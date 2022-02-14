Why should people be required to have a Covid-19 vaccine to dine in a restaurant or bar in the Twin Cities? Why should doctors and nurses be required to get a vaccine? Although the vaccine can be beneficial and help protect people from getting the vaccine, it is still a personal decision of whether or not to get it. Getting a Covid-19 vaccine should be a matter of personal choice and freedom.
There are still some people who are unvaccinated, and they shouldn’t be forced to get the vaccine. Some choose to not get vaccinated for personal reasons. Another reason why some people choose to remain unvaccinated is for health reasons. Some People may have an allergic reaction to something in the vaccine, or have a bad reaction to the vaccine. In this case, people can’t get the vaccine because it will do them more harm than good. They shouldn’t be required to.
As you may already know, Minneapolis and St. Paul are both requiring people to be vaccinated to dine in restaurants, bars, and other places that serve food. People must show proof of vaccination. I think that this will put a damper on the restaurant industry in the Twin Cities. People won’t go get the vaccine just to be able to dine in a restaurant. Like what I said earlier, some people physically cannot get the vaccine, and this stops them from being able to go out and enjoy a meal at a restaurant in the cities.
My dad’s doctor quit because she refused the vaccine. She didn’t really believe in it and didn’t want to get it. She had paid for an education to become a doctor, and then gave up her career because of the required vaccine. She should not have had to give up her career.
In March, I will be traveling to Hawaii with my school’s marching band and my friends and I are very excited to go. The state of Hawaii is currently requiring people traveling there to be fully vaccinated. I know a couple people who dropped out of the trip because they refused to get the vaccine. They were upset about not being able to go. I mean, who wouldn’t want to go to Hawaii?
I hope the vaccine will stop being required in places, and it will remain a person’s choice of whether or not to be vaccinated, and a person’s career won’t be on the line due to that. My fear with the required vaccine is that there will be a shortage of doctors and that the restaurant industry will suffer. I have no idea if any of this will actually happen, but it’s my fear of the unknown that really gets to me. I just don’t think covid vaccines should be required. It is upsetting to think that a required vaccine is restricting our freedom and personal choice. People shouldn’t have to give up their career or miss out on a fun trip just because of a required vaccination. Requiring it takes away a person’s freedom of choice, and that’s why it should remain a personal choice.
Maggie Seekon
Grand Rapids
