If I punch you and you punch me back that is understandable evil. When Isis or any other terrorists stick bayonets into the abdomens of pregnant women or maim children or dismember those who oppose them or what the Taliban is doing in Afghanistan right now this is a different type and degree of evil. This is Satanic evil. This is an evil that is spiritual in origin. This kind of demonic inspired evil is explained in the Bible as is God’s future plan to free His creation of evil forever and what our response should be now.
1 Peter 5:8 “Be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith, because you know that your brothers throughout the world are undergoing the same kind of sufferings.” New Int’l Version of the Bible
Watch the news. Our world is not getting better and will not, the Bible says, until the time when Jesus returns again to set all things right. Are you ready? Got God faith? We need to know what God says in the Bible. My recommendation, get one of the new modern English versions and start reading in the New Testament. The part of the Bible written after Jesus walked on the earth.
Kion Hoffman MD
Cohasset
