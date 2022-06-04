I doubt if our country has ever been so divided and now with the latest round of senseless killings, people more than ever are looking for answers. I’ll be straight up with you, I have voted Republican most of my life, but I’ll be honest again and say I know better than to think either party has all the answers. Long ago I became a believer... a believer in the God of the Bible and in His Son and the sacrifice of His Life he made for us. So what does that have to do with the current situation? As a country we have thumbed our collective noses at God in several ways, chief of them abortion. 63 million babies murdered after Roe vs Wade. There are other ways we have turned away and if I list them I’ll be accused of stepping on toes.
What’s my solution? If you read the Bible, you will see several times God’s people lost their way and God would send prophets or leaders that pointed out the error of their ways and when they realized they had sinned, they repented... It talks about wearing sackcloth (think gunny sack) and covering themselves with ashes. Can you picture that? Sorrow and regret for straying from our Heavenly Father. My question to you is: where is the repentance? Our Churches should be full. And by the way, the healing of this land needs to start in the Church.
