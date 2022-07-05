The Christian scriptures convict every last human being of sin. Some of those sins are condemned by the society that we live in. Since we are all made in the image of God society recognizes, for example, that one human murdering another is fundamentally wrong and evil, with the exclusion of the case of the pre-born.
When it comes to the pre-born there is a very vocal segment of society that considers the killing of a preborn baby to be a sacrament of a sort. We have seen the violent reactions post repeal of Roe v. Wade. The difference between these two categories of murder is that the first society has nothing to gain by the murder committed. In the second case, however, the violent reactions are due to the fact that those protesting feel their sexual “freedom” is threatened.
The sinfulness of the first case is generally obvious because the largest part of society does not feel the need to physically murder another person. In the second case, there is much suppression of the reality of the murder taking place and at the same time a lot of rejoicing when that murder (abortion) is upheld by society ((Psalm 12) (Romans 1:28-32)).
Outside of Jesus Christ, all human beings use suppression of the truth of God’s word because we don’t like what it says about us and we surely don’t like the fact that God is God and we aren’t. (Romans 1:18-22) As an example, consider the suppression of God necessary to run into the now divided Red Sea when the reaction should have been utter terror and quick retreat.(Exodus 14:5-31)
When God’s word exposes our sin we will know it and it will not be comfortable. In the specific case of homosexual sin and sexual identity in general (what we call transexual and any of the claimed genders), the world tells us that we have the right to fulfill our sexual desires and to define ourselves as we see fit. God’s word clearly states that despite our desires to go against him, the requirement of his holiness is that we deny ourselves and reject the desires of our flesh. (Luke 9:23-25 Colossians 3: 1-11) This is the case for all sexual behavior. I believe it is as true for people with same sex attraction as it is to people who have “polyamorous” heterosexual attraction. God’s word is as clear that homosexual behavior brings God’s wrath as it is that heterosexual adultery brings God’s wrath. It is also clear that there are those who practiced both of these in the past who no longer do because they belong to Jesus (1 Corinthians 6)(Leviticus 18 and 20)
Society wants to give cover for our sins and dilute them because it hates God. (James 4:4) When we turn from our sins and trust in Christ he bears the wrath of God due to our sins. We all have them. God’s wrath rightly belongs on us. Please do not allow the world around you to try to remove the weight of your sin. Only God can really do this and only Jesus can bear it.
Darin Evans
Deer River
