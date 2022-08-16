GRAND RAPIDS — Thursday night was a beautiful evening of racing along with Hall of Fame Night and kinds power wheel races at intermission.

There were five people that were voted in this year, Dale LaPlant, Doug Maki, Roger Carlson, Bill Shannon, and Don Larson. For the racing program, there were WISSOTA Pure Stocks, where Chad Finkbone took another win in his WISSOTA Hornets, Tristen Mclynn took his first feature win, Zach Wohlers took a quick win in his WISSOTA Late Model, Dylan Miller won in the WISSOTA Midwest Modified class, and Matt Sparby took home a win in his WISSOTA Super Stock.

