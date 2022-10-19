"

I have had the privilege of knowing Sergeant Jeff Carlson for just over five years now. As I have gotten to know him I’ve learned who he really is and what he stands for.

If I had to describe Jeff Carlson in three words the first would be leader. I have had the opportunity to do multiple ride alongs with his crew and I was able to witness first hand how he takes his role as Sergeant with dignity and honor. He was always there to back up his officers when needed and support them with any questions or concerns they had.

