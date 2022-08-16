GRAND RAPIDS — Thursday night was a beautiful evening of racing along with Hall of Fame Night and kinds power wheel races at intermission.
There were five people that were voted in this year, Dale LaPlant, Doug Maki, Roger Carlson, Bill Shannon, and Don Larson. For the racing program, there were WISSOTA Pure Stocks, where Chad Finkbone took another win in his WISSOTA Hornets, Tristen Mclynn took his first feature win, Zach Wohlers took a quick win in his WISSOTA Late Model, Dylan Miller won in the WISSOTA Midwest Modified class, and Matt Sparby took home a win in his WISSOTA Super Stock.
First to start out the features for the night were the WISSOTA Pure Stocks. Jamie Chelebecek and Michael Hawkins were up in the poll positions out front. When the green flag dropped, they both battled for the lead while Jake Smith raced low to get into the mix. Chad Finkbone raced from eighth in just a lap or two and quickly raced around Chelebecek, Smith and Hawkins to secure the lead. Smith followed behind. Chaston Finkbone and Austin Carlson then raced side by side for third, while Josh Berg settled in fifth. Chaston then was able to race in front of Carlson for third, but Carlson kept close. Chaston then went on to challenge Smith for second and wasted no time to get around to follow his dad. Carlson then challenged Smith and was able to steal third. Smith finished fourth and Berg finished in fifth for the night.
The WISSOTA Hornets had a fun race to watch as well, Jesse Feltus and Tristen McLynn were out front of the pack. Feltus was able to steal the initial lead on green, while Zachary Rusich and McLynn battled for second, but McLynn was quicker. He then raced up to Feltus and challenged him. Rusich then raced up with Justin Barsness and they battled with Feltus for the lead, Barsness drove quicker and found himself out front of the pack. Rusich then raced in second. Barsness then fell back and stalled in the infield which then put Rusich out front, but Mclynn gave him a good run and was able to steal the lead. Ellen Lange then raced around Rusich to race in second, Rusich raced in third, Feltus raced in fourth and Bonnie McLynn raced in fifth. A caution flag was then thrown for a stalled driver on the track. When the drivers got lined back up again with four laps to go, McLynn kept out front with Lange and Rusich behind. Mark Gangl on green, raced up close in fourth with Feltus behind in fifth. Lange then was able to settle in second, Gangl secured third from Rusich, Rusich secured fourth, and Feltus secured fifth for the night.
The WISSOTA Late Models then rolled onto the track for their feature, they had a very quick, clean, and caution-less race for the night. Derek Vesel and Harry Hanson were in front of the pack. When the green flag flew, Vesel stole the lead while Hanson and Jefferey Massingill battled for second and raced up to challenge Vesel for the lead. Zach Wohlers also raced his way up into the mix. Jeff Provinzino was then battling with Massingill when he fell back for fourth while Wohlers drove quickly into second. Hanson raced in third, Provinzino then raced in front of Massingill in fourth. After just a couple quick laps, Wohlers went for a pass on Vesel and was able to steal the lead, Vesel then secured second, Hanson raced in third, Provinzino secured fourth and Massingill rounded off the top five.
Dylan Miller and Sam Kolar were out front of the WISSOTA Midwest Modified pack. When Dale LaPlant threw the green flag Miller stole the lead with Kolar following behind, a caution flag was quickly thrown when three drivers spun. When the drivers got going again, Miller still stole the lead, Mervin Castle then raced low with Charlie Castle, but Kolar raced in the action of the two as well. David Simpson and Mervin ended up battling for second with Tyler Kintner right behind. Another caution flag was thrown for another spun driver. The drivers got racing again, but another yellow flag was thrown quickly when a driver stalled on top of the corner of the track. Miller kept out front of the pack, Simpson, Mervin, and Kintner all bunched up for a chance at second with Darrin Lawler and Charlie Castle close behind. Kintner then pulled out of the chaos, and raced into second and went on to inch up to Miller in the lead. Simpson raced in third, Mervin in fourth, Charlie raced in fifth. Two more caution flags were thrown back-to-back. They drivers lined back up and got racing again, Miller kept out in the lead, Mervin and Kintner raced for second. Charlie secured fourth, with Lawler securing fifth. At the checkered flags, Miller took the quick win, Kintner followed in second, Mervin Castle secured third, Charlie Castle finished fourth and Lawler finished fifth.
The WISSOTA Super Stock closed out the night of racing for another quick and clean race for the night. Matt Sparby and Doug Koski were out front of the pack. On green, Sparby stole the lead right away, while Dalton Carlson swung into second then challenged Sparby for the lead. Fritz Myers raced up from starting in fifth into third, Kevin Salin drove in fourth with Dustin Nelson close. Myers then challenged Carlson low for second side by side for just a couple laps until he was successful and went on to try to challenge Sparby. Carlson raced in third with Nelson challenging him high and he also quickly moved around in one lap to steal third. Carlson then raced in fourth while Andy LaBarge and Salin battled for fifth. Myers got caught behind a lapped car, which Nelson took advantage of and raced around to steal second from Myers. LaBarge then snuck around Carlson to secure fourth. Finishing top five for the night were Sparby, Nelson, Myers, LaBarge, and Carlson.
Results
COORS LIGHT WISSOTA SUPER STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 81X-Matt Sparby[1]; 2. 46-Dustin Nelson[8]; 3. 5F-Fritz Myers[5]; 4. 79A-Andy LaBarge[6]; 5. 57-Dalton Carlson[3]; 6. 86-Don Smith[7]; 7. 11-Kevin Salin[4]; 8. 76-Doug Koski[2]; 9. 89F-Bonnie Farrington[10]; 10. 14-Mike Juaire[9]; 11. 63-Gene Roth[11]
Heat 1: 1. 79A-Andy LaBarge[2]; 2. 57-Dalton Carlson[3]; 3. 46-Dustin Nelson[4]; 4. 11-Kevin Salin[5]; 5. 14-Mike Juaire[1]; 6. (DNS) 63-Gene Roth
Heat 2: 1. 76-Doug Koski[2]; 2. 81X-Matt Sparby[3]; 3. 86-Don Smith[5]; 4. 5F-Fritz Myers[1]; 5. 89F-Bonnie Farrington[4]
12 entries
RAPIDS BREWING COMPANY WISSOTA MWM
A Feature 1: 1. 18X-Dylan Miller[1]; 2. 22-Tyler Kintner[8]; 3. 10-Mervin Castle III[3]; 4. 2-Charlie Castle[4]; 5. 19-Darrin Lawler[7]; 6. 26K-Sam Kolar[2]; 7. 14C-Cody Ossachuk[9]; 8. 4L-Carey LePage[5]; 9. 13X-Frank Paolo[10]; 10. 33-Landon Gross[11]; 11. (DNF) 70JR-David Simpson[6]; 12. (DNF) 33T-Travis Tupa[12]
Heat 1: 1. 70JR-David Simpson[3]; 2. 2-Charlie Castle[2]; 3. 10-Mervin Castle III[5]; 4. 4L-Carey LePage[4]; 5. 14C-Cody Ossachuk[1]; 6. (DNF) 33T-Travis Tupa[6]
Heat 2: 1. 18X-Dylan Miller[2]; 2. 19-Darrin Lawler[3]; 3. 22-Tyler Kintner[5]; 4. 26K-Sam Kolar[4]; 5. 13X-Frank Paolo[1]; 6. 33-Landon Gross[6]
11 entries
ROTH RV WISSOTA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[8]; 2. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[4]; 3. 57-Austin Carlson[7]; 4. 86J-Jake Smith[3]; 5. 35B-Josh Berg[6]; 6. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[1]; 7. 21-Billy Binkley[5]; 8. 22E-Ethan Elhardt[9]; 9. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[10]; 10. (DNF) 88H-Michael Hawkins[2]; 11. (DNS) 88-Joseph Krause
Heat 1: 1. 57-Austin Carlson[1]; 2. 35B-Josh Berg[2]; 3. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[5]; 4. 21-Billy Binkley[4]; 5. 22E-Ethan Elhardt[3]; 6. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[6]
Heat 2: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[3]; 2. 86J-Jake Smith[4]; 3. 88H-Michael Hawkins[1]; 4. 3C-Jamie Chlebecek[2]; 5. (DNF) 88-Joseph Krause[5]
10 entries
SUPER ONE FOODS WISSOTA HORNETS
A Feature 1: 1. 40R-Tristen McLynn[2]; 2. 40-Ellen Lange[5]; 3. 34-Mark Gangl[6]; 4. 17Z-Zachary Rusich[3]; 5. 15-Jesse Feltus[1]; 6. 25X-Bonnie McLynn[4]; 7. 7S-Marty Serbus[9]; 8. 24JR-Jada Lore[10]; 9. (DNF) 07-Carter Matthews[7]; 10. (DNF) 47J-Justin Barsness[8]
Heat 1: 1. 34-Mark Gangl[3]; 2. 40-Ellen Lange[1]; 3. 40R-Tristen McLynn[2]; 4. 25X-Bonnie McLynn[4]; 5. 7S-Marty Serbus[5]
Heat 2: 1. 47J-Justin Barsness[3]; 2. 17Z-Zachary Rusich[4]; 3. 15-Jesse Feltus[2]; 4. 07-Carter Matthews[1]; 5. 24JR-Jada Lore[5]
11 entries
KME WISSOTA LATE MODELS
A Feature 1: 1. 71-Zach Wohlers[4]; 2. 16-Derek Vesel[1]; 3. 7-Harry Hanson[2]; 4. 28-Jeff Provinzino[5]; 5. 6M-Jeff Massingill[3]; 6. 23-Kyle Peterlin[6]; 7. 54-Rick Niemi[8]; 8. 47-Danny Vang[7]; 9. 12X-Ben Heinle[10]; 10. (DNF) 13-Roger Paolo[9]; 11. (DNF) 35-George Ledin Jr[11]
Heat 1: 1. 28-Jeff Provinzino[3]; 2. 54-Rick Niemi[1]; 3. 6M-Jeff Massingill[4]; 4. 71-Zach Wohlers[5]; 5. 13-Roger Paolo[2]; 6. 35-George Ledin Jr[6]
Heat 2: 1. 23-Kyle Peterlin[3]; 2. 7-Harry Hanson[1]; 3. 16-Derek Vesel[4]; 4. 47-Danny Vang[5]; 5. 12X-Ben Heinle[2]
