Parents, if you haven’t done so already, give yourself a pat on the back. We just made it through 2020.
The year a pandemic hit.
The year where parents were asked to work from home, be childcare and perhaps supervise distant learning.
The year where birthday’s and holiday celebrations looked a bit different.
The year where people had to think outside the box, come together and invent new ways of continuing to offer the same services we once had.
The year of several virtual conversations.
The year where sickness invaded households and loved ones prayed for light at the end of the tunnel.
But it was also the year, things were taken from us, that we once took for granted. Which made me realize, several things we truly should be grateful for.
Simple things such as hugs and face-to-face conversations with family and friends.
Parents, in a world that just doesn’t seem ordinary, keep telling yourself. You got this.
You do, you really got this.
I’ve seen it several places, the quote, “Fill up your own cup, so you can overflow into the lives of others.” And it holds so true.
How can you pour into the lives of others, if you don’t have self-care first?
Maybe it means setting your alarm an extra 30 minutes earlier. Yes, actually say “yes” to your alarm clock and get out of bed!
Get in that work out, read a devotional, meditate or for crying out loud, if it means take a shower so you aren’t on your third day of using dry shampoo, do it!
Enjoy a cup of coffee.
Just do something for yourself.
And then get on with your day and be that parent you want to be.
Personally, I choose not to watch national news or local news on TV with my children around. I’m sure now with our daughter in pre-school, she will come home with questions as to something her friends were talking about.
Last weekend, our family spent some time at the hunting land. Typically, my husband has spent the time out there. But our kids are old enough now, that they too enjoy being out there. We had a fire and roasted marshmallows. We walked through the woods. Checked the trail cameras. Threw a stick for our dog to retrieve. Took in the beauty of nature.
And that Saturday afternoon, in those very moments, nothing else in the world mattered.
We were able to tune it all out and unplug from the world.
Be present with one another.
We were able to overflow into the lives of others, by spending time together.
We created memories.
But most importantly, it gave us reassurance, that “we got this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.