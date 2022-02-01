The Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen his glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth. (John 1:14 NIV)
By Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy
How amazing would it have been to be John, or any of the first disciples for that matter? Could you imagine being able to say to the whole world, “We have seen his glory! The glory of the one and only Son!” John says these words at the beginning of his gospel, but we know from the rest of the Gospel, and the other Gospels for that matter, what he means. He means they were eyewitnesses to the miracles; they saw the man born blind see again, the lame walk, the deaf hear and the blind see. They stood on the mountain top and looked on at His Transfiguration. They heard the sound of the crowds crying out, “Hosannah in the highest!” during the Triumphant Entry. They were there when those same cries were changed to “Crucify Him!” which gave way to His cry “It is finished!” They peered in the darkness of a tomb early the next Sunday morning to see the radiance of His victory over death. Their eyes seem to deceive them when they watched Christ appear and speak peace to them although the doors were locked. If they thought all that was glorious, they saw with their own eyes Jesus ascending into heaven as they heard Him tell them to be His witnesses to the ends of the earth.
They were fortunate enough to see all of that in their lifetime, but we, all we see is evidence of His absence. We get to hear of violence in the streets, criminals emboldened to assault and kill those who serve and protect us. We witness an erosion of authority on all fronts, whether it be from podiums, pulpits, or procedure rooms. Instead of peering into the glory of God, all eyes seem to be fixed inward toward finding ways to self-justify, self-serve, and self-promote. We see Good Samaritans attacked on the street, the disabled victimized, and those that yearn for help denied basic needs. Sure, we see plenty of smiling on our social media. Our friends and family canvas their “pages” with carefully manicured pictures of all the things they wish the world would see when it looks at them, but images that seldom reveal the truth. We could really use a little of that “glory” that was witnessed by the first disciples when Jesus was turning the world on its ear by moving to the lost, the lonely, and brokenhearted. We need Jesus to manifest Himself in this moment in history, in the lives lived out now in His Kingdom on earth, and in the homes of all of us! I want to be like Stephen who glimpsed Christ seated high and above with all authority and was able to proclaim, “I see heaven open and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God.” (Acts 7:56) Instead, our eyes are directed by the media to the troops amassing along that boarder over there, and immigrants risking everything to cross this boarder over here. All under the threat of persecution, punishment, and death. The price at the grocery store and gas pump are up, “help wanted” signs are wallpapered everywhere, and tempers flare everywhere as infection rates rise. Why doesn’t Jesus manifest His glory now like He did almost 2000 years ago?!
But how did Jesus manifest His glory almost 2000 years ago? He was born and placed in a feeding trough, wrapped in rags. He grew up in a town that had a reputation of producing nothing good called Nazareth, He traveled the countryside by foot, accompanied by some of life’s biggest nobodies, and even told them repeatedly not to mention any of the times they glimpsed behind the “proverbial curtain” and saw His true nature. He didn’t even have a place to rest His head. To think, the Creator of the world had no home in it. If we would have been consulted on how Jesus should have displayed His glory all those years ago, we would have had Him march right up to Rome and put Caesar in his place. We would have had Him disarm all of the marching soldiers and roaming mercenaries. We would have had Him stand on a mountain top and appear, not to a chosen few, but the whole world and remove all disease once and for all. We’d have Him speak peace to everyone, not just those behind locked doors. We most surely wouldn’t have told Him to ride to His death in a backwoods providence of the Roman Empire, through the gates of a city named Jerusalem, on a donkey. No we wouldn’t, and we would have missed it all! We would have missed how our Lord is not simply the Lord of all Creation. But how He is a personal Lord that moves to all people, not concerned with establishing His own glory, but showing how to use true majesty. Not to attract more praise, but to leave the world speechless in the face of an immeasurable act of grace shown through laying His own life down for us all.
It is my firm belief that the only reason we see the wreckage of this world is because that is all we have time to see. We are moving so fast from one activity to the next, the world has learned that in order to get our attention it needs to captivate us with drama and blood. Yet, if we look we can see God’s glory, the glory of the one and only Son of the Father, full of grace and truth (John1:14). The truth of the matter is that Jesus is reigning with all His glory right now, in and through our lives. He hears your prayers, walks beside you every day, and He sends His angels to strengthen you. He established the government that provides order and security for your community, even though the human influence makes it seem disorganized at times. He reaches into the lives of our loved ones through the hands of paramedics, nurses, and doctors. Speaks behind closed doors, and false social media appearances, between husband and wives, through the soft words of forgiveness. He urges His children to love Him and their neighbors through the instruction of parents. He places himself in the hearts of the grieving and dries their tears through lyrics of Amazing Grace at a graveside. We yearn for a glimpse of the glory that John and the disciples saw throughout Jesus’ ministry. That’s simple. Open God’s Word and see it, read about it, inwardly digest it, and then peer with those same eyes of faith into your own life and see your Savior! See how He is reigning in your struggle. Sure, there will be financial strains with our inflation rates, but He uses these times to show how He provides and how precious His gifts of daily bread are. There will come tsunamis and forest fires, but may we have the eyes to see Him reigning in the sacrifices made by clean-up crews or in the warmth of the blanket wrapped around a victim by the compassion of an Officer protecting and serving. The news reels will reveal crisis at the boarders of Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Texas, but may we see the Church poised at the Gates of Hell proclaiming peace between God and man in this world full of trouble, taking in the lost, hungry, and forgotten as we point back to the drama and blood of the cross.
The world would have us look at the situation we’re in and think all is lost. I look at the current situation and see opportunity for us to work! What a great time to be a Christian and be used as an instrument of God’s grace, to be a conduit of His Glory in this time and place! To think, with all the devastation in our world we each can be used in the lives of those around us, that we may be like Stephen in the midst of our pain to say, “I see heaven open and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God.” It is true, Christ didn’t use His glory in a self-serving way, like we would have. He used it in a “behind the scenes” kind of way; that is, until His glory was fully on display for the world on the cross, where our eternal life, forgiveness, and peace with Him was earned and sealed for us all. Our Lord doesn’t come like we would like, or how we would imagine it. No, He still comes in a far better way, searching us out even when we hide behind closed doors, and speaks peace to us. In those moments it is us, not the disciples of 2000 years ago, that become His witnesses. Witnesses of His Glory. With every breath, every choice, and every day, may we see the manifestation of God’s eternal Glory until at last we see Him face to face.
In His Strength, (Philippians 4:13)
Rev. Dr. Patrick Lovejoy
Pastor, First Evangelical Lutheran Church 735 NE 1St Ave., Grand Rapids, MN 55744; flcgr.org; 1-218-999-4101
