Trap & Skeet
GRAND RAPIDS — All Grand Rapids area students interested in trap and skeet shooting with the Grand Rapids High School trap and skeet team should attend an informational meeting on Feb. 10, at the Grand Rapids High School Media Center.
The informational meeting will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. to answer any questions.
Registration for team and students starts on Feb. 1, and closes on March 21.
The meeting will include information on shoot days, cost, and expectations of team members. Please do not sign up until you have all the information.
For more information, or if you cannot attend the meeting, contact Frank Redfield at 218-220-0660 or email redfield@paulbunyan.net.
Girls Hockey
GRG 7
Bemidji 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team cruised past Bemidji for a 7-1 victory on Feb. 2, in Grand Rapids.
Mercury Bischoff scored the lone goal of the first period as GRG took the early lead. Bischoff scored just 1:26 into the second period for what proved to be the game-winning goal. Justine Carsrud and Kalle Reed scored later in the period as the Lightning took a 4-0 advantage into the third period.
In the final period, Carsrud and Reed both scored their second goal of the game while Molly Pierce also turned on the red light.
Chloe Hasbargen scored a short-handed goal in the final period to ruin the shutout bid of GRG goaltender Makenzie Cole who finished with 14 stops.
Payton Weidemann of Bemidji had 45 saves.
With the win, GRG is now 16-8 on the season. It concluded its regular season on Feb. 4, with a game against Hibbing-Chisholm.
With the loss, Bemidji falls to 4-16-2 on the season.
B 0 0 1 — 1
GRG 1 3 3 — 7
First Period — 1. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kalle Reed, Jade Rohloff), 11:15.
Second Period — 2. GRG, M. Bischoff (Molly Pierce, Jazzy Bischoff), 1:26; 3. GRG, Justine Carsrud (Maisie Bader, Taelyn Pomplun), 3:29; 4. GRG, Reed (Pierce, M. Bischoff), 15:19.
Third Period — 5. GRG, Carsrud (J. Bischoff, Pomplun), 2:28; 6. B, Chloe Hasbargen (Madyson Nistler, Bella Webb), 5:07 (sh); 7. GRG, Reed (M. Bischoff), 6:30; 8. GRG, Pierce (M. Bischoff, Reed), 10:19.
Goalie Saves — Payton Weidemann, B, 20-14-11—45; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 6-1-7—14.
Penalties — B 2-for-4 minutes; GRG 1-for-2 minutes.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 69
Cloquet 63
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team squeezed past Cloquet 69-63 in action on Feb. 3, in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks led by three at the half at 30-27 and then outscored the Lumberjacks by three points in the second half to take the win.
Taryn Hamling scored 27 points to pace Grand Rapids in scoring while Braya LaPlant also had a big game with 17 points. Jessika Lofstrom scored 10, Kyra Giffen, eight, Kate Jamtgaard, five, and Hannah Hostetter added two.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 18-2 on the season. It will play Duluth East on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7:15 p.m. at home and then remain home for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Feb. 10, versus Hermantown. On Friday, Feb.11, the Thunderhawks will play host to Superior in a 7:15 game.
With the loss, Cloquet falls to 15-6 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Greenway 43
Intl. Falls 41
INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Greenway High School girls basketball team tipped International Falls on the road 43-41 on Feb. 3.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Greenway is now 6-11 on the season. It will play Duluth Marshall on the road on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, International Falls is now 12-5 for the season.
Girls Basketball
HCN 64
LaPorte 16
LAPORTE — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team downed LaPorte in road action 64-16 on Feb. 3.
The Storm led 37-13 at the half and then outscored LaPorte 27-3 in the second half to win going away.
Annika Spangler had 16 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists for HCN while Lainee Spangler had 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Alynza Welk finished with 11 points, five rebounds and five steals and Emma Finke had six points and seven steals. Tatum Peterson and Shaley Pearson both had five points while Ruby Booth had three steals.
Scoring was not available for LaPorte.
With the win, HCN events its record at 7-7 on the season. It will play Silver Bay on the road on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m. and then will be on the road to Hinckley-Finlayson for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 7. It will be at home against Nevis on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, LaPorte is now 1-14 on the season.
Girls Basketball
North Woods 68
Deer River 49
NORTH WOODS — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost on the road at North Woods 68-49on Feb. 3.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 6-13 on the season. It will play Mesabi East on the road on Monday, Feb. 7, at 7:15 p.m.
With the win, North Woods improves to 10-8 on the season.
Boys Basketball
N-K 74
Hill City 58
NASHWAUK — Gaige Waldvogel poured in 25 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Spartans past the Hornets Tuesday at home.
Marcus Moore added 13 points, with three 3-pointers, and Justice Rebrovich had 12, with two 3-pointers.
Taylor Wagner led Hill City and all scorers with 26 points. He had four 3-pointers. Thor Dunham finished with 15.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 8-8 on the season. It travels to Barnum on Saturday, Feb. 5, for a 2:45 p.m. contest.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 4-13 for the season. It played Cook County on Feb. 4, and will travel to Silver Bay on Saturday, Feb. 5, for a 4 p.m. game. It will be on the road to Wrenshall on Tuesday, Feb. 8, for a 7:15 p.m. tilt.
HC 31 27 — 58
NK 29 45 — 74
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 26, Brandon Humphrey 6, Thor Dunham 15, Matt Washburn 7, Jason Ropin 4.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 25, Marcus Moore 13, Ryder Tardy 3, Isaiah Holland 5, Justice Rebrovich 12, Connor Perryman 5, Daniel Olson 9, Brody Erickson 2.
Total Fouls: Hill City 58; Nashwauk-Keewatin 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hill City 6-9; Nashwauk-Keewatin 4-7; 3-pointers: Wagner 4, Humphrey, Washburn, Waldvogel 3, Moore 3, Tardy, Holland, Rebrovich 2.
Boys Basketball
Mesabi East 66
Bigfork 58
BIGFORK — The Mesabi East boys’ basketball team picked up a solid team win Monday on the road, downing Bigfork 66-58.
Brayden Leffel and Cody Fallstrom led the way offensively with 20 points each. Fallstrom tied the Giants school record for rebounds with 26 boards on the night to go along with seven blocked shots. Leffel went 4-7 from three-point land.
Hayden Sampson added 11 points. Kaid Kuter had seven points and seven assists.
“We played really solid team defense and took care of the ball when it mattered most,” Giants head coach Erik Skelton said. “It was a nice win for us on the road.”
Scoring for Bigfork was not provided to the Mesabi Tribune.
Mesabi East will next travel to Duluth Marshall on Friday.
Boys Hockey
Duluth Marshall 4
Greenway 3 OT
DULUTH — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to Duluth Marshall 4-3 in overtime on Feb. 3.
The game was scoreless after the first period, but the Raiders received goals from Thomas Vekich and Joe Herfindahl in the second period while the Hilltoppers got a goal from Pierce Gouin. Greenway led 2-1 entering the final period.
Greenway went ahead 3-1 when Aidan Rajala turned on the red light, but Duluth Marshall fought back with power play goals from Brendan Friday and Darik Olson to tie the game and send it into overtime.
Gouin scored just 13 seconds into the second session to propel Duluth Marshall to the win.
Nathan Jurganson finished with 29 saves for Greenway while Sam Pollard had 23 stops for Duluth Marshall.
With the loss, Greenway falls to 8-9 on the season. It played Crookston on Friday and will play host to Hibbing-Chisholm on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m.
With the win, Duluth Marshall improves to 7-13-1.
GWY 0 2 1 0 — 3
DM 0 1 2 1 — 4
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. DM, Pierce Gouin (Tucker D’Allaird, Aidan Adamski), 5:38; 2. G, Thomas Vekich (Taevon Wells, Ezra Carlson), 11:23; 3. G, Joe Herfindahl (Coleman Groshong), 12:20.
Third Period — 4. G, Aidan Rajala (Wells, Carter Cline), 6:22; 5. DM, Brendan Friday (Samuel Aamodt, Joseph Stauber), 11:19 (pp); 6. DM, Darik Olson (Friday, Stauber), 14:25 (pp).
Overtime: 7. DM, Gouin (Aamodt, Friday), 0:13.
Goalie Saves — Greenway, Nathan Jurganson 13-4-12-0—29; Sam Pollard, DM, 6-13-4-0—23.
Penalties — Greenway 4-for-11 minutes; DM 2-for-4 minutes.
Boys Basketball
N-K 84
Bigfork 58
BIGFORK — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team defeated Bigfork 84-58 in NLC action Feb.3, at Bigfork.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Nashwauk-Keewatin improves to 9-8 on the season. It travels to Barnum for a 2:45 p.m. game on Saturday.
With the loss, Bigfork falls to 4-13. It will be at Remer for a game against Northland on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7:15 p.m. and then it will travel to Deer River for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Feb. 11.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 56
South Ridge 51
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team tipped South Ridge 56-51 in play on Feb. 3, in Deer River.
Ty Morrison had 12 points, 14 rebounds and six steals for Deer River while Ethan Williams also scored 12 points. Tait Kongsjord had 11 points while Cale Jackson scored 10 and added three steals. Mikhail Wakonabo had eight points while Sam Rahier contributed six rebounds.
South Ridge scoring was not available.
With the win, Deer River improves to 13-2 on the season. It played Chisholm Friday and will be home against Ely on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, South Ridge falls to 7-6 on the season.
Men’s Basketball
Itasca 93
Fond du Lac 79
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team ran past Fond du Lac 93-79 in action in Grand Rapids on Feb. 2.
The Vikings led 50-40 at the half and then outscored Fond du Lac by four points in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Jimsley Sineus nailed four 3-pointers and scored 25 points while adding six rebounds for Itasca. Deidrich Kemp had 18 points and five rebounds, Jerome Washington had 17 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots while Nick Grant scored 12 points and pulled down five rebounds. Treyvion Williams had nine points and eight rebounds, Jack Tong had eight points and five rebounds, and Tyler Pederson finished with seven rebounds.
Demetrius Torrence hit three 3-pointers and led Fond du Lac with 27 points while adding seven rebounds. Ian Green had 22 points and five rebounds, Derriyon Sam had 11 points and five rebounds, Jehoiada Goins had 10 points and 17 rebounds, and Tahj Jenkins had seven points and seven rebounds.
With the win, Itasca is now 12-10 overall and 6-3 in conference play, good for third place. The Vikings were on the road against Central Lakes at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5.
With the loss, Fond du Lac is 6-12 overall and 2-7 in conference play.
FDL 40 39 — 79
I 50 43 — 93
Fond du Lac: Derriyon Sam 11, Ian Green 22, Tahj Jenkins 7, Jehoiada Goins 10, Demetrius Torrence 27, Kaden Hanson 2.
Itasca: Nick Grant 12, Jack Tong 8, Jerome Washington 17, Tyler Pederson 2, Zion Brown 2, Treyvion Williams 9, Deidrich Kemp 18, Jimsley Sineus 25.
Total Fouls: FDL 15; I 17; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: FDL 14-of-22; I 9-of-18; 3-pointers: FDL, Sam 2, Green 2, Torrence 3; I, Tong 2, Washington 2, Sineus 4.
IRC Stats
Jan. 30
Girls Basketball
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 61.11
2. Morgan Marks, E-G, 56.31
3. Olivia Hutchings, Chisholm, 55.70
4. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 52.94
5. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 52.29
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Anna Westby, E-G, 41.67
1. Abby Hutchinson, Intl. Falls, 41.67
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 39.95
4. Kelsey Squires, Virginia, 35.39
5. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 32.10
7. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 30.51
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Emma Lamppa, Virginia, 80.00
2. Anna Fink, Virginia, 78.26
3. Morgan Marks, E-G, 76.47
4. Rian Aune, Virginia, 75.93
5. Maija Lamppa, Virginia, 75.00
5. Jessica Reigel, Deer River, 75.00
10. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 68.75
Points per Game
1. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 20.35
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 18.40
3. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 18.20
4. Rian Aune, Virginia, 17.33
5. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 16.43
10. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 11.40
Rebounds
1. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 15.20
2. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 14.00
3. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 11.12
4. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 9.47
5. Gracie Swenson, Intl. Falls, 8.94
7. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 7.82
8. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 7.53
10. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 6.73
Assists
1. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 5.60
2. Rian Aune, Virginia, 3.78
3. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 3.59
4. Lola Huhta, Chisholm, 3.35
5. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 2.73
7. Ella Storlie, Deer River, 2.55
10. Chloe Hansen, Greenway, 2.20
Steals
1. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 5.00
2. Alexa Fossell, Mesabi East, 4.18
3. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 4.00
4. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 3.60
5. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.47
Blocks
1. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.25
2. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 1.67
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 1.00
4. Grace Bergland, Deer River, 0.82
5. Anna Westby, E-G, 0.80
7. Hannah Edwards, Deer River, 0.50
Boys Basketball
Jan. 30
2-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 76.04
2. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 73.91
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 70.34
4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 66.67
4. Bennett Smith, Intl. Falls, 66.67
10. Israel Hartman, Greenway, 54.55
3-pt. FG Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 46.67
2. Kolin Waterhouse, Greenway, 45.45
3. Carter Mavec. E-G, 44.44
4. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 39.25
5. Ethan Hanover, Virginia, 38.10
6. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 36.73
8. Caiden Schjenken, Deer River, 36.36
Free Throw Percentage
10 or More Attempts
1. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 75.00
1. Westin Smith, Greenway, 75.00
1. Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East, 75.00
4. Tucker Budris, Intl. Falls, 71.43
4. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 71.43
7. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 69.70
9. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 67.00
Points per Game
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 23.86
2. Jett Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 23.60
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 22.27
4. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 19.73
5. Will Bittmann, E-G, 19.21
6. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 17.65
8. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 14.77
10. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 14.50
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 15.82
2. Will Bittmann, E-G, 14.93
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 11.36
4. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 10.46
5. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 10.18
8. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 8.36
Assists
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 8.36
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 6.82
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.27
4. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.09
5. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 3.82
7. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.14
Steals
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 5.27
2. Noah Sundquist, 4.27
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 3.93
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 2.73
5. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 2.55
5. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.55
7. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.15
10. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 1.88
Blocks
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 2.36
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.27
3. Will Bittmann, E-G, 1.50
4. Owen Wherley, Intl. Falls, 1.20
5. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 1.06
8. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 0.93
9. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 0.73
10. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 0.57
Boys Hockey
Jan. 30
Scoring
1. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 9-11-20
2. Dylan Hedley, RRMC, 6-12-18
3. Nick Troutwine, RRMC, 9-7-16
3. Aiden Springer, Greenway, 7-9-16
3. Isaac Flatley, RRMC, 5-11-16
3. Keegan Ruedebusch, RRMC, 1-15-16
7. Parker Sivonen, Intl. Falls, 6-9-15
8. Brant Tiedeman, RRMC, 9-5-14
8. Brennan Peterson, RRMC, 9-5-14
8. Ezra Carlson, Greenway, 7-7-14
8. Coleman Groshong, Greenway, 1-13-14
Save Percentage
1. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 97.30
2. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 89.72
3. Tyrel Shoberg, Intl. Falls, 89.41
4. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 88.76
5. Zach Bestler, North Shore, 87.48
Goals Against Average
1. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 0.50
2. Tyrel Shoberg, Intl. Falls, 3.00
3. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 3.08
4. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 3.74
5. Zach Bestler, North Shore, 4.82
