“Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?” is the mindset of many people in relationships nowadays, living together as a married couple without tying the knot. This is dumbfounding. If two people are going to do everything a married couple would do, why not get married? Why do people oppose the idea of waiting until marriage to live together? When did the idea of marriage and abstinence until marriage become old fashioned and not the norm? Not only does it go against the morals that I and others have, but researchers have found that those who cohabit before marriage end up less happy, and the divorce rates for these couples are higher.
Some believe that living together before you are married shows compatibility between the partners, and lets them know if they should get married or not. They believe this would help decrease the chance of divorce, but researchers have revealed the opposite of that is true. In an article written by Meg Jay titled “The Downside of Cohabiting Before Marriage”, she talks about how surveys have shown women view moving in together as a step toward marriage, and men view it as a way of pushing off marriage. Then there is the aspect of “Lock-in”; when people make an investment together and then feel trapped or required to stay. As they continue to live together, they make more and more investments, and it makes it less and less likely that they will leave, regardless of if they are happy. Once they share their lives together, they can feel trapped and want out. Why did they not get married in the first place? Good question.
As time goes on, the morals once believed by many continue to go down. In 1960, around 450,000 unmarried couples lived together. This number jumped up to 7.5 million now. Abstinence until marriage was once a common practice, but now children as young as seventh grade are engaging in sexual activity with no regards to what it means. The sexual revolution that has been taking place has poisoned the minds of people of our generation, and the increasing number of couples who cohabit before marriage is directly affected by it. As a result of the rising belief that sex does not hold as much significance as once thought, people decide to live together and share an impure life by cohabiting.
So, why do couples not marry? Why do they not make the lifelong commitment before sharing a home, and living as a married couple? The answer is simple, but controversial. Our society has been corrupted to the point where marriage is not thought of as essential, and premarital sex is not a problem. The common belief that living together can help avoid divorce and increase happiness misleads couples into launching their relationship over the edge that is cohabitation without knowing the cost.
Hannah Grose
Grand Rapids
