GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Pokegama Tuesday Morning Women’s Golf League
Standings
Aug. 9
Team Pts.
Eye Care Clinic 50
Pokegama Grill 48
Thrivent Financial 46
Mallard Wild Rice 32
Low Gross
Terri Fjosne 81
Jan Maki 86
Mary Elmeer 88
Diane Skelly 89
Sue Wolfe 89
18-Hole Low Net Weekly Challenge Winner: Mary Elmeer 66
Birdies: Jan Maki, No. 16, Bonnie Johnson, No. 8, Mary Elmeer, No. 9, and Terri Fjosne, Nos. 13, 7 and 9.
Swan Lake Ladies Golf League
PENGILLY — On Wednesday, Aug. 8, 22 women teed off at 9 a.m. for the second outing of August for the Swan Lake Ladies Golf League.
The weather was gorgeous with sunny skies and no wind or clouds and temperatures in the high 60s; just a perfect day for golf.
Today the games committee chose the game of Scratch and Scramble. Each player tallied their individual scores and putts. Additionally, each team added up their scores on each Hole and averaged their scores by the number of players on their team.
Coming in third was the team of Cathy Snowden, Sharon Benson and Becci Fillman.
Placing Second was the team of Vicki Myers, Lorri Frankson, Georgianna Gabardi and Bobbie Saban.
And coming in on top was the team of Steph DiIorio, Judy M, Julie Isaacson and Sherry Haley.
On the distance side Snowden sank a 27-foot 9-inch putt on hole No. 9.
Haley won the award for low putts with 14. Saban had a birdie on hole No. 5. Chip-ins were sunk by Linda Kangas, JoAnn Getz and Saban.
Getz won the Sink-A-Putt contest. She also won the Splits contest. There were no new members joining the Turkey Board.
Pokegama Men’s Club
Standings
Aug. 10
Team Pts.
Nicklaus Division
Clairmont Financial 123
Deerwood Bank White 120
Wells Fargo Delta Blues 119
Pokegama Grill 110
Grand Rapids Loan 105
Northcliff Property Service 104
Dolan Law 103
Grand Rapids Dental Care 97
North Compass Financial 94
Miskovich Dental 89
Coldwell Banker Platinum 83
NBC 81
Carroll Funeral Home 63
Grand Itasca Clinic & Hosp. 29
Low Scores
Chris Carlson 38
Lucas Peters 38
Mike Chandler 38
Mitch Kellin 38
Sam Rendle 38
Derek Stanley 39
Palmer Division
Eagles 130
1st National Wealth Mgmt. 125
Wells Fargo Legacy 103
Davis Oil 101
Paul Bunyan 100
Ping 99
Coldwell Banker Diamond 96
Current Electric 93
Itasca Reliable 92
McCoy Construction 87
Greater Insurance 82
1st Natl. Bank Coleraine 78
Deerwood Bank Maroon 76
Acheson Tire 74
Low Scores
Keith Oleheiser 34
Adam Pavek 35
Jake Kesanen 36
John Acheson 36
Luke Sheetz 36
Nate Haskins 36
Mike Bouquet 37
Blake Henrichsen 38
Billy Hilback 39
Jackson Gessell 39
Shawn Mitchell 39
Travis Kane 39
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.