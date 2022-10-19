I have had the privilege of knowing Sergeant Jeff Carlson for just over five years now. As I have gotten to know him I’ve learned who he really is and what he stands for.
If I had to describe Jeff Carlson in three words the first would be leader. I have had the opportunity to do multiple ride alongs with his crew and I was able to witness first hand how he takes his role as Sergeant with dignity and honor. He was always there to back up his officers when needed and support them with any questions or concerns they had.
It was obvious he takes the safety of not only the community, but his fellow public servants seriously. He has been a Field Training Officer for 17 years and Sergeant at Grand Rapids Police Department for 15. He is passionate about educating the next generation of officers to not only be trained appropriately and effectively, but to be role models in the area they serve. This I believe holds the utmost of importance. Every officer he works with he provides them with the skills, knowledge, and understanding necessary to become not only successful officers, but citizens of our county. He holds leadership certificates from the MN Chiefs Association, MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, as well as the FBI Leadership Program. Carlson has an extensive resume that will make him a highly qualified Sheriff for Itasca County.
The second word I would use to describe Jeff is knowledgeable. He is extremely knowledgeable not only on Minnesota case law, but on what our community needs to foster a better tomorrow. As an educator in Itasca County I value the importance of mental health resources and care. He recognizes the significance of education on this topic and how valuable these resources are in our area. He is a member of the National Alliance on Mental Health and constantly promotes First Call for Help. He also understands that many Itasca County residents are concerned with the rise in taxes and has a thorough fiscal understanding of what he can do to ease those concerns.
Last but certainly not least, I would describe Jeff as caring. He is not running for Sheriff for personal gain or accolades. He is running for Sheriff because he cares about the people who live here and their future. Born and raised in Itasca county, his roots run deep. Jeff is dedicated to making it a positive and inclusive place for everyone to live. His noble character and devout work ethic will no doubt be a positive change in administration. This November get out and use your voice to vote, because Jeff Carlson will make sure it is heard. It would be in your greatest interest to vote for Sgt. Jeff Carlson for Itasca County Sheriff.
