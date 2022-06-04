After months of work to get to a compromise, finally, some relief is on its way to Minnesota’s farmers and forests. On the final weekend of the legislative session, one of the few things that actually got done was the long-awaited drought relief legislation, and Governor Walz quickly signed it into law.
That new law will provide critical aid to the farmers in our region who suffered because of last year’s drought, but just as importantly, the new law also includes over $210 million to get broadband projects underway to get our neighbors across the Range access to the internet for school work, healthcare, and commerce.
This new law has a lot of other good things in it too, like more money to expand access to meat processing in rural communities, and bring much-needed jobs to the area, as just an example. It was a hard-fought compromise that brought ideas from both sides of the aisle together to get something good done for all of us. It used a small percentage of our state’s surplus to do a whole lot of good.
Every Range DFLer voted for this essential new agriculture and broadband funding, provisions for the Huber Wood plant, and to be fair most of the Republican Senators did too because that’s the nature of a good compromise – it’s hard to say no to something that helps everyone.
But Republicans Spencer Igo, Justin Eichorn, and every Republican in the Minnesota House all put politics ahead of the people they represent and voted NO. Rep. Igo voted NO on the bill a few times. Who does Spencer Igo represent? If Igo can’t vote yes on a bill to use our surplus to expand broadband internet, help the local jobs market with the Huber plant, and help small local farmers recover from a drought, then who is he even working for? It’s embarrassing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.