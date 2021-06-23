GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and information concerning sporting events in this area:
Eagle Ridge Golf Tournament
COLERAINE — In honor of the 25 years of existence, Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine will conduct a golf tournament on June 26 and 27, with golfers playing 18 holes each day.
In order to enter, call the golf shop at 218-245-2217. A prime rib dinner is included in the entry fee. In the evening, The Amazing Huckleberries band will be playing right on the golf course.
45th annual Grand Rapids American Legion Invitational Tournament
GRAND RAPIDS — The 45th annual Grand Rapids American Legion Invitational Tournament will be conducted on June 25-27, in the area.
Play will be conducted at both Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids and Portage Park in Cohasset.
Teams making up the Orange Pool include Grand Rapids, Friday Gold (Totino Grace), Princeton, Tri -City Maroon (Irondale), and Worthington.
Teams making up the Black Pool include Alexandria, Anoka, Superior, Wis., Taconite and West Duluth.
Following is a slate of games:
Friday, June 25: Bob Streetar Field: Grand Rapids vs. Princeton, 9 a.m.; Princeton vs. Fridley Gold, 11:30 a.m.; Princetonvs.Tri-City Maroon, 2 p.m.; Worthington vs. Tri-City Maroon, 4:30 p.m., Worthington vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Portage Park: West Duluth vs. Taconite, 9 a.m.; West Duluth vs. Superior, 11:30 a.m.; Anoka vs. Superior, 2 p.m.; Anoka vs. Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.; Taconite vs. Alexandria, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 26: Bob Streetar Field: Grand Rpaids vs. Princeton, 9 a.m.; Superior vs. Alexandria, 11:30 a.m.; Taconite vs. Anoka, 2 p.m.; West Duluth vs. Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.; Tri-City Marooon vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Portage Park: Anoka vs. West Duluth, 9 a.m.; Worthington vs. Fridley Gold, 11:30 a.m.; Tri-City Maroon vs. Fridley Gold, 2 p.m.; Princeton vs. Worthington, 4:30 p.m.; Superior vs. Taconite, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 27: Bob Streetar Field: Games set for 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and the championship game at 2 p.m.
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Team Pts.
Deerwood Bank Maroon 56
1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 50
Clairmont Financial 49
Coldwell Banker Platinum 49
Acheson Tire 48
Pokegama Grill 48
Ping 47
Eagles 46
Dondelinger Ford 45
Wells Fargo Home Mort. 44
Dolan Law 43
Paul Bunyan 43
Thrivent 43
Grand Rapids Loan 42
Deerwood Bank White 41
Coldwell Banker Diamond 40
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 40
North Compass Financial 34
S & S Meats 34
Northern Laundry 33
Carroll Funeral Home 28
Greater Insurance 28
Current Electric 27
NBC 25
1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 23
Coldwell Banker Steel 23
Low Scores
Jeff Ericson 32
Luke Sheetz 33
Chris Payne 36
Pete Lagergren 36
Brett Wagner 37
Chris Carlson 37
Keith Oleheiser 37
Lucas Peters 37
Chris McGauley 38
Mitch Kellin 38
Stewart Bastian 38
Tom Stunyo 38
Wayne Bruns 38
Chris Johnson 39
Greg Cornell 39
Jim McCoy 39
Justin Tobeck 39
Pokegama Women’s Morning Golf League
Standings
Team Pts.
Pokegama Grill 19
Mallard Club Wild Rice 14
Thrivent Financial 13
Hawk Construction 8
Eye Care Clinic 6
Low Gross
Jan Maki 83
Terri Fjosne 83
Sue Wolfe 87
Lori Lauber 88
Low Net
Barb Hanson 63
Karen Kooda 63
Marilynn Hrouda 68
Marilyn Caron 70
Barb Klabough 70
Deb Godfrey 71
Cindy Gilbertson 74
Bonnie Johnson 75
Debbie Vergin 75
