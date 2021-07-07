I am totally livid about the radical people in this country trying to destroy America and everything it stands for. People have a right to protest, but not when you are on an American team competing for a spot on the (American) olympic team (Gwen Berry), who did just that when she put a rag over her head and turned away when the national anthem played. She needs to go to another country and play for them if she hates our country so much.
Everything is racist, paintings of our founding fathers, math and a thousand other things and now I hear our English language is racist. It’s making my head spin. I am a white man and I am not racist, but I am looking at people differently (extreme radical people). What the hell is this white privilege crap all about? Almost all the (white) people I know worked extremely hard their entire life. Everything they have they worked hard for. I started working at 13 years old and I worked my entire life. I don’t appreciate being called “privileged.” Anyone in this country willing to work can accomplish anything. There are groups that hate this country. One of them is Black Lives Matter. This group is a known marxist group and does not represent all blacks. They are one of the groups pushing the white privilege garbage. There are a lot of angry black people that blame everything on slavery, which ended 156 years ago due to a white president (Abraham Lincoln). I wonder if the angry people remember that thousands and thousands of white union soldiers lost their lives fighting to free the slaves. I don’t think that was racist. The far left is pushing hatred and if people don’t wake up and stop the hatred our country is going to fall to the marxist. All lives matter.
Dan Urman
Bigfork
