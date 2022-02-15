Hunter Gibson from the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove IL, flew way down the Ole Mangseth 70-meter hill to break the hill record that was last set at 77.5 meters by Jonathon Kling of Gunstock N.H., back in 2002.
COLERAINE — Amid huge cheers from jumpers and spectators alike, Hunter Gibson from the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove, Ill., flew way down the Ole Mangseth 70-meter hill to break the hill record that was last set at 77.5 meters by Jonathon Kling of Gunstock, N.H., back in 2002. Gibson successfully dropped down at 78 meters with a clean landing.
“This is no easy task as the skiers are almost landing on the flats at this point and not falling or touching the ground with anything but skis is very difficult,” said tournament officials.
The record-breaking did not end there however, as the Junior Hill tournament on Sunday saw two more hill records broken. Elisa Whiting from the Blackhawk Ski Club in Madison, Wis., crushed the hill record on the Rick Anderson 15-meter hill with a leap of 15.5 meters breaking the previous record held by Brayden Scholl of Grand Rapids and Hunter Hull of Madison, Wis., at 14 meters.
Jacob Larson of St. Paul then broke the highly-sought-after hill record on the Maki Hill 20-meter, flying gracefully down to 24.5 meters, thus taking out Joe Berens of Minneapolis and Tom Richio of Iola, Wis., who previously set it at 24 meters. The crowd went wild with excitement.
With a competition field of 147 competitors from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois, the tournament was a huge success.
“The Itasca Ski Jump Club put on a great show with many positive comments on our hospitality and conditions. The Itasca jumpers looked sharp putting on a great show. We grabbed four Central Division Champion titles including 70-meter U20 Male Casey Flett, 70-meter U14 Male Tristen McLynn, 40-Meter U14 male Cubbie Danielson and 20-Meter Open Female Alyvia Danley. We had a total of 13 podium finishes.”
