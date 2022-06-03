Section baseball seedings were recently released for area teams on Saturday. Grand Rapids carries the #1 seed in Section 7AAA and is awarded a bye in the first round. They will play the winner of #4 Chisago Lakes and #5 Duluth Denfeld, which was played Tuesday after this edition went to press. Grand Rapids will host the Wildcats or Hunters at Bob Streeter Field on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Win or lose, section playoff action will continue for the Thunderhawks on Saturday in Grand Rapids. In Section 7AA, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin received the 10th seed and dueled against #7 Pine City on Tuesday evening in Hibbing. If victorious, the Raiders also would’ve played Tuesday night vs. the winner of #2 Duluth Marshall and #15 International Falls. Greenway will be eliminated if they can’t pull the upset vs. the Dragons. #11 Deer River also played last night in a win or go home 7A matchup vs. #6 Barnum High School in Mesabi East. If the Warriors prevailed, they would’ve faced off against the winner of #3 Ely and #14 Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday night as well. For Hill City/Northland in 5A, they battled Mille Lacs on Tuesday as they received the fifth seed on their side of the bracket. If the Hornets won, they would play Hinkley/Finlayson on Thursday at 5 p.m. If they lost, their season would come to an end. Playoff results from Tuesday and the rest of this week will be included in Sunday’s paper.
