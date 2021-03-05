In the original Jewish creation story, God created first man out of the ‘dust of the earth’ and then as an afterthought and because he saw that Adam was lonely, he also created Lileth ‘out of the dust of the earth’ to be his wife and companion. But that relationship didn’t work out because Lileth, being of co-equal creation, considered herself Adam’s equal and would not submit to his authority. This apparently led to much trouble in paradise and eventually Lileth abandoned Adam to live with her ‘demon children’ even though God commanded his angels to kill her demon children at the rate of a hundred per day as punishment for abandoning Adam. Even that didn’t persuade Lileth to return preferring that punishment to living under Adam’s authority. Talk about a relationship gone sour. So then God took a rib from Adam and created a new version, Eve, who, since she was ‘born of Adam’ would be submissive to him. (Although the story doesn’t mention it, God must have replaced that rib somewhere along the way because men are not now one rib short.) Then came the jealous serpent (not a snake but ‘one who walked upright’) to tempt Eve with fruit from a fig tree (as stated in the original version), which led to the temptation of Adam and their banishment from paradise.
All this begs the question of isn’t God supposed to be all knowing of all things past, present, and future? Surely he should have realized that creating Lileth would be a huge mistake and therefore he could have avoided all that drama and killing altogether simply by creating a submissive Eve in the first place. It seems God, at least that version of God, really has a blind spot and was adapting to the circumstances as they unfolded, sort of like very fallible humans would do.
The list of mistakes and contradictions God has made over the course of the Old and New Testaments is extensive and well documented by modern Jewish and Christian scholars. It leads to the astonishing conclusion that the god of Abraham is not perfect and all knowing after all.
The most obvious conundrum of all is the apparent shift of God’s basic personality going from the Torah of Old Testament times to the New Testament. The Old Testament God was not a nice guy, routinely killing or ordering the killing of tens of thousands of people (men, women, children, babies) in the most horrendous and barbaric ways imaginable. He ordered pestilence, drought, floods and genocide as punishments. He was the god of vengeance, of jealousy, of murder and one had to buy his affection through animal sacrifice. He created a special place of eternal torment for those who didn’t submit, even though he created those people that way. He was for Jews their war god lightening the load, as it were, residing in the Ark of the Covenant, a box the Jews carried into battle. Why God would place his supreme powers in a box or want to live there has never been fully explained. But in those days apparently God was not ‘everywhere’ and ‘ever present.’ But then in the New Testament, God suddenly switched to the God of love, of forgiveness, of mercy, of peace. He expanded his role well beyond the Jews (originally God told the Jews He was their god and theirs alone) to include the gentiles, called ‘dogs’ and the ‘swine’ as stated in scripture, thus blowing the belief that God is never changing out of the water.
The Jewish Temple in Jerusalem, in a compartment containing the Holy of Holies, is where God resided on earth, at least that is where he was if the head priest wanted to talk to him. Every year Jews made the pilgrimage to that Temple in order to offer animal sacrifices to cleanse themselves of a year’s accumulation of sins. The presiding priesthood would ritually purify the animals, which could be bought on the spot, they would be bled and butchered, and that meat would then go to feed the priests and temple employees. Each man would pay a tax (tithe) to support God on earth, i.e. the priesthood. Most of the tens of thousands of people coming from afar would not have the proper currency and so it would have to be converted into the official Jewish currency by the ‘money changers’, who also demanded a percent as payment. When Palestine was under Roman occupation, the Romans, too, demanded a cut. So it was a nice money making scheme for all concerned, except of course the peasants who would have to save all year to scrape up enough money for the trip, the animal sacrifices, and payments. (Interestingly only those animals that were considered edible were acceptable sacrifices.)
The head priest, the only person who could communicate with God directly, would then take on the burden of all those sins and enter the Holy of Holies and offer himself as a ‘stand in’ or sacrifice for the Jewish people. There would be a rope tied around his waist so his body could be pulled out if God was not satisfied and struck him dead. Miraculously that never happened, the head priest would come out smiling, and all would be well for another year.
It was this blatant corruption of the Jewish temple priests so that a relatively few could live in luxury, the complicity of the priesthood with Roman rulers, and the greed and avarice of the high command of the Jewish leadership that caused general unrest and anger. Those with ‘eyes that see’ within the Jewish population were fully cognizant of the corruption. Thousands spoke out against it and the Roman authorities and the colluding Jewish priestly hierarchy executed thousands, usually by crucifixion, sometimes by beheading, sometimes by stoning. One of those who saw it first hand was the man called Jesus.
To be continued…
