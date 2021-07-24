Everyone in some way or another looks to something or someone for inspiration. That might be parents, or a personal ‘hero’, or an idea, or a philosophy, or even a belief supported by mythology. In some cases, a person’s primarily inspiration might come from his or her own self-interests. While that is true of all people to some extent, the vision of such people is limited to only that which serves them. But in all cases the culture and the family unit in which we were born mold our inspiration. What we are down to our DNA, what we believe, and how we see others and the world in general is merely an accident of birth, which we had no hand in choosing. And of course every culture thinks it is the ‘right’ culture because usually that is all the people have been exposed to, understand, and accept.
This is especially true in religious beliefs and rituals and cultural rules of behavior. The one deciding factor in what we accept as religious ‘fact’ is purely a matter of where we were born. Each of the thousands of cultures, present and extinct, developed under unique circumstances and environments. Each created its own creation stories and mythologies. Each developed rules of engagement with fellow members of the society and made them mandatory. Each created a hierarchy of individuals (formal or informal class divisions) and each attached degrees of importance to their members according to gender, age, power, and wealth.
This is why there are at least four thousand different religions (not counting at least an equal number of denominations and extinct religions) and philosophies. What they represent in developing cultures is man’s first attempt at explaining the Natural World. That is why the varying belief systems make ‘sense’ to each culture. Without the benefit of an understanding of the Natural World and with fact-based reasoning limited to survival strategies alone, each created unique gods to explain the unknowns they confronted particularly the forces of Nature. As stated in another column, that is why desert people don’t worship a god of the sea, or jungle people don’t worship the gods that drive sand storms, and Northern Natives don’t worship a mountain god and so on. Therefore each religious system, which we could call man’s first attempt at science, was appropriate for the culture for that time and place and with the limited knowledge they possessed. The rituals of one may seem very strange and even barbaric to those of another only because the other lacks the understanding of why and how those rituals came to be. The clash of cultures, primarily, is the clash of religious beliefs, i.e. beliefs held so strongly that one is willing to kill another over the differences.
It is all very fascinating to begin to understand how humanity evolved and unfolded (and is still unfolding), really against the highest odds. But the background of all of it, the stage you might say, is Nature and all it encompasses. No matter our myths and superstitions, our arrogance and misdeeds, our achievements and shortcomings, the natural tendencies of Nature have remained unchanged. She has taught all the lessons, but we in many cases fail to take heed because of the thumping of our own heartbeat.
Science, which is the study of Nature, is not dependent upon who is studying it or where it is being studied. Russians do not have a different science than Egyptians. Americans didn’t develop a different scientific method than South Africans. A proton is a proton everywhere. Photosynthesis works the same in the forests of Minnesota as in the jungles of Nigeria. The forces influencing evolution are the same everywhere. Plate tectonics does not abide by human boundaries. Mathematical equations that describe what we experience in Nature are not dependent upon whether a person is a Christian or a Muslim or worships Thor or Santa Claus. They are Universal. Differences in interpretations of math and science don’t erupt in bloodshed, nor do modern scientists advocate for the extermination of entire cultures of people. They are too busy trying to decipher genetic codes, or using Newton’s laws to get a spacecraft safely and on-target to a distant moon of Saturn. Or developing a vaccine for an evolving virus. None of these endeavors and tens of thousands more is different in different cultures. To repeat, they are Universal.
Nature and its exploration through math and science is the one Universal ‘Truth’ upon which all of humanity can get behind. Science, like Nature, does not claim to be ‘perfect’ and in fact is dependent upon its ‘imperfections’. It is more a process than a static absolute. Science provides a non-violent means of arriving at consensus through current understanding of the evidence, and also a means of integrating new and more accurate information. It can be applied to all aspects of Nature including our own social behavior.
Most religions require humility before their gods without fact-based evidence. I cannot but be humble before the awe-inspiring magnificence of the Natural World, which I can clearly experience with all my physical senses, and need not imagine anything. The best part is everyone is automatically a lifelong member. No initiations, no rejections, no mandated beliefs, no mythologies.
