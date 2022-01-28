Grand Rapids may have just witnessed the birth of a wonderfully, talented new band; The Wild Horses. My wife and I attended with some close friends of ours, who were also pleasantly surprised by the talent of both the band and the LaPlants song-writing and vocals. We’ve known the kids/young adults for years due to our children having grown up with them, here in Grand Rapids and in youth group. We always knew they were talented, but I seriously was blown away by the talent on the stage. Percussions, strings and trumpet working together seamlessly to provide the foundation for vocals and lyrics, what a great job!
Equally as shocking was the total disrespect for the Reif Center’s mask rules. I know that many people think that Covid is a joke, conspiracy or oppression. I’m here to tell it can be very serious to the point of death, to some of our more vulnerable citizens, not just the elderly. Just ask those who have provided care in our ICUs watching people suffocate even while being vented or throw clots due to coughing fits and stroke out or having heart attacks. If you aren’t going to respect the rules or the potential seriousness of the virus, please respect those around you!
If you don’t want to wear a mask or be vaccinated, that’s your call, then don’t attend functions that require these things, it’s your choice. But, by not following rules that are imposed by establishments, municipalities or school districts you are serving as a poor example to our community and your “littles.” We should lead by example. To disregard the safety protocols that have been established by these venues, is rude at the least and deeply offensive to many of us who believe in doing our best to protect the health and rights of those trying to enjoy some sense of normalcy.
I was disappointed to witness this behavior by many who are in leadership positions in our community. It makes these people look petty and makes others around you uncomfortable, because calling you out would create a scene and your status can be daunting, (it makes you a bully). You can’t pick and choose which rules you’ll follow and the ones you won’t. In your space do what you want, but respect the rules in spaces you don’t control. I require all patrons entering my clinic to comply with masking, people can choose to be seen by me or not. It’s just an added layer of protection as imperfect as it may be; to keep me, my staff and customers safer in this troubling and confusing time of a pandemic.
Again, the Wild Horses and half of the LaPlant Road were amazing. Thanks for a great evening of musical entertainment and best wishes for future success.
Larry Schlauderaff
Grand Rapids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.