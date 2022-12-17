Republicans will be demanding budget cuts to extend the debt ceiling. Will Democrats cave to corporate demands like they did in forcing a contract on the railroad workers without sick days?
The debt ceiling will reach its limit in mid-December when Congress may act. However the Feds can move money around for six months while Congress figures out who to throw under the bus.
The Republican Leadership is threatening cuts to Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Will Dems cave on Medicaid, raising age limits, or lowering benefit levels like they caved on the railroad workers seven paid sick days?
"
The House in mandating a railroad contract COULD have put forward a unitary bill including seven paid days instead of adding a second vote. This was, supposedly, a great victory for Progressives to add a second bill and great compromise by Dem Leadership to allow a vote on sick leave!
Nice the House passed both bills BUT there were only eight House Democrats who opposed the first bill seeing what a sell-out of railroad workers it was to not vote on both bills together.
Shockingly, there was only one member of The Squad, even. who voted against the first bill without the second: Rep. Rashid Tlaib. So much for profiles in courage for Progressives who had just won election in mostly safe Democratic seats!
In the Senate, shockingly, six Republicans voted for the seven sick days! Think what potential there would have been to attract more Republicans votes with a unitary bill! Think what successive votes could have done—how about six sick days? How about 5 sick days? How about four sick days?
Who will Democrats throw under the bus next to ‘save’ the country?
