Max Williams 11, Noah Mitchell 8, Jaden Lang 3, A.J. Roen 2, Tyson Wilson 2, Aaron Spry 2, Zane Lokken 9.
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 3, Colin Robertshaw 3, Gage Olson 2, Stephen McGee 15, Ethan Eiden 2, Bayley Stanley 1.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; 3-pointers: RR, Hansen, Mavec 4, Aune 2, Lang, Lokken; G, Robertshaw, McGee; Free throws: RR 7-of-11; G 4-of-10.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 77
N-K 31
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Nashwauk-Keewatin 77-31 in play Dec. 9, at home.
Caiden Schjenken scored 19 points with three 3-pointers to lead the Warriors. Ethan Williams had 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Sam Rahier scored 12 points, Cale Jackson recorded 10 points, Damian Cash, nine, Thomas White scored six points and pulled down 10 rebounds, and Rhett Mundt added 10 rebounds.
With the win, Deer River is now 3-0 on the season. It is next in action on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:15 p.m. on the road versus Littlefork-Big Falls. The Warriors will remain on the road Friday, Dec. 16, for a 7:15 p.m. game against Hill City and then return home for a 7:15 p.m. contest against Greenway on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 0-3. It played North Woods on Dec. 13, and will be on the road against Bigfork for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Dec. 16. The Spartans will travel to McGregor for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Boys Basketball
Northome 53
Bigfork 43
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team lost to Northome-Kelliher 53-43 in a road tilt on Dec. 9.
Results of the game were not available.
Bigfork is now 0-3 on the season and will play Nashwauk-Keewatin at home on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:15 p.m. The Huskies will play host to International Falls on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in a 7:15 p.m. game.
With the win, Northome-Kelliher improves to 1-2 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Northland 89
Hill City 46
REMER — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost to Northland 89-46 in play on Dec. 9, in Remer.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 0-2. It is next in action Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:15 p.m. at home versus Mille Lacs. It remains home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Deer River on Friday, Dec. 16, and it will travel to Blackduck for a 7:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
With the win, Northland improves to 4-1 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 62
Cloquet 49
CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team defeated section rival Cloquet on the road by a 62-49 score on Dec. 10.
The Thunderhawks trailed by one point at halftime but then came out flying in the second half as they outscored the Lumberjacks by 14 points in the second half.
Taryn Hamling drained four 3-pointers and led Grand Rapids with 24 points. Braya LaPlant scored 12, Jessika Lofstrom, 11, Kate Jamtgaard, nine, and Kyra Giffen added six.
Ava Carlson scored 17 points to pace Cloquet in scoring. Alexa Snesrud scored 14 and Kiley Issendorf added five.
With the win – Grand Rapids’ fourth in a row – the Thunderhawks are 4-2 on the season. They played Rock Ridge on Dec. 13, and will be home for a section game versus Hermantown on Friday, Dec. 16. Grand Rapids remains at home on Saturday, Dec. 17, for a noon contest versus North Branch.
It was the first loss of the season for Cloquet and it is now 4-1.
GR 20 42—62
C 21 28—49
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 9, Kyra Giffen 6, Jessika Lofstrom 11, Taryn Hamling 24, Braya LaPlant 12, .
Cloquet: Kiley Issendorf 5, Quinn Danielson 3, Macie Majerle 2, Lauren Hughes 4, Alexa Snesrud 14, Carly Johnson 4, Ava Carlson 17.
Girls Hockey
P-H 4
GRG 1
GRAND RAPIDS — Proctor-Hermantown defeated the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team by a 4-1 score on Dec. 8.
PH scored just 42 seconds into the game when Reese Heitzman found the back of the net. GRG scored its only goal in the first period when Kyle DeBay scored on assists from Jazzy Bischoff and Mercury Bischoff.
There was no scoring in the middle period as the game went into the third period tied at 1-1. However, PH owned the final period as it scored three unanswered goals to take the win.
Heitzman scored her second goal – the eventual game winner – just 13 seconds into the period to give PH a 2-1 lead. Izy Fairchild and Ava Anick added goals later in the period for PH as it went on to the win.
Neelah McLeod finished with 21 saves in the nets for Proctor/Hermantown while Samantha Baratto kicked out 22 shots for the Lightning.
With the loss, GRG is now 5-4 on the season. It is next in action on Friday, Dec. 16, when it plays host to Hibbing/Chisholm in a 7 p.m. game at the IRA Civic Center. The Lightning then will play Duluth on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. in Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine.
With the win, PH is now 4-2-1 on the season.
PH 1 0 3 — 4
RR 1 0 0 — 1
First Period: 1. PH, Reese Heitzman (Alyssa Yokom, Hailey Jussiila), 0:42; 2. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Jazzy Bischoff, Mercury Bischoff), 11:05.
Second Period: No scoring.
Third Period: 3. PH, Heitzman (Jussila, Jane Eckstrom), 0:13; 4. PH, Izy Fairchild (Nya Sieger, Natalie Berg), 1:36; 5, PH, Ava Anick (Heitzman, Jussila), 9:48.
Penalties-Minutes: PH 2-for-4 minutes; GRG 1-for 2 minutes.
Goalie saves: Neelah McLeod, PH, 9-7-5—21; Samantha Baratto, GRG, 9-3-10—22.
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 3
Roseau 2 OT
GRAND RAPIDS — Sophomore Luka Rohloff made his first varsity goal a big one as he scored in overtime to lead the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Roseau in home action on Dec. 9.
After a scoreless first period, Grand Rapids got on the scoreboard first when Caleb Gunderson also scored his first varsity goal. However, Roseau received goals from Preston Lundbohm and Noah Urness later in the period to take a 2-1 lead into the third period.
Luc Dulong scored the lone goal of the third period to tie the game at 2-2. Neither team was able to score again in regulation as the game went to overtime.
Rohloff then scored at the 1:49 mark of the overtime on a feed from Jacob Garski for the winner.
Myles Gunderson again was good in the nets for the Thunderhawks as he finished with 32 saves. Connor Woidtke had 21 stops for Roseau.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 6-0 on the season while Roseau falls to 3-3.
R 2 0 0 0 — 2
GR 0 1 1 1 — 3
First Period: No scoring.
Second Period: 1. GR, Caleb Gunderson (Will Stauffer, Kyler Miller), 3:33; 2. R, Preston Lundbohm (Gavin Jensen, Austin Klint), 7:39; 3. R, Noah Urness (Jake Kvien, Jensen), 16:23.
Third Period: 4. GR, Luc Dulong (Xander Sheiman), 8:01.
Overtime: 5. GR, Luka Rohloff (Jacob Garski), 1:49
Penalties-Minutes: R 5-for-10 minutes; GR 4-for 8 minutes.
Goalie saves: Connor Woidtke, R, 8-6-7-0—21; Myles Gunderson, GR, 11-7-13-1—32.
Boys Hockey
Warroad 3
Grand Rapids 2 OT
GRAND RAPIDS — The Warroad High School boys hockey team handed Grand Rapids its first loss of the season by a 3-2 score in overtime on Dec. 10, in Grand Rapids.
Murray Marvin-Cordes scored at 4:59 of overtime for the winning goal for Warroad.
The Thunderhawks led 2-0 after the first period on the strength of goals from Xander Sheiman and Gus Drennen.
Warroad scored the lone goal of the second period when Wyatt Hennum found the back of the net. The Thunderhawks took a 2-1 advantage into the final period.
Hennum scored his second goal in the third period to tie the game, and there was no more scoring in regulation play as the game went into overtime with Marvin-Cordes’ goal winning the game.
Hampton Slukynsky kicked out 33 shots in the nets for Warroad while Myles Gunderson had 45 stops in the nets for the Thunderhawks.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is now 6-1 on the season. It is next in action on Thursday, Dec. 15, in an 8 p.m. game versus Edina in the Edina Holiday Classic. It is slated to play Eden Prairie on Friday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. The Thunderhawks then take on Elk River/Zimmerman on Saturday, Dec.17, at 6 p.m. They then travel to Cloquet for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Warroad remains unbeaten at 5-0 for the season.
W 0 1 1 1 — 3
GR 2 0 0 0 — 2
First Period: 1. GR, Xander Sheiman (Bauer Murphy, Dominic Broberg), 2:03; 2. GR, Gus Drennen (Kyler Miller, Luka Rohloff), 14:15.
Second Period: 3. W, Wyatt Hennum (Taven James, Ryan Lund), 16:08.
Third Period: 4. W, Hennum (Lund, Hampton Slukynsky), 4:32.
Overtime: 5. W, Murray Marvin-Cordes (Lund, Carson Pilgrim), 4:59.
Penalties-Minutes: W 2-for-4 minutes; GR 1-for 2 minutes.
Goalie saves: Hampton Slukynsky, W, 11-10-11-1—33; Myles Gunderson, GR, 11-13-16-5—45.
Girls Basketball
South Ridge 80
Greenway 20
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team fell to South Ridge at home on Dec. 12, by the score of 80-20.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 0-5 for the season. They will be at Mille Lacs for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Dec. 16, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. contest against Mesabi East on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
South Ridge improves to 2-0 with the win.
Girls Basketball
C-W 65
Deer River 20
CROMWELL — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost a road game to Cromwell-Wright by a 65-20 score on Dec.12.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River is 3-2 for the season. It will be on the road to Cherry for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Dec. 15, and will be home against Nashwauk-Keewatin for a 7:15 p.m. tilt on Monday, Dec. 19. The Warriors will be on the road to International Falls for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
With the win, Cromwell-Wright is 3-0 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 43
Carlton 25
CARLTON — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team ran past Carlton 43-25 in play on the road on Dec. 12.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Huskies are now 4-1 on the season. They are next in action on Monday, Dec.19, for a 7:15 road contest against Hill City/Northland at Hill City.
With the loss, Carlton falls to 1-3.
Wrestling
Brainerd Tournament
BRAINERD —The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team competed in the Brainerd Invitational on Dec. 9 and 10.
Becker won the team championship with 79 points, edging out Bemidji which had 78.5. Brainerd was third with 75.
Grand Rapids tied for 16th with 26 points.
Freshman Eli Greenwaldt of Staples-Motley defeated Boston Kuschel of Becker for the title at 106 pounds.
At 113 pounds, freshman Carter Young of Pierz downed Gabriel Morin of Bemidji for the championship.
Freshman Nick Strand of Bemidji beat Tucker Simmons of Royalton-Upsala to win the 120-pound title.
At 126 pounds, sophomore Cole Munsterteiger of Mound-Westonka stopped Gavin Osborn of Bemidji to win the title.
Junior Alex Lehman of the Thunderhawks placed eighth at 132 pounds. He lost to Gabriel Kessler of White Bear Lake by forfeit in the seventh place match. Senior Alex Diederich of Royalton-Upsala defeated Easton of Brainerd for the championship.
At 138 pounds, sophomore Landen Kujawa of Becker downed Isaiah Germann of Brainerd for the title.
Freshman Cooper Rowe of Mound-Westonka beat Chase Becker of Pierz to win the championship at 145 pounds.
At 152 pounds, sophomore Tanner Morlan of Grand Rapids placed eighth. He lost to Jacob LeBlanc of Pierz by a major decision in the seventh place match. Senior Isaiah Jillson of Brainerd stopped Ethan Duncombe of Becker in the title match.
Senior Dane Jorgensen of Bemidji downed Jake Nagel of Frazee to win the championship in the 160-pound division.
At 170 pounds, sophomore Weston Danielson of the Thunderhawks placed eighth. He lost to Aiden Micholoski of Foley in the seventh place match. Senior Seth Newby of Bemidji won the title with a victory over Damien Bentho of Brainerd.
Senior Tyson Ricker of Becker won the 182-pound championship with a win over Coy Olsen of Bemidji.
At 195 pounds, senior Koby Endres of Wadena-Deer Creek stopped Spencer Ness of Bemidji to win the title.
Senior Dylan Kolby of Becker won the 220-pound division with a victory over Henry Lee of Detroit Lakes.
At 285 pounds, senior Jeffery Moen of Detroit Lakes defeated Tucker Mugg of Sartell-St. Stephen for the championship.
