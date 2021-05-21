GRAND RAPIDS —
The Grand Rapids High School baseball team won its fifth game in a row in recent action.
The Thunderhawks took victories over Duluth Marshall and Duluth Denfeld to improve to 9-6 for the season.
“Denfeld is the defending section champion and they had beaten us in the first game of the year when we gave them three unearned runs to tie us and they beat us in extra innings,” said Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen. “We have to be more consistent defensively and hopefully the bats are awake now. We will find out with our game Friday against Princeton.
“As long as we pitch and we take care of our defensive problems, we will be OK.”
The Thunderhawks played Princeton Friday, and they then travel to Duluth East on Monday. On Tuesday, Superior, Wis., will travel to Grand Rapids for a game, and then a big rivalry game with Greenway will be conducted Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Bob Streetar Field. Grand Rapids finishes out the regular season on Thursday at home against Hermantown..
Following are results and information regarding sports happenings around the area:
Baseball
GR 9
DM 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team defeated Duluth Marshall 9-2 in action at home on Tuesday.
Andrew Sundberg picked up the win on the mound for the T’Hawks as he pitched six innings and allowed two runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked two.
Kodi Miller saw his first action of the season on the mound coming off an injury and pitched a scoreless seventh inning and struck out one.
Ben Keske was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs while Dan Wohlers had three hits with two runs scored and two stolen bases. Garett Drotts had two hits and scored three runs. Kyle Henke added a double.
DM 002 000 0 — 2 4 2
GR 210 204 x — 9 10 1
Grand Rapids: Andrew Sundberg (W), Kodi Miller (7th). 2B-Kyle Henke; 3B-Ben Keske.
GR 12
Denfeld 7
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks gained revenge on an earlier defeat to Duluth Deneld to down the Hunters 12-7 on Wednesday.
Myles Gunderson picked up the win as he pitched the first six innings and allowed four runs – none of which were earned – while allowing three hits. He struck out four, walked three and hit one batter.
Chris Pederson pitched the seventh inning and yielded three runs – none of which were earned – while allowing two hits. He struck out one and hit a batter.
Gunderson had three hits with two doubles, scored two runs and drove in two while Ren Morque had three hits with two doubldes, scored three runs and drove in two more. Dan Wohlers had two hits with a double, scored two runs and stole a base and Wyatt Holcomb had two hits, scored a run and drove in two. Andrew Sundberg had a three-run double in the first inning while Ben Keske and Walker Ritter also hit doubles.
DD 220 000 3 — 7 5 1
GR 443 001 x — 12 16 5
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (W), Chris Pederson (7th). 2B-Myles Gunderson 2, Ren Morque 2, Dan Wohlers, Andrew Sundberg, Ben Keske, Walker Ritter.
Baseball
Greenway 9,
Mesabi East 4
AURORA — The Giants were outhit 11-6 Tuesday as Greenway picked up a 9-4 victory.
Dakota Kruse had a pair of hits and one RBI, while Brayden Leffel added two base knocks.
Mesabi East also got hits from Charlie Karish and Logan Schroeder and an RBI from Hayden Soular.
Baseball
HCN 10
MIB 6
MT. IRON — The Rangers fell behind 6-0 early and eventually lost to Hill City/Northland, 10-6.
Mountain Iron-Buhl responded to the early deficit with multiple hits.
Rylen Niska led the way with four hits and a double, while Brant Tiedeman went 3-for-4, Alex Benkusky went 2-for-5 with a double and Damian Tapio smacked a triple. Johnny Erickson, Ryan Drake and Derek Dahl each added base knocks.
On the bump, Braden Tiedeman, Tapio and Drake shared the pitching duties.
HC/N was paced by Tucker Holm with three hits and Hunter Gerber went 2-for-5.
Softball
Ely 6
N-K 3
NASHWAUK — Katrina Seliskar struck out four and allowed just three hits in a complete game effort to lead Ely to a 6-3 victory over the Spartans.
Charly Flom led the Timberwolves at the plate going 3-for-4, while Seliskar and Madeline Kallberg each went 2-for-4.
“I really liked the way we played today,’’ Ely head coach Cory Lassi said. “We really battled.’’ That included holding N-K off the scoreboard in three different innings when they had runners on base with just one out.
The Spartans were led by Johnnie Waldvogel, Carmony Folstad and Addy Gangl, each with one hit.
Golf
Hibbing Invite
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School golf teams competed in the Hibbing Invite held Monday at the Mesaba Country Club.
The Hibbing boys scored a team total of 347 to finish behind first place Cloquet (301) and International Falls 341.
Virginia was fourth at 350, followed by Duluth Denfeld 360, Eveleth-Gilbert 369, Grand Rapids 397 and Mesabi East 423.
Sam Baker of Cloquet was the medalist with a 1-under-par 71. Nate Burke of the Hunters and Karson Patten of Cloquet tied for second with 75s. Nick Tanner of International Falls was fourth at 76.
Conner Willard of the Bluejackets tied for fifth with 77s Brayden Tyman was seventh at 78, Rollie Seppala of Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl was eighth at 83, Martin Hofferman of Denfeld was ninth at 84 and Drew Kuschel of Grand Rapids fired an 85.
On the girls side, Mesabi East had a 381 to place first. Grand Rapids was second at 408, followed by North Woods at 414, Cloquet 432, Rock Ridge 439, Ely/Northeast Range 462 and Hibbing at 473.
Maggie Lamppa of Mesabi East was the medalist with an 85, followed by Nicholle Ramirez of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin with an 86. Kate Toewe of Hibbing was third at 88, and Kelby Anderson of International Falls was fourth with a 91.
Placing fifth was Sammy Doherty of the Giants at 93, followed by Keirra Aasen of International Falls at 94.
