Boys Tennis
GRG 5
Duluth Denfeld 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) High School boys tennis team topped Duluth Denfeld 5-2 in action on May 16.
The two teams split the singles matches with the Titans’ Dylan Henrichsen winning the second singles match and Grady Giffen winning the fourth singles match.
Duluth Denfeld’s Mathias MacMillan took the first singles match while the Hunters’ Liam Doyle won the third singles match.
GRG swept the doubles competition, winning all three matches. Ryan Kerr and Elliott Spahn teamed to win the first doubles match while Matt Olson and Ben Schroeder took the second doubles match. Anders Morque and Will Haarklau were victorious in third doubles.
GRG 5, Duluth Denfeld 2
Singles: No. 1: Mathias MacMillan, DD, def. Luc Dulong, GRG, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; No. 2: Dylan Henrichsen, GRG, def. Jackson Chederquist, DD, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3: Liam Doyle, DD, def. Cooper Lonson, GRG, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4: Grady Giffen, GRG, def. Daniel Pueringer, DD, 6-4 ,6-0.
Doubles: No. 1: Ryan Kerr/Elliott Spahn, GRG, def. Hayden Mann/Derek Mayne, DD, 6-4, 7-5; No. 2: Matt Olson/Ben Schroeder, GRG, def. Parker Chastey/Connor Doyle. DD, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3; No. 3: Anders Morque/Will Haarklau, GRG, def. Lenny Jennings/Matt Eklund, DD, 6-4, 6-3.
Softball
Grand Rapids 12
Duluth Marshall 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team defeated Duluth Marshall 12-0 in five innings in action on May 16, at home.
Alex Klous tossed the shutout on the mound for the Thunderhawks as she allowed no runs on three hits while walking one and striking out two in her five innings of work.
Softball
Grand Rapids 5
Cherry 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team won its second game of the day on May 16, topping Cherry by a 5-1 score.
Addie Linder picked up the win on the mound for the Thunderhawks as she pitched five innings and allowed one run on just one hit while walking rive and hitting one batter.
Lindsey Tulla led the Rapids offense with a two-run home run in the third inning.
With the wins, Grand Rapids is now 8-6 on the season while Cherry falls to 5-4.
Softball
GNK 8
Esko 7
ESKO — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team downed Esko 8-7 in a road game on May 16.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Titans are now 5-8 on the season while Esko falls to 8-9.
Softball
GNK 6
Cherry 5
BOVEY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team topped Cherry 6-5 in play at home on May 17.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, GNK is now 6-8 for the season while Cherry is 5-4.
Softball
Intl. Falls 7
Deer River 1
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School fastpitch softball team lost to International Falls at home by a 7-1 score on May 16.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River is 0-7 for the season while International Falls improves to 4-6 for the season.
Golf
Swan Lake Country Club
PENGILLY — The Leroy “Baldy” Anderson Memorial Couples Tournament will be conducted at Swan Lake Country Club in Pengilly on June 24 and 25.
Tee times are at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Teams are made up of two men and two women who will play 18 holes, nine scramble and nine alternate shot. Scores count for both days and teams are flighted after the first day. There will be hole games on each hole.
The entry fee is $80 per person for members and $95 per person for non-members. A meal on Saturday is included.
A prize raffle will include University of Minnesota Golden Gophers sportswear and Gophers sports tickets.
To register, call Swan Lake Country Club at 218-885-3543.
Track and Field
Superior Meet
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team was third and the girls team placed sixth at a Lake Superior Conference meet conducted May 16, in Superior, Wis.
Following are results of the meet:
Girls
Cloquet won the team title with 170 points followed closely by Superior with 163. Hermantown was third with 109 while Grand Rapids finished sixth with 61.
Senior Josie Hanttula of Grand Rapids won the pole vault with a height of 9-feet, 6-inches.
Eighth grader Lily DeBay of the Thunderhawks was second in the 300-meter hurdles in a time of 48.66 seconds.
Boys
Cloquet won the boys team title with 177 points followed by Superior with 135 and Grand Rapids in third with 124.
Sophomore Herschel Christensen of Grand Rapids won the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.75 seconds.
Senior Kaydin Metzgar of Grand Rapids was first in the pole vault with a nice height of 13-feet.
Junior Colton Johnson of the Thunderhawks was second in the long jump with a leap of 19-feet, 9.25-inches and also in the triple jump with a distance of 41-feet, 2-inches.
Junior Benjamin Harker was second in the shot put with a heave of 45-feet, 9-inches, and he also placed second in the discus with a throw of 138-feet, 5-inches.
The Thunderhawk 4 x 100-meter relay consisting of sophomore Austin Prebeck, senior Wyatt Christensen, senior Kaydin Metzgar and sophomore Taguta Tadiwanaishe was second in 46.10 seconds.
The Thunderhawk 4 x 800-meter relay comprised of sophomore Zane Poenix, freshman Brenden Sylvester, senior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa and sophomore Gunner Larson was second in 8:55.41.
Sylvester of Grand Rapids was third in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 10:35.03.
Senior Wyatt Christensen placed third in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 15.78 seconds.
Tadiwanaishe of Grand Rapids finished third in the long jump with a distance of 18-feet, 11.75 inches.
LSC Superior Meet
Girls
Team Scores: 1. Cloquet 170; 2. Superior 163; 3. Hermantown 109; 4. Hibbing 94; 5. Proctor 69; 6. Grand Rapids 61; 7. Duluth Denfeld 23; 8. Duluth Marshall 7.
100 dash: 1. Lillian Gamache, Sup, 12.81; 2. Josephine Hanson, Sup, 12.92; 3. Kellyn Biondi, Herm, 13.07; 7. Allexa Alzen, GR, 13.73.
200 dash: 1. Josephine Hanson, Sup, 26.53; 2. Lillian Gamache, Sup, 27.14; 3. Liv Birkeland, Herm, 27.54; 10. Allexa Alzen, GR, 29.03.
400 dash: 1. Alexa Shepherd, Cloq, 1:01.26; 2. Liv Birkeland, Herm,1:02.65; 3. Erin Soup Loeb, CLoq, 1:04.56; 7. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 1:08.02; 9. Kayla Jenkins, GR, 1:08.06.
800 run: 1. Emery Maki, Hib, 2:25.32; 2. Alexa Shepherd, Cloq, 2:29.07; 3. Erin Soup Loeb, Cloq, 2:31.50.
1,600 run: 1. Tayler McMeekin, Sup, 5:25.11; 2. Mileena Sullivan, Hib, 5:30.47; 3. Elena Almonte, Sup, 5:34.32.
3,200 run: 1. Tayler McMeekin, Sup, 12:07.37; 2. Lizzy Harnell, Proc, 12:11.07; 3. Elena Almonte, Sup, 12:29.13.
100 hurdles: 1. Elise Harriman, Herm, 15.97; 2. Savannah Leopold, Sup, 16.92; 3. Makenzie Lynch, Cloq, 17.51; 4. Lily DeBay, GR, 17.62; 5. Ellee Nelson, GR, 17.85; 6. Riley Toivonen, GR, 18.98..
300 hurdles: 1. Makenzie Lynch, Cloq, 48.08; 2. Lily DeBay, GR, 48.66; 3. Savannah Leopold, Sup, 49.09; 7. Ellee Nelson, GR, 54.26.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Superior, 51.32; 2. Hermantown, 52.17; 3. Cloquet, 53.16; 5. Grand Rapids (Allexa Alzen, Kylie DeBay,, Jada Morgan, Katie Harker), 56.04.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Hermantown, 1:51.87; 2. Cloquet, 1:55.73; 3. Hibbing, 1:56.31; 4 Grand Rapids (Jada Morgan, Josie Hanttula, Lauren Bates, Ellee Nelson), 1:57.56.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Hibbing, 4:19.62; 2. Cloquet, 4:22.15; 3. Proctor, 4:31.44; 5. Grand Rapids (Kaitlyn Olson, Ginger Pogolrec, Kate Williams, Mercury Bischoff), 4:41.62.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Proctor, 10:13.36; 2. Hibbing, 10:27.04; 3. Hermantown, 10:44.94.
High jump: 1. Taylor Wick, Cloq, 4-11; 2. Josephine Hanson, Sup, 4-10; 3. Kloe Zentowski, Sup, 4-8; 6. Ginger Pogolrec, GR, 4-6; 8. Riley Toivonen, GR,4-4.
Pole vault: 1. Josie Hanttula, GR, 9-6; 2. Julia Miletich, DD, 7-0; 3. Autumn Peterson, Cloq, 7-0; 8. Katie Harker, GR, 6-0.
Triple jump: 1. Taylor Wick, Cloq, 34-8.75; 2. Tara Hertling, Hib, 34-0; 3. Kloe Zentowski, Sup, 31-2.5; 9. Kylie DeBay, GR, 27-6.5.
Long jump: 1. McKenzi Branley, Sup, 16-4; 2. Taylor Wick, CLoq, 16-2; 3. Savannah Leopold, Sup, 15-1; 7. Lily DeBay, GR, 13-10.5; 9. Kaitlyn Olson, GR, 12-10.75.
Shot put: 1. Abigail Sullivan, Hib, 35-2; 2. Seija Suominen, Cloq, 34-0; 3. Emma Herstad, Herm, 32-10.5; 8. Emily Brula, GR, 27-10; 9. Bethany Mendonsa, GR, 27-8; 10. Emma Thomsen, GR, 27-2.50..
Discus: 1. Seija Suominen, CLoq, 117-7; 2. Elise Harriman, Herm, 96-1; 3. Alyssa Yokom, Herm, 91-3; 5. Bethany Mendonsa, GR, 86-10; 9. Emma Thomsen, GR, 77-7.
LSC Superior Meet
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Cloquet 177; 2. Superior 135; 3. Grand Rapids 124; 4. Proctor 83; 5. Duluth Denfeld 59.5; 6. Hermantown 59; 7. Hibbing 59; 8. Duluth Marshall 5.
100 dash: 1. Darrel James, Sup, 10.95; 2. Jordan Aultman, Cloq, 11.14; 3. Taye Manns, DD, 11.50; 5. Austin Prebeck, GR, 11.63; 9. Reid Ketola, GR, 12.14.
200 dash: 1. Darrel James, Sup, 22.23; 2. Jordan Aultman, Cloq, 23.12; 3. Andrew Schmitz, Herm, 23.15; 6. Austin Prebeck, GR, 23.64.
400 dash: 1. Andrew Schmitz, Herm, 51.90; 2. Blake Schmitz, Herm, 53.62; 3. Calvin Snesrud, Cloq, 54.11; 6. Taguta Tadiwanaishe,GR, 54.78.
800 run: 1. Calvin Snesrud, Cloq, 2:07.94; 2. Luke Rosholt, DD, 2:08.20; 3. Santiago Lenz, Proc, 2:12.51; 5. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 2:15.24; 10. Gunner Larson, GR, 2:18.31.
1,600 run: 1. Miles Fischer, Cloq, 4:48.25; 2. Jacob Lind, Sup, 4:55.14; 3.Silas Langner, Hib, 5:01.95; 6. Larson Curnow, GR, 5:05.38.
3,200 run: 1. Miles Fischer, Cloq, 10:31.41; 2. Charles Juntunen, DD, 10:34.95; 3. Brenden Sylvester, GR, 10:35.03; 6. Zane Poenix, GR, 10:51.95.
110 hurdles: 1. Herschel Christensen, GR, 15.75; 2. Isaiah Essien, Sup, 15.77; 3. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 15.78; 5. Aaron McMullen, GR, 15.94.
300 hurdles: 1. Cameron Pease, Proc, 40.40; 2. Cody Evers, Proc, 41.83; 3. Isaiah Essien, Sup, 42.97; 5. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 45.80.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Cloquet, 45.84; 2. Grand Rapids (Austin Prebeck, Wyatt Christensen, Kayden Metzgar, Taguta Tadiwanaishe), 46.10; 3. Duluth Denfeld, 46.35.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Superior, 1:37.80; 2. Cloquet, 1:38.25; 3. Hermantown, 1:39.06; 6. Grand Rapids (Michel Nichols, Jamin Froelich, Reid Ketola, Colton Johnson), 1:44.70.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Superior, 3:38.41; 2. Proctor, 3:40.68; 3. Cloquet, 3:42.08; 7. Grand Rapids (Andrew Rauzi, Kale Fairchild, Mathew Johnson, Larson Curnow), 4:14.18.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Duluth Denfeld, 8:51.34; 2. Grand Rapids (Zane Poenix, Brenden Sylvester, Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, Gunner Larson), 8:55.41; 3. Superior, 8:58.30.
High jump: 1. Matthew Erickson, Cloq, 5-10; 2. Blake Schmitz, Herm, 5-8; 3. Trevor VonBrethorst, Hib, 5-8; 4. Herschel Christensen, GR, 5-8.
Pole vault: 1. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 13-0; 2. Austin Valento, Hib, 12-0; 3. Jason Thomas, Sup, 10-6.
Triple jump: 1. Matthew Erickson, Cloq, 41-8; 2. Colton Johnson, GR, 41-2; 3. Elijah Aultman,Cloq,40-5.5.
Long jump: 1. Matthew Erickson, Cloq, 20-5; 2. Colton Johnson, GR, 19-9.25; 3. Taguta Tadiwanaishe, GR, 18-11.75.
Shot put: 1.Josh Monreal, Proc, 48-10.25; 2. Benjamin Harker, GR, 45-9; 3. Aiden Shepherd, Hib, 45-4.5.
Discus: 1. Josh Monreal, Proc, 153-7; 2. Benjamin Harker, GR, 138-05; 3. Aiden Shepherd, Hib, 131-0.
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Week 1
Team Pts.
Nicklaus Division
North Star Plowing 13
Grand Rapids Loan 12
Coldwell Banker Platinum 11
NBC 10
Woodland Bank 10
Dondelinger Auto 9
North Compass Financial 7
1st Nat’l Wealth Mgmt 6
Davis Oil 6
Deerwood Bank Maroon 5
Eagles 4
Northcliff Property 3
First Call 211 0
Low Scores
Mitch Kellin 34
Joe Benik 37
Eli Mangni 38
Keith Oleheiser 38
Brett Kromy 39
Chris Henrichsen 39
Jim McCoy 38
Luke Sheetz 39
Palmer Division
Current Electric 16
Deerwood Bank White 13
Acheson Tire 11
Coldwell Banker Diamond 10
NBC 2 10
Ping 10
Paul Bunyan 9
Grand Itasca 7
Bogeymen 6
Dolan Law 6
Greater Insurance 6
Miskovich Dental 5
Clairmont Financial 3
1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 0
Low Scores
Chris Carlson 35
Nate Haskins 35
Mike Chandler 36
Wayne Bruns 38
Bob Dolan 39
Jake Baldwin 39
Jake Bischoff 39
Scheels Top 20
Rankings
GRAND RAPIDS — Rankings for Div. I teams in Minnesota American Legion Baseball are released every Thursday during baseball season. This is the preseason rankings. (The first in-season ranking comes out June 8.)
1. Mankato Post 11 National
2. St. Paul Hamline Post 418 Purple
3. Edina Post 471
4. Farmington Post 189 Tigers
5. Rochester Post 92 Redhawks
6. Wayzata Post 118 #1
7. Apple Valley Post 1776 Eastview Thunder Black
8. Grand Rapids Post 60 Wolfpack
9. Mankato Post 11 American
10. Moorhead Post 21 Blues
11. Woodbury Post 501 East Ridge
12. Woodbury Post 501 Blue
13. Chanhassen Post 580 Cavaliers
14. Hermantown*
15. Champlin Post 600
16. Foley Post 298 Falcons
17. Bemidji Post 14
18. Northfield Post 84 River Rats
19. New Brighton Post 513 Tri-City Red
20. Anoka Post 102
Softball
Bemidji 9
Grand Rapids 8
BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team lost to Bemidji 9-8 in action on the road on May 18.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is 8-7 on the season. It played Chisago Lakes on May 19.
Bemidji improves to 6-11 with the win.
GNK 16
Duluth Denfeld 3
BOVEY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team pounded Duluth Denfeld 16-3 in home action on May 18.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, GNK is now 8-8 for the season. It played Chisholm on May 19.
With the loss, Duluth Denfeld falls to 2-10 on the season.
Baseball
Grand Rapids 7
Duluth Marshall 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team defeated Duluth Marshall at home by a 7-3 score on May 16.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 10-5 on the season while Duluth Marshall falls to 10-3.
Baseball
Princeton 5
Grand Rapids 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team fell to Princeton at home by a 5-1 margin on May 17.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 10-6 on the season. It will play host to North Branch in a noon game on Saturday, May 20, and will be at Hermantown for a 4:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, May 23.
Baseball
Pequot Lakes 8
GNK 5
PEQUOT LAKES — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team lost on the road to Pequot Lakes by an 8-5 score on May 16.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, GNK is 5-5 for the season while Pequot Lakes improves to 9-6.
Baseball
Aitkin 14
GNK 3
AITKIN — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team lost on the road to Aitkin by a 14-3 margin on May 18.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, GNK is now 5-6 on the season. It played Chisholm on May 19, and will take on Mesabi East in a 4:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, May 23.
Aitkin is now 4-8 with the win.
Track and Field
IRC Championships
AURORA — The Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ track and field teams picked up Iron Range Conference titles on Tuesday, with the boys dominating the competition and the girls edging out International Falls for the win in Aurora.
Following are results:
Girls
Rock Ridge was first with 154 followed by International Falls, 150, and GNK, 128. Deer River/Northland placed seventh with 33.33 points.
Placing first and earning All-Conference honors for GNK were Lola Champlin in the 3,200-meter run (12:23.23); and Emmalee Oviatt in the shot put (33-feet, 9-inches).
Taking second and earning All-Conference honors for the Titans were the 4 x 800-meter relay consisting of Emma Williams, Kaitlin Olson, Taylor Covier and Champlin), 10:47.37; Layla Miskovich in the triple jump (30-feet, 5.5-inches); and Oviatt in the discus (98-feet, 5-inches).
Boys
Rock Ridge easily won the team title with 266.5 points. It was followed by Mesabi East, 110.5, and GNK, 91.5. Deer River/Northland was fifth with 67.
Boys team results: 1, Rock Ridge, 266.5; 2, Mesabi East, 110.5; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 91.5; 4, Chisholm, 67.5; 5, Deer River/Northland, 67; 6, International Falls, 54; 7, Ely, 32.
Placing first and earning All-Conference honors were Dylan Schwarz of DRN (52.28 seconds); Gage Roberts of GNK in the 300-meter hurdles (44.20 seconds); Matthew Schaaf of DRN in the pole vault (10-feet); and Alec Wake of DRN in the triple jump (40-feet, 11-inches).
Taking second and earning All-Conference honors were Wake of DRN in the 400-meter dash (52.66 seconds) and the long jump (19-10.5); Benjamin Plackner of GNK in the 800-meter run (2:04.62); Levi Danielson of GNK in the 3,200-meter run (10:33.52); and the GNK 4 x 800-meter relay made up of Danielson, Hunter Milstead, Riley Koran and Plackner (8:46.07).
Girls team results: 1, Rock Ridge, 154; 2, International Falls, 150; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 128; 4, Mesabi East, 95; 5, Ely, 78.67; 6, Chisholm, 49; 7, Deer River/Northland, 33.33.
Girls individual results (top two individuals and relay teams named All-Conference):
100 meter dash: 1, Mary Versteeg, IF, 13.38; 2, Elli Theel, ME, 13.50; 3, Hailey Johnson, Chis, 13.58.
200 meter dash: 1, Lizzy Fultz, RR, 27.24; 2, Johnson, Chis, 27.89; 3, Allison Fink, RR, 28.44.
400 meter dash: 1, Olivia Pascuzzi, Chis, 1:04.32; 2, Aubree Skelton, ME, 1:04.78; 3, Ashlyn Schwarz, DRN, 1:05.35.
800 meter run: 1, Maija Lamppa, RR, 2:27.41; 2, Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 2:31.54; 3, Lexi Lamppa, RR, 2:32.16.
1600 meter run: 1, Nora Stark, RR, 5:37.02; 2, Molly Brophy, Ely, 5:46.95; 3, Emma Williams, GNK, 5:58.41.
3200 meter run: 1, Lola Champlin, GNK, 12:23.23; 2, Brophy, Ely, 12:30.00; 3, Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 13:02.36.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Olivia Thostenson, IF, 16.43; 2, Maija Rantala, RR, 17.59; 3, Katie Storlie, DRN, 18.47.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Hutchinson, IF, 49.67; 2, Olivia Forsline, 51.07; 3, Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 51.96.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Mia Domiano, Adriana Sheets, Skelton, Theel), 52.42; 2, International Falls, 52.82; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Frankie Cuellar, Claire Clusiau, Layla Miskovich, Jaci Rebrovich), 53.99.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Domiano, Sheets, Forsline, Theel), 1:52.33; 2, Rock Ridge (Abigail Sather, Addison Youngren, Fink, Fultz), 1:53.89; 3, Chisholm (Zoe Plombon, Jezirae Flack, Destiny Schmitz, Johnson), 1:54.24.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Stark, M. Lamppa, Fink, Fultz), 4:20.48; 2, Mesabi East (Forsline, Chloe Green, Sheets, Skelton), 4:24.18; 3, Ely (Lily Tedrick, Audrey Thomas, Madeline Perry, Grace LaTourell), 4:35.89.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Stark, L. Lamppa, Katelyn Torrel, M. Lamppa), 10:12.75; 2, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Williams, Olson, Taylor Covier, Champlin), 10:47.37; 3, Ely (Phoebe Helms, Anna Dunn, Claire Blauch, Perry), 11:07.45.
High jump: 1, Thostenson, IF, 4-10; 2, Sophie Roark, RR, 4-08; 3, Shelbie Novak, RR, 4-08.
Pole vault: 1, Quianna Ford, IF, 8-06; 2, Keira Hesseldahl, IF, 7-06; 3, Emma Morris, DRN, 7-06.
Long jump: 1, Domiano, ME, 15-00.00; 2, Theel, ME, 14-10.50; 3, Clusiau, GNK, 14-08.75.
Triple jump: 1, Hutchinson, IF, 32-02.50; 2, Miskovich, GNK, 30-05.50; 3, Jacinda Wilcox, RR, 30-02.50.
Shot put: 1, Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 33-09.00; 2, Jillian Bilben, IF, 30-06.50; 3, Cuellar, GNK, 28-02.50.
Discus throw: 1, Kaylin Visser, Ely, 103-04; 2, Oviatt, GNK, 98-05; 3, Alex Gunderson, RR, 96-07.
Boys individual results (top two individuals and relay teams named All-Conference):
Boys team results: 1, Rock Ridge, 266.5; 2, Mesabi East, 110.5; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 91.5; 4, Chisholm, 67.5; 5, Deer River/Northland, 67; 6, International Falls, 54; 7, Ely, 32.
100 meter dash: 1, Ethan Murray, ME, 11.80; 2, Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.87; 3, Griffin Krmpotich, RR, 12.49.
200 meter dash: 1, Murray, ME, 23.85; 2, Andrew Wilson, RR, 24.11; 3, Ethan Lauzen, Chis, 24.47.
400 meter dash: 1, Dylan Schwarz, DRN, 52.28; 2, Alec Wake, DRN, 52.66; 3, Noah Markfort, ME, 53.22.
800 meter run: 1, Cameron Stocke, RR, 1:56.64; 2, Benjamin Plackner, GNK, 2:04.62; 3, Carter Skelton, ME, 2:05.99.
1600 meter run: 1, Stocke, RR, 4:17.76; 2, Connor Matschiner, RR, 5:51.38; 3, Adrian Rausch, RR, 4:58.59.
3200 meter run: 1, Jake Bradach, RR, 10:30.39; 2, Levi Danielson, GNK, 10:33.52; 3, Jared Delich, RR, 10:45.19.
110 meter hurdles: 1, Luke Hecimovich, RR, 16.60; 2, Shane Zancauske, Chis, 18.04; 3, Wyatt Jantzen, IF, 18.44.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Gage Roberts, GNK, 44.20; 2, Hecimovich, RR, 44.71; 3, Brady Alaspa, RR, 46.06.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Sawyer Williams, Wilson, Max Williams, Nolin Cope-Robinson), 45.03; 2, Mesabi East (Tyler Jacobson, Cooper Levander, Jordan Latola, Murray), 45.83; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Brayden Austad, Simeon Wells, Ladanian Evans, John Duffy)m 48.75.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Isaac Flatley, Krmpotich, Cope-Robinson, M. Williams), 1:34.64; 2, Mesabi East (Jacobson, Levander, Evan James, Noah Markfort), 1:34.75; 3, Chisholm (Charlie Thompson, Hayden Roche, Braden Thronson, Lauzen), 1:37.81.
4x400 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Tristan Peterson, Luca Pellini, Matschiner, Stocke), 3:32.62; 2, Mesabi East (Markfort, Jacobson, Carter Steele, Skelton), 3:38.65; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Duffy, Jeremy Huff-Metso, Casey Flett, Plackner), 3:41.12.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Rock Ridge (Grant Hansen, Alaspa, Casey Aune, Matschiner), 8:38.99; 2, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Danielson, Hunter Milstead, Riley Koran, Plackner), 8:46.07; 3, Mesabi East (Carson Slattery, Alex Leete, Connor Feldt, Skelton), 8:57.92.
High jump: 1T, Thompson, Chis, 5-10; 1T, M. Williams, RR, 5-10; 3, Lauzen, Chis, 5-08.
Pole vault: 1, Matthew Schaaf, DRN, 10-00; 2, Lachlan Reiners, IF, 9-06.; 3, Milstead, GNK, 8-00.
Long jump: 1, Ryan Manninen, RR, 19-11.00; 2, Wake, DRN, 19-10.50; 3, Lauzen, Chis, 19-00.50.
Triple jump: 1, Wake, DRN, 40-11.00; 2, Thompson, Chis, 40-00.00; 3, S. Williams, RR, 39-02.25.
Shot put: 1, Noah Mitchell, RR, 47-04.50; 2, Flatley, RR, 47-02.50; 3, Jonah Aluni, RR, 46-07.50.
