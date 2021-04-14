I was leery about this new technology. It was a good 20 years ago and something called a “TASER” was just being marketed to police departments. “TASER, Inc.” now renamed “Axon” is a private corporation located in Scottsdale, Arizona that developed this technology. The TASER is a battery operated hand held device that shoots probes attached to two wires fifteen to twenty-five feet long. The probes deliver an electrical current that causes a person’s muscles to clench, immobilizing them. After a couple of minutes, the person recovers. Nearly all police departments now issue them to their officers.
I remember a fellow police chief telling me, “We are purchasing TASERs. We have a person in our community that we deal with repeatedly. He constantly threatens his neighbors and the police. We know it is just a matter of time before he attacks us with a weapon and we will be forced to shoot him. We are equipping our officers with TASERs so that hopefully we will not have to do that.”
A couple of years later, I found myself working as the chief in another suburban police department. This department had just issued TASERs to all the officers. I couldn’t help but wonder how this new technology would play itself out. Frankly, as police administrators, our biggest concern was, “Will officers forget how to talk to people? Will they stop trying to persuade people to put a knife or club down, in favor of just using the TASER?”
It wasn’t long before two officers were confronted by a man who was very angry, high on drugs and armed with a large knife. He was threatening to attack officers, separated only by the hood of a squad car. Officers tried to convince him to drop the knife. He refused. One officer “deployed” his Taser. The man fell to the ground. They took the knife away from him, handcuffed him and hauled him off to jail. Without the TASER they would most certainly be forced to shoot the man. I am sure this scenario or a similar one has replayed itself thousands of times in communities across the country. No doubt, many lives did not have to be taken because of the TASER.
Still, how the TASER should be used in encounters was a bit unsettled. Expectations would only become clearer through use and police administrators’ review of the circumstances. For example, about a year later one of our officers arrested a large man for DWI, placed him in handcuffs and in the back seat of the police car. She was transporting him to the police station when the man started trying to kick out the side window on the car. She pulled over to the side of the road, opened the rear door and used her TASER on the man. She then drove red lights and siren to the police station. Was this an appropriate use of the TASER? I didn’t think so and expressed my view to the captains who in so many words told me I was nuts.
The next incident occurred about six months later when another officer was called to a medical facility. Medical staff and paramedics were trying in vain to place a violent, mentally ill, woman onto an ambulance stretcher to be transported to a psychiatric hospital. She would have none of this and the struggle was on. Even with the assistance of the officer, the woman was too much to handle. She was only partially restrained. The officer then used the TASER to immobilize the woman long enough to get her strapped completely to the stretcher. After hearing of this I told the captains, “Unless there is something really extraordinary, we are not going to use the TASER on people who are restrained.” Eventually, this all worked itself out and now there is general agreement across law enforcement agencies as to when a TASER should and should not be used.
Is a legitimate use, deploying a TASER to remove the driver from an automobile who intends to flee from the police? Probably.
TASERs are not used all that frequently and when they are they are often ineffective as both the probes have to make contact with the person’s skin. First, there is the whole issue of the probes missing the person, especially as distances increase. Secondly, heavy clothing such as winter coats prevent the probes from reaching the skin. Typically, the value of a TASER is the threat of using. It is enough to s prevent them from even pentrating as to when a nto the ambulance stretcher. icermake someone say, “Ok. I give up.”
The TASER is shaped like a handgun but not. It is lighter, made out of yellow plastic, whereas handguns are black. Officers are required to carry the TASER on their weak hand side and their handgun in a holster on their strong side. Officers are trained in the use of both the TASER and handgun.
The TASER is a “Less Lethal” use of force option. People are alive today because officers had this tool, instead of just a firearm. Yet, about twenty times in the past couple decades, police officers in our nation have mistaken their handgun for a TASER. How can this be?
My guess is that it has much to do with physiology. At times, officers are placed in situations that change very quickly without a lot of control over how they evolve. Human nature is unpredictable. Officers must react quickly to changing behavior while under stress. Scientists have observed that when officers are under a marked degree of stress a portion of the brain delivers a distress signal releasing adrenaline into the bloodstream. This results in physiological changes such as increased breathing, increased heartrate and narrowed vision, focusing on the threat. Fine motor skills deteriorate. Experts tell us that these biochemical interactions occur when officers respond to an emergency or are faced with a physical confrontation. Does this play a part in officers mistaking their handgun for a TASER? I don’t know but I believe it probably does.
Officers of the Grand Rapids Police Department will be conducting our Use of Force training at the end of this month. We will be asking, “What additionally can we do to make sure that we don’t mistakenly grab our handgun instead of the TASER?” I am sure we will not be alone in asking this question.
