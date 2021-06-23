Over the past few weeks, I have watched as organizers for the huge Line 3 protest planned to bring in hundreds of folks from all over the country. One thing that was common in most newspaper coverage or social media posts was that the organizers were planning for, and almost pushing for, mass arrests.
Whenever there are big events or dangerous situations with large crowds anticipated, neighboring communities step up to assist with whatever emergency or police response may be needed.
On Monday, Line 3 protesters broke into a pump station, locked themselves to equipment, moved all kinds of materials to build barricades, slashed tires, broke windows, and damaged construction equipment. Because of how many people they used to trespass and their lawlessness and illegal activity, a large police presence was required.
Thankfully, the Public Utilities Commission sadly expected things like this might happen. That’s why they established a fund to make sure our local communities are not left with a big bill because of people from outside of our communities coming here to cause trouble. Enbridge reimburses a fund that neighboring police departments are using to cover the extra costs from dealing with protests. Without this forward-thinking approach, it would be communities like Aitkin, Grand Rapids, and Bemidji that would end up with a massive bill for their taxpayers to settle.
Protesters like to discuss this escrow fund with disgust, but at the end of the day, protesters should remember that these reimbursements from Enbridge would not be necessary if they weren’t trespassing, vandalizing and breaking the law.
Gary Tibbitts
Former Mayor of Aitkin
Aitkin
