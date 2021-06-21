Soon following the tragic death of George Floyd we were told that the person responsible was a policeman named Derek Chauvin. We were all dismayed as we learned the disgusting details of his unnecessary death. Officer Chauvin has been tried and convicted of murder in two degrees and manslaughter. 

The question I have is: Who killed Ashli Babbitt, an unarmed Viet Nam veteran who was murdered by a capitol police officer Jan. 6, 2021, in a riot at the U.S. capitol? Ms. Babbitt was  no doubt foolish to participate in such a brazen act of lawlessness, but did she deserve to be shot dead on the spot without even a warning?

This leads me to a glaring question: While we all know who killed George Floyd because his name has been trumpeted through the media for months, even before his conviction, we have never heard who killed Ashli babbitt. I don’t think it’s because officials don’t know; it’s just that his or her name has never been disclosed to the public. Why is this?

 

Sidney Reiners

Grand Rapids

