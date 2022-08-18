Four individuals have filed as candidates for Itasca County Sheriff. The primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to determine whose names will appear on the November ballot.
While serving as the Grand Rapids Police Chief, I had the honor of working with Sergeant Jeff Carlson. He has been a peace officer for 21 years, 15 as supervisor. He has distinguished himself as an exemplary leader who always places the safety and well-being of citizens first.
With over 70 employees, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department is the largest law enforcement agency in the county. Leading an organization of this size requires unique skills and abilities that can best be developed through education and a variety of leadership roles within a larger agency. Jeff has the education and experience.
Jeff possesses a Bachelor’s Degree from Bemidji State University. He has completed thousands of hours of law enforcement training and is a police instructor. Jeff is a graduate of numerous advanced leadership schools including the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Management School, FBI LEEDS Leadership Academy and the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Chief Law Enforcement Officer and Command School. He has led each division within a modern, progressive police department and has a proven track record of fiscal responsibility, planning, personnel management and community outreach.
Jeff was born and raised in Grand Rapids and is active in community organizations including the Eagles and the Lions. He participates in a number of volunteer activities, including Habitat for Humanity and the Salvation Army. More importantly, he is involved in non-profit organizations whose stakeholders are county-wide, as a sheriff should. He is a board member of NAMI, Children’s Mental Health and Advocates for Family Peace.
I ask you to join me on Aug. 9 in voting Jeff Carlson for Itasca County Sheriff. Your vote does make a difference.
