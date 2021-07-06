GRAND RAPIDS — Aces for Elders is a nine-hole, par 3, 135-yard, four-person scramble which will be conducted at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids on Thursday, July 15.
Check-in is at 1:30 p.m. and participants will meet at the putting green at 2:45 p.m. A nine-hole shotgun start begins at 3 p.m. with a social hour and meal at 5:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded at 6 p.m.
Prizes include:
• Hole-In-One prizes on every hole ranging from $10,000 - $25,000.00
• Closest to the Pin prize on every hole
• Lowest Team Scramble team prize of $600
• and so much more.
“Aces for Elders” Golf Tournament will benefit the Assisted Transportation Program facilitated by ElderCircle. This service provides essential transportation to and from medical appointments anywhere in Minnesota for Itasca County residents who are 60+. Proceeds will be used to reimburse volunteer drivers for the miles they drive while generously volunteering their time to assist those in need of medical transportation.
By far, the largest expense for Assisted Transportation is mileage reimbursement to volunteer drivers.
In 2019, more than $30,608 was reimbursed to volunteers for driving a whopping 53,821 miles – this is a 29% increase in the number from 2018.
As ElderCircle continues to strive to meet our mission of “empowering older adults to maintain active living and healthy independence” we invite you to consider your participation or sponsorship of the “Aces for Elders” fun filled golfing event in support of the ElderCircle Assisted Transportation program.
Masters Sponsors pay $1,000 and will receive exclusive sponsorship of 18th hole in one prize of $25,000 and closet to the pin prize, four golf and meal tickets, exclusive recognition on the 18th hole, and recognition in all promotion and media.
Champions Sponsors pay $800 and receive one of eight hole sponsorships which includes hole in one prize of $10,000 and closest to the pin prize, four golf and meal tickets, recognition on your hole, and recognition in all promotion and media.
Classic Putting Green Sponsor pays $600 which includes exclusive putting green sponsorship and $5,000 putting contest qualifier, four golfers and meal tickets, recognition on the putting green, and recognition in all promotion and media.
Golf and meal costs $100 which includes golf, cart and meal for one golfer.
One mulligan is awarded per golfer and costs $10. It can be used for chip or putt only. It must be purchased prior to the 3 p.m. start.
For more information, contact Gina at Elder Circle at 218-999-9233, extension 277, or email gina@eldercircle.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.