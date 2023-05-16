GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Softball
Superior 7
Grand Rapids 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team lost to Superior, Wis., by a 7-0 score in home action on May 12.
Superior scored the only run it needed in the second inning, and it added three in the third and four more in the seventh.
Alex Klous took the loss on the mound for the Thunderhawks.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is now 4-5 on the season.
Softball
Grand Rapids 4
Bemidji 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over Bemidji in the first game of a doubleheader at home on May 13.
Bemidji took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Thunderhawks scored two in the bottom of the first to take the lead. Bemidji scored one run in the third inning to tie the game at 2-2, but Grand Rapids scored two in the third inning to retake the lead. There was no more scoring as the Thunderhawks held on for the win.
Addie Linder pitched five innings to pick up the win for Grand Rapids. She allowed two runs on two hits, walked five and struck out five.
Lindsey Tulla ripped a two-run home run for Grand Rapids for the eventual winning runs.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 5-5 on the season.
Softball
Grand Rapids 7
Bemidji 4
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team defeated Bemidji 7-4 in the second game of a home doubleheader on May 13, to complete the sweep.
Bemidji had a 4-3 lead after three innings but Grand Rapids scored four runs in the fourth inning to regain the lead.
Alex Klous pitched five innings to pick up the win on the mound for the Thunderhawks. In her five innings of work, she yielded four runs on two hits while walking five and fanning two.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 6-5 on the season while Bemidji falls to 5-10 on the season.
Softball
Hermantown 6
GNK 1
HERMANTOWN — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin fastpitch softball team fell on the road to Hermantown by a 6-1 score on May 12.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, GNK is now 5-8 for the season. It played Esko on May 16, and will play Duluth Denfeld in a home game on Thursday, May 18, at 4:30 p.m. The Titans will then play Chisholm in a 4:30 p.m. contest on Friday, May 19.
Hermantown improves to 5-3 with the win.
Baseball
GNK 9
Deer River 0
GREENWAY — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team downed Deer River 9-0 in home action on May 12.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, GNK is 5-4 for the season. It played Pequot Lakes on May 16, and will take on Aitkin in a 7 p.m. road contest on Thursday, May 18. The Titans will play host to Chisholm on Friday, May 19, at 4:30 p.m. at Nashwauk.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 2-4 for the season. It played Cherry on May 16, and will play host to Carlton-Wrenshall in a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday, May 18. It will be on the road versus Mt. Iron-Buhl for a 4:30 p.m. game on Friday, May 19.
Softball
Hermantown 3
Grand Rapids 0
HERMANTOWN — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team lost on the road to Hermantown by a 3-0 score on May 15.
Hermantown scored one run in the fourth inning and added two in the sixth inning to take the win.
Addie Linder pitched well in taking the loss on the mound for the Thunderhawks. In her six innings of work, she allowed three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out two.
With the loss, Grand Rapids is now 6-7 on the season. It played Duluth Marshall and Cherry on May 16, and will be on the road on Thursday, May 18, for a 3:30 p.m. contest versus Bemidji. It will travel to Chisago Lakes for a 3 p.m. contest on Friday, May 19.
Hermantown improves to 6-3 with the win.
Baseball
Grand Rapids 11
Hibbing 4
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team throttled Hibbing 11-4 in play on May 15, at home.
The Thunderhawks led 2-0 after one inning and 3-2 after three innings. However, they tallied four runs in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and added another in the sixth to take the big lead.
Nolan Svatos started on the mound for Grand Rapids and pitched the first five innings to get the win. He allowed four runs – none of which were earned – on four hits while not issuing a walk and striking out four.
Gavin Moen pitched the final two innings for the Thunderhawks as he allowed no runs and no hits while hitting two batters and striking out four.
Kyle Henke had two hits with a double, scored a run and drove in two for Grand Rapids while Svatos had three hits with a double, scored two runs and stole two bases. Dominic Broberg recorded two hits and drove in three runs, Kyler Miller had two hits with a double and two runs scored, Myles Gunderson hit a double and drove in two runs, and David Wohlers had a double and a RBI.
“We hope to get rid of the throwing errors and we have been working on that,” said manager Bill Kinnunen. “We made three more throwing errors against Hibbing so that is our downfall as a team. We have to get that fixed in this last week. We have two games next Tuesday and Thursday so we don’t have much time, but we are getting better.”
With the win, Grand Rapids is 9-5 for the season. It played Duluth Marshall on May 16, and will travel to Proctor for a 4:30 p.m. game on Thursday, May 18.
With the loss, Hibbing falls to 3-7 on the season.
H 011 020 0 — 4 4 3
GR 210 431 x — 11 14 3
Grand Rapids: Nolan Svatos (W); Gavin Moen (6th); 2B-Kyle Henke, Svatos, Kyler Miller, Myles Gunderson, David Wohlers.
