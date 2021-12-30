Robert N. Lemen, age 78, of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

Arrangements are pending with Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.   

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments