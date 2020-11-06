GRAND RAPIDS — I’m not sure if we have officially elected a president yet or not, but one thing is certain. Whoever ends up in the Oval Office will be one old dude. When President Trump was elected in 2016, he was the oldest person elected to the position. If he is re-elected, he will be 74 years and a little over five months old when he is sworn in.
If former Vice President Biden is officially declared the winner, he will break the record; he will be 78 years, two months old at the inauguration. How old is that? When Ronald Reagan left the White House, he was 78 years, one month old – slightly younger than Biden is now.
On the flip side, the youngest president we’ve ever had was Teddy Roosevelt, who was 42 years and 222 days old when he took office. The average age of a president upon beginning his term is 55 years, three months.
Two other old timers will be battling out this weekend when the Tampa Bay Bucs (6-2) face the New Orleans Saints (5-2) in a big Sunday night showdown featuring two of the best and two of the oldest quarterbacks ever to play. Ageless Tom Brady, 43, seems to be at the top of his game, and 41-year-old Drew Brees is as well. Brees has thrown for 1,898 yards and 13 touchdowns this season while Brady has thrown for 2,189 yards and 20 touchdowns.
It’s amazing when you think of the longevity of these two quarterbacks. The average NFL player’s career lasts just 3.3 years. As with anything, this varies by position. NFL linemen have the longest average careers at 3.8 years. Running backs last about 2.57 years while wide receivers average 2.8 years. An NFL quarterback stays around for about 3.1 years.
Brady’s not the oldest quarterback ever to play, but he’s getting close. Brady has passed Len Dawson (40), Brett Favre (41) and Doug Flutie (43.) He has to play another season to catch Warren Moon and Vinny Testaverde, who both played full time at age 44. He’s got a way to go to catch George Blanda who played as a 48-year-old. Blanda played quarterback as a 43-year-old in the AFC title game against the Colts where he went 17 for 32 for 217 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also kicked a 48-yard field goal and two extra points in the contest. Blanda never really played a major role as quarterback for the last five years of his career, so basically Brady needs to play one more season to be the oldest quarterback ever to play full-time in the NFL.
In baseball, Satchel Paige takes the honors as the oldest player ever to play when he took the mound at age 59. Minnie Minoso played until 54; Hoyt Wilhelm was a full-time pitcher at age 49. Jamie Moyer also pitched until he was 49. Nolan Ryan was still throwing 100 mph and striking out batters at age 46.
In the NBA, both Vince Carter and Robert Parish played at age 43. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played when he was 42. Both Bob Cousy and John Stockton played full time as 41-year olds.
In the NHL, former Minnesota North Star Gump Worlsey was one of the oldest to play when he was still stopping shots at age 44. Chris Chelios played until he was 48, Jaromir Jagr played until he was 45 and Mark Messier played at age 43. The undisputed king of the geezers was Gordie Howe, who played the game as a 52-year-old, appearing in all 80 regular season contests.
Like Brady and Brees, there have been only a handful of athletes who competed at a very high level into their 40’s.
Stan the Man Musial hit .330, had 19 home runs, 82 RBI in his final season at age 41. Musial struck out only 46 times in 505 at bats in that year.
Yankee great and unanimous Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera (41) led baseball with a 1.91 ERA, 44 saves in his final season.
At age 40 Nolan Ryan was only 8-16 but had a league leading 2.76 ERA with 270 strikeouts. From age 40 to age 47, Ryan picked up 1,410 more K’s.
The Big Unit, Randy Johnson, was 16-14 as a 40-year-old, sporting a 2.6 ERA with 290 strikeouts.
Baseball’s “bad boys” also had some pretty good seasons after hitting 40. At age 42, Barry Bonds hit .276 with 28 homers, 66 RBI and a league leading 132 walks. Roger Clemens at age 42 was 13-8 with a 1.87 ERA and 185 whiffs. Former Twin David Ortiz had a great year for Boston when he was 40. Big Papi hit .315 with 38 dingers and 127 RBI.
And in this crazy year, the year of the 60-game season, another 40-year-old had a great season. The Twins’ Nelson Cruz hit .303 with six doubles, 16 home runs, 33 RBI, a .595 slugging percentage, and a .992 OPS to win the fourth Silver Slugger Award of his career. Had Cruz played a full season and remained injury free, his numbers would have possibly been in the 45-50 home run, 100 RBI range.
Cruz ranked third in the league in OBP, fourth in OPS, fifth in slugging, fifth in home runs. And, as usual, Cruz was honored for his off-field contributions, winning the 2020 Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award. This is an honor voted on by his peers for a player they” most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community.” Cruz was named Twins MVP and won the club’s “Bob Allison Award” for team leadership, winning both honors for the second consecutive season. Not bad for an old- timer.
If the old- timer who will be residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave next year can have anywhere near the year Mr. Cruz had, I think the nation will be in pretty good shape.
