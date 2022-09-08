GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway held the last WISSOTA race of the season on Friday night. 100 racers were able to come put on a good show for the fans. Racing this night were the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Modified, WISSOTA Super Stocks, WISSOTA Pure Stocks and the WISSOTA Late Models. Shane Sabraski took home a feature win in his WISSOTA Modified as well as his WISSOTA Super Stock, Zach Benson won in his WISSOTA Midwest Modified, Chad Finkbone took another win in his WISSOTA Pure Stock, and Jesse Glenz was able to take the big 1st place payout for the WISSOTA Late Models.
The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds kicked off the features for the night with Ashton Schulte and Charlie Castle out front of the pack. When the green flag dropped, Schulte was able to steal the lead from Castle. Kennedy Swan also tried to shoot for the first place spot but Jack Benson, Castle and David Simpson all bunched together and raced for the top positions. Schulte stuck out front but then Castle raced low side by side with him. Benson then quickly pulled out front, Schulte raced in third, Swan raced in fourth with Simpson going back and forth for the position. Castle kept Benson behind but he crept up on his low side. Schulte hung in third, Simpson now in fourth while Swan raced in fifth. Benson then treid to race Castle high for a pass but he didn’t give up on the spot easily. A caution flag was then thrown for a spun driver. With 2 other cautions almost back to back for spun racers, Castle still kept out front of the pack, Schulte and Benson close behind. Simpson ad Swan also inched up while Benson looked for a pass around Castle for the lead and was able to steal it. Swan then was able to move into second, Castle raced in third, Wyatt Boyum raced up seven positions to finish in the fourth spot with Schulte in fifth.
Cole Chernosky and Terran Spacek led the WISSOTA Super Stocks out onto the track for their feature of the night, On green, they battled for the lead, Spacek was able to get into the lead on the backstretch of the track. Chernosky raced in second, Nick Lewis and Jase Lien then battled side by side for third, Lien went high and Lewis snuck low and stole it. Sabraski started from the back of the pack and made his way up front and was able to challenge low for the fourth position and steal it. Lien then made a low move and raced into fifth. A couple caution flags were then thrown right after another, once the drivers got racing again, Spacek kept out front Sabraski kept close in second challenging low. Lewis raced in third, Chernosky raced in fourth with Lien and Fritz Myers close in fifth. Sabraski was then able to make a quick move on Spacek and steal the lead. Another caution flag was then thrown for some spun racers. Spacek was then back out front with Sabraski challenging low. Dalton Carlson was then able to sneak into fifth with Chernosky in fourth. A caution flag was thrown again for a stalled driver on the track. When the drivers lined up, Kyle Copp was then able to move into and secure the forth position, with Matt Sparby securing fifth. Sabraski was able to take the win over Spacek, Carlson finished the third position.
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks had a caution-filled race, Dusty Caspers and Chaston Finkbone were out front of the pack to start. A caution flag halted the race right away when two cars spun. When they got going again, Caspers led out front while Chaston, Michael Roth, and Josh Berg bunched up for the lead. Chaston was then able to steal the lead, Chad Finkbone raced into second, Caspers raced in third, while Berg and Roth raced out for fourth. Chad was then able to race low on Chaston and wasted no time to steal the lead. Austin Carlson was able to race up and into third but a caution flag was dropped for a sun racer. Chad kept out, Carlson and Caspers battled for second with Chaston, Carlson was able to race out of the bunch but another caution flag was then thrown, after 3 more yellows were thrown the racers ran out of time for their feature and went green, white, and checkered. Chad Finkbone took the win, Carlson ended up finishing second, Chaston in third, Roth finished fourth, and Berg rounded off the top five.
Shane Sabraski and Tanner Williamson led the WISSOTA Modifieds out for their race of the night. Sabraski was able to steal the lead and secure it. Williamson raced in second and Hunter Anderson raced into fourth. A caution flag then was thrown for a stalled car, another yellow was thrown again when the drivers got going again for a pile up of drivers. When the track got cleaned up and ready to go again, Sabraski was able to stay in the lead while Williamson and Johnny Broking battled right behind. Johnny was able to quickly race ahead and into third. Bob Broking raced in fifth with Williamson and Ryan Gierke battled for fifth. Jody Bellefeuille was able to race up four positions and secure third, Girke was able to complete a couple passes to secure fourth and Marcus Dunbar started in fifth and was able to stay in fifth for the finish.
Last out for their big show and 23 cars, were the WISSOTA Late Models. Jeff Massingill and Jesse Glenz led the pack out for their very quick and only one caution clean race. Massingill and Glenz battled for the lead on green, Rick Niemi was able to pull into third with Kyle Peterlin in fourth and Harry Hanson following in fifth. Glenz was then able to challenge Massingill enough for the lead and was able to sneak around to steal it. The only caution for the race was then thrown for a spun racer. Glenz kept out front though, Niemi raced into second, Massingill raced in third, Peterlin followed in fourth. Niemi did try to inch up on Glenz to try and steal the win but he wasn’t able to get it quick enough. Glenz was successful and took the win, Niemi in second, Peterlin secured third, Massingill secured fourth and Harry Hanson rounded off the top five.
