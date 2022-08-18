Four individuals have filed as candidates for Itasca County Sheriff. The primary election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to determine whose names will appear on the November ballot.

While serving as the Grand Rapids Police Chief, I had the honor of working with Sergeant Jeff Carlson. He has been a peace officer for 21 years, 15 as supervisor. He has distinguished himself as an exemplary leader who always places the safety and well-being of citizens first.

