GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results and information concerning sporting events in this area:

 

Eagle Ridge Golf Tournament

COLERAINE — In honor of the 25 years of existence, Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine will conduct a golf tournament on June 26 and 27, with golfers playing 18 holes each day.

In order to enter, call the golf shop at 218-245-2217. A prime rib dinner is included in the entry fee. In the evening, The Amazing Huckleberries band will be playing right on the golf course.

 

45th annual Grand Rapids American Legion Invitational Tournament

GRAND RAPIDS — The 45th annual Grand Rapids American Legion Invitational Tournament will be conducted on June 25-27, in the area.

Play will be conducted at both Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids and Portage Park in Cohasset.

Teams making up the Orange Pool include Grand Rapids, Friday Gold (Totino Grace), Princeton, Tri -City Maroon (Irondale), and Worthington.

Teams making up the Black Pool include Alexandria, Anoka, Superior, Wis., Taconite and West Duluth.

Following is a slate of games:

Friday, June 25: Bob Streetar Field: Grand Rapids vs. Princeton, 9 a.m.; Princeton vs. Fridley Gold, 11:30 a.m.; Princetonvs.Tri-City Maroon, 2 p.m.; Worthington vs. Tri-City Maroon, 4:30 p.m., Worthington vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Portage Park: West Duluth vs. Taconite, 9 a.m.; West Duluth vs. Superior, 11:30 a.m.; Anoka vs. Superior, 2 p.m.; Anoka vs. Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.; Taconite vs. Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 26: Bob Streetar Field: Grand Rpaids vs. Princeton, 9 a.m.; Superior vs. Alexandria, 11:30 a.m.; Taconite vs. Anoka, 2 p.m.; West Duluth vs. Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.; Tri-City Marooon vs. Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Portage Park: Anoka vs. West Duluth, 9 a.m.; Worthington vs. Fridley Gold, 11:30 a.m.; Tri-City Maroon vs. Fridley Gold, 2 p.m.; Princeton vs. Worthington, 4:30 p.m.; Superior vs. Taconite, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 27: Bob Streetar Field: Games set for 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and the championship game at 2 p.m.

 

Pokegama Men’s Club

Standings

Team               Pts.

Deerwood Bank Maroon 56

1st Natl. Wealth Mgmt. 50

Clairmont Financial 49

Coldwell Banker Platinum 49

Acheson Tire 48

Pokegama Grill 48

Ping 47

Eagles 46

Dondelinger Ford 45

Wells Fargo Home Mort. 44

Dolan Law 43

Paul Bunyan 43

Thrivent 43

Grand Rapids Loan 42

Deerwood Bank White 41

Coldwell Banker Diamond 40

Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 40

North Compass Financial 34

S & S Meats 34

Northern Laundry 33

Carroll Funeral Home 28

Greater Insurance 28

Current Electric 27

NBC 25

1st Natl. Bank of Coleraine 23

Coldwell Banker Steel 23

Low Scores

Jeff Ericson 32

Luke Sheetz 33

Chris Payne 36

Pete Lagergren 36

Brett Wagner 37

Chris Carlson 37

Keith Oleheiser 37

Lucas Peters 37

Chris McGauley 38

Mitch Kellin 38

Stewart Bastian 38

Tom Stunyo 38

Wayne Bruns 38

Chris Johnson 39

Greg Cornell 39

Jim McCoy 39

Justin Tobeck 39

 

Pokegama Women’s Morning Golf League

Standings

Team            Pts.

Pokegama Grill 19

Mallard Club Wild Rice 14

Thrivent Financial 13

Hawk Construction 8

Eye Care Clinic 6

Low Gross

Jan Maki 83

Terri Fjosne 83

Sue Wolfe 87

Lori Lauber 88

Low Net

Barb Hanson 63

Karen Kooda 63

Marilynn Hrouda 68

Marilyn Caron 70

Barb Klabough 70

Deb Godfrey 71

Cindy Gilbertson 74

Bonnie Johnson 75

Debbie Vergin 75

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments