GRAND RAPIDS — If you would have asked me before the NFL playoffs began which team was least likely to win the Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have been my pick.
What I didn’t see was how well the team was playing entering the playoffs. Instead, ingrained in my mind were a couple of bad games during the regular season that turned me off on Tampa Bay. I have to remember that the regular season means nothing other than for qualifying for the playoffs and that every team starts on an even slate.
What about Tom Brady? Already proclaimed as the GOAT of all quarterbacks, he claimed his seventh ring with the Super Bowl win.
His victory may bring back visions of Peyton Manning winning the whole thing during his final season with the Denver Broncos. However – to me – it wasn’t even close. Brady is still a force to reckon with and he can win games all by himself even though he is well into his 40s. When Denver won the Super Bowl, Manning was little more than a game manager and it was obvious that he couldn’t beat teams by himself like he was able to in his younger years.
I wonder how many people selected Tampa Bay to win it all when the season started? Brady fans surely ranked the team high and as it turns out, rightly so.
And what about Bill Belichick? There were always those whispers that Belichik’s success was mostly due to the greatness of Brady. Others thought that Brady was a part of Belichick’s winning system and that the quarterback was a little more than average.
As it turns out, New England struggled this year without its quarterback, finishing out of the playoffs with a losing record. Now it is time for Belichick to put his magic together and build a team that can be a Super Bowl contender once again. If he is unable to do that, Belichick might go down as a coach who benefitted in having the greatest quarterback of all time throwing passes for him.
I have never been much of a Belichick fan or a Patriots fan so I wasn’t real sad to see that team struggle this season. However, like Brady, you have to peg him as the greatest coach of all time. If coaching success is based on winning Super Bowls, he is the choice.
All in all, from the first game of the regular season to the Super Bowl, it was a good season for the NFL despite the pandemic.
