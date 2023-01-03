GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Basketball
Deer River 71
Breck 69
CROSBY — The Deer River High School boys basketball team tipped Breck 71-69 in a thriller in its third game in the Crosby-Ironton Holiday Tournament.
Breck led 31-27 at the half but the Warriors outscored Breck by six in the second half to pull out the win.
Rhett Mundt led Deer River with 19 points. Caiden Schjenken scored 18, Ethan Williams, 15, Cale Jackson, 11, and Sam Rahier added six.
Miles Newton nailed three 3-pointers and led Breck with 26 points. J.P. Musoke scored 14, Kevin Armstrong II, 12, and Hanif Mohammed added nine.
With the win, Deer River is now 7-1 for the season. It will be on the road for a game against Red Lake on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 p.m., and then will be home versus Hibbing for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Friday, Jan. 6.
With the loss, Breck falls to 4-2 on the season.
DR 27 44—71
B 31 38—69
Deer River: Cale Jackson 11, Caiden Schjenken 18, Ethan Williams 15, Rhett Mundt 19, Sam Rahier 6, Thomas White 2.
Breck: Miles Newton 26, Hanif Mohammed 9, J.P. Musoke 14, Waziri Lawal 4, Will Walker III 4, Kevin Armstrong II 12.
Fouls: DR 19; B 22; Fouled out: Williams, Musoke, Lawal; Three pointers: DR, Jackson, Schjenken 2, Williams 2; B, Newton 3, Musoke, Walker III; Free throws: DR 14-of-21; B 14-of-22.
Boys Basketball
Win-E-Mac 90
Hill City 43
WALKER — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost its first game of the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Holiday Tournament by a 90-43 score to Win-E-Mac on Dec. 28.
Justin Courneya nailed three 3-pointers and scored 30 points to pace Win-E-Mac. Braylon Hamre scored 14 and Ryan Kangas added 11.
Scoring was not available for Hill City.
With the loss, Hill City is now 0-5 on the season while Win-E-Mac improves to 3-5 with the win.
Boys Basketball
Greenway 47
Mille Lacs 41
AITKIN — The Greenway High School boys basketball team won its first game of the season, defeating Mille Lacs 47-41 in the Aitkin Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29.
Greenway led 23-20 at the half and then outscored Mille Lacs by three in the second half to get the win.
Stephen McGee scored 17 points to pace the Raiders in scoring. Gage Olson scored nine points, Tyler Swedeen, seven, and Lennie Oberg added six.
Eric Pederson nailed four 3-pointers and led Mille Lacs with 16 points. Julian Tompkins scored eight while Jacob Gallion added five.
With the win, Greenway is 1-5 on the season. It is next in action on Tuesday, Jan.3, for a 7:15 p.m. road game at Bigfork. The Raiders will be on the road at Littlefork-Big Falls on Friday, Jan. 6, for a 7:15 p.m. contest.
Mille Lacs falls to 0-7 on the season.
G 23 24—47
ML 20 21—41
Greenway: Tyler Swedeen 7, Colin Robertshaw 3, Jeremey Huff-Metso 4, Gage Olson 9, Stephen McGee 17, Lennie Oberg 6, Ethan Eiden 1.
Mille Lacs: Eric Pederson 16, Jacob Gallion 5, Julian Tompkins 8, Noah Honek 2, Gabe Honek 2, T.J. Remer 2, Josiah Mueller 2, Hunter Haggberg 4.
Three pointers: G, Swedeen 2, Robertshaw, McGee, Oberg 2; ML, Pederson 4, Gallion, Tompkins; Free throws: G 9-of-26; ML 5-of-12.
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
As of Jan. 1
200-yard medley relay
1. Hibbing, 1:47.52
2. Duluth, 1:48.89
3. Rock Ridge, 1:50.01
4. Mesabi East, 1:52.26
5. Grand Rapids, 1:53.81
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:45.35
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:53.43
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 1:56.91
4. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 1:57.79
5. Elliot Yung, Duluth, 2:00.12
9. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 2:06.46
200 Individual Medley
1. Travis Elling, Duluth, 2:09.23
2. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:16.41
3. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 2:17.13
4. Seiji Sudoh, Duluth, 2:18.58
5. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 2:20.15
50-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.42
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 22.77
3. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 23.11
4. Luke Pocquette, Hibbing, 23.39
5. Mason Williams, Mesabi East, 23.74
9. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 24.30
Diving (6 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 221
2. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 217
3. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 192
4. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 176
5. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 172
Diving (11 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 332
2. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 283
3. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 278
4. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 251
5. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 244
7. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 188
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 52.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 54.0
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 58.0
4. Landon West, Duluth, 59.0
5. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 1:01.45
8. William Skaudis, Grand Rapids, 1:03.08
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 48.0
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 51.0
3. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 51.0
4. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 52.0
5. Nate Spiering, Rock Ridge, 53.0
9. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 56.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:49.50
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 5:20.88
3. Landon West, Duluth, 5:45.10
4. Alex Leete, Mesabi East, 5:45.77
5. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:47.37
7. Graham Verke, Grand Rapids, 6:04.00
9. Max Connelley, Grand Rapids, 6:12.36
10. Leif Wyland, Grand Rapids, 6:12.71
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:33.57
2. Mesabi East, 1:35.03
3. Hibbing, 1:36.49
4. Rock Ridge, 1:37.45
5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.91
100-yard backstroke
1. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 1:00.50
2. Bodi George, Rock Ridge, 1:02.12
3. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:02.54
4. Matthew Phillips, Hibbing,1:03.54
5. Pete Saftner, Duluth,1:03.85
100-yard breaststroke
1. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:08.69
2. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:09.17
3. Paolo Pagnucci, Superior, 1:09.21
4. Lukas Niska, Duluth, 1:09.64
5. Luke Pocquette, Hibbing, 1:09.66
9. Zak Vidmar, Grand Rapids, 1:13.02
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:25.54
2. Rock Ridge, 3:36.64
3. Mesabi East, 3:44.89
4. Superior, 3:52.51
5. Grand Rapids, 3:55.51
Boys Basketball
Duluth Denfeld 68
Grand Rapids 56
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost to Duluth Denfeld in action in the Hibbing tournament on Dec. 28.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks are now 0-6 for the season. They will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan.3, and will remain home for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Thursday, Jan. 5, versus Duluth Denfeld.
With the win, Duluth Denfeld is 4-6 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Ely 60
Bigfork 41
ELY — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team lost to Ely 60-41 during action in the Ely tournament on Dec. 29.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Huskies are now 3-4 on the season. They will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Greenway on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and they travel to Hill City for a contest on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:15 p.m.
Ely improves to 6-1 on the season.
Boys Basketball
WHA 66
Hill City 49
WALKER — The Hill City High School boys basketball team lost to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (WHA) during the WHA Holiday Tournament on Dec. 29, by the score of 66-49.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Hill City is now 0-6 for the season. It will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game versus Mt. Iron-Buhl on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and they remain home for a 7:15 p.m. contest against Bigfork on Friday, Jan. 6.
With the win, WHA is 3-4 for the season.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 73
N-K 28
CHISHOLM — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team lost to Chisholm 73-28 in the Chisholm Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Spartans are now 2-5 for the season. They will be on the road at Northeast Range for a 7:15 p.m. game on Monday, Jan. 2.
With the win, Chisholm improves to 7-3.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 75
Cook County 30
ELY — The young Bigfork High School girls basketball team ran past Cook County 75-30, in the Ely tournament on Dec. 28.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 8-1 on the season. It will be home against Greenway on Monday, Jan. 2, and will travel to Deer River on Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Huskies travel to Nashwauk-Keewatin on Thursday, Jan. 5. All three games begin at 7:15 p.m.
With the loss, Cook County falls to 2-3 on the season.
Wrestling
Rumble on the Red
FARGO, N.D. — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team competed in the prestigious Rumble on the Red Wrestling Tournament at Fargo, N.D., on Dec. 29-30.
Results for Dec. 29 wrestling are contained here. Results for the Dec. 30 wrestling will be in a future edition.
After the first day, New Prague had the team lead with 127 points followed by Jackson County Central with 105.5 and Stillwater with 91.
Grand Rapids sat in 41st place out of 59 teams with 19 points.
No Thunderhawk wrestlers advanced as far as the quarterfinals in the meet.
