GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway held the last WISSOTA race of the season on Friday night. 100 racers were able to come put on a good show for the fans. Racing this night were the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds, WISSOTA Modified, WISSOTA Super Stocks, WISSOTA Pure Stocks and the WISSOTA Late Models. Shane Sabraski took home a feature win in his WISSOTA Modified as well as his WISSOTA Super Stock, Zach Benson won in his WISSOTA Midwest Modified, Chad Finkbone took another win in his WISSOTA Pure Stock, and Jesse Glenz was able to take the big 1st place payout for the WISSOTA Late Models.

The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds kicked off the features for the night with Ashton Schulte and Charlie Castle out front of the pack. When the green flag dropped, Schulte was able to steal the lead from Castle. Kennedy Swan also tried to shoot for the first place spot but Jack Benson, Castle and David Simpson all bunched together and raced for the top positions. Schulte stuck out front but then Castle raced low side by side with him. Benson then quickly pulled out front, Schulte raced in third, Swan raced in fourth with Simpson going back and forth for the position. Castle kept Benson behind but he crept up on his low side. Schulte hung in third, Simpson now in fourth while Swan raced in fifth. Benson then treid to race Castle high for a pass but he didn’t give up on the spot easily. A caution flag was then thrown for a spun driver. With 2 other cautions almost back to back for spun racers, Castle still kept out front of the pack, Schulte and Benson close behind. Simpson ad Swan also inched up while Benson looked for a pass around Castle for the lead and was able to steal it. Swan then was able to move into second, Castle raced in third, Wyatt Boyum raced up seven positions to finish in the fourth spot with Schulte in fifth.

