As I understand it, the Old Testament in the Bible has a quote that reads "God" is unknowable. If that's true, why do people assume they know "God" and all of his/her/ts intentions? It's also been stated that "God" doesn't make mistakes. If that's also true, has anyone who's against abortion considered the possibility that if a woman has an abortion, then "God" must have wanted that to happen. (As has often been stated, "God" works in mysterious
what would lead a person to assume they can, in essence, put words in "God's" mouth. other than an arrogant, fear-based ego that wants to control those who appear to be different. (Remember, the person writing this letter is a patriarchal male who's never been pregnant, but wants to control every woman who is or will be pregnant, and thinks differently than he does. )
I see this person as a "patriarchal male because of his desire to be in control of everyone who differs from him. I suspect he has no idea why I'd define him this way, and doesn't see it as a problem because everyone he regularly deals with thinks, looks, and acts as he does. Because his "friends" think the same, he thinks he's won.
From what I know, all problems in the world begin when one person or group of people wants to control the choices and decisions of another person, or group of people, without their input or agreement. To my knowledge this is true in every system where a patriarchal male is in control of the system. The current primary example in the world is Putin and his invasion of Ukraine.
"
Rev. Benjamin Cremer wrote: "When we Christians become convinced we are the only authority on truth, that anyone who opposes us is evil, and that things will only get better if we are in charge of all positions of power, that is when we are no longer worshiping God. We are worshiping ourselves."
Writer Arthur Clarke put it this way: "One of the great tragedies of mankind is that morality has been hijacked by religion. So, now, people assume that religion and morality have a necessary connection. But the basis for morality is very simple, and doesn't require religion at all."
