I read the Herald Review today, truthfully I am appalled at the cavalier celebration of a law that eases the frustrations of drug addicts who inject.
The first statement, “Ed Krumpotich came to Grand Rapids, Minn., because of his drug addiction.” He came here from Maryland. “He has been in and out of treatment 40-50 times on a perpetual circle of use.” Krupotich boasts, “I have tried nearly all the best care the Northland can provide.”
You’re welcome.
Krumpotich came here to inspire addicts and non addicts to revise laws for the better. I would like to ask him: “Who is the revision better for?” The new law provides for the legal dispensing of syringes, and providing disposal sites, which Krompotich laments, “Rural Minnesota does not have access to syringe services (providing and disposal of syringes.”)
Krumpotich states he is “just a guy who got angry and started writing public policy.” Apparently, the elected Minnesota legislature has been wsating their time until Mr. Krumpotich showed them what needed to be done.
I will end with one more quote that says a lot about who he thinks he is, “This bill was written by those of us with lived experience and those entities who treat us.” “I suffer from a severe methamphetamine use disorder… no one thought ‘d be writing policy for us and leading local government in Grand Rapids and here we are!”
