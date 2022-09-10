This is from a speech Khrushchev made on Sept. 29, 1959: You, America’s children will live under communism. You Americans are so gullible. No, you wont’ accept communism outright but we’ll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you finally wake up and find you’re ready. The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from who are willing to work and give to those who would not. There are nine levels of control.
Health care: Control health care and you control the people.
Poverty: Increasing the poverty level as high as possible. Poor people are easy to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them.
Debt: Increasing the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you’re able to increase taxes and this will produce more poverty.
Gun control: Remove the ability to defend themselves from the government. That way you’re able to create a police state.
Welfare: Take control of every aspect - food, housing, income of their lives - because that will make them fully dependent on the government.
Education: Take control of what people read and listen to and take control of what children learn in school.
Religion: Remove the belief in God from the government and schools, because people need only the government knowing what is best for the people.
Class warfare: Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor. Eliminate the middle class. This will cause more discontent and will be easier to tax the wealthy with support of the poor.
Control the media: Not much left for our comrades to do.
Remember, November is close. Think about where this country that we grew up in is right now - laughing stock of the world. Let’s take our beautiful country back. Hope and pray for a honest and true election in November.
