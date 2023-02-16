As I understand it, the Old Testament in the Bible has a quote that reads "God" is unknowable. If that's true, why do people assume they know "God" and all of his/her/ts intentions? It's also been stated that "God" doesn't make mistakes. If that's also true, has anyone who's against abortion considered the possibility that if a woman has an abortion, then "God" must have wanted that to happen. (As has often been stated, "God" works in mysterious

what would lead a person to assume they can, in essence, put words in "God's" mouth. other than an arrogant, fear-based ego that wants to control those who appear to be different. (Remember, the person writing this letter is a patriarchal male who's never been pregnant, but wants to control every woman who is or will be pregnant, and thinks differently than he does. )

