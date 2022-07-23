What does the word patriot really mean? Law abiding, country-loving, selfless, or just the side I believe in? Who I see as patriotic personally, are people who want to hold up the tenants of the constitution, pay their legal obligation of taxes and who without political obligation will love this country for what it is, an imperfect union of states striving to be better.
As a conservative I would love to see a flat tax so that the richest of us would pay their fair share. As an upper middle class head of family I’m tired of carrying the wealthiest Americans, they make about 85% of all the income in our country and yet only make up 2-3% of the population. They only pay 70% of the tax liability according to our tax code. Who picks up the 15% difference? Oh, that’s right nobody. We simply print money and sell T-bills (bonds on the open market), to bridge the gap.
And over the last 40 plus years that has ballooned our debt to over $30 trillion and counting. How are these tax laws conservative? The Republican Party is good at tax cuts for the wealthy, but crappy at balancing a budget. I believe it’s because it would require some very uncomfortable discussions and decisions, much like we in our household budgets have to make.
Let’s start by cutting the biggest budget items, right? Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid (these three primarily serve the elderly but who cares about their needs right?) Then how about the military, Homeland Security, CIA, FBI, NSA, IRS and other government services that are obviously all corrupt and part of the deep state, right? Also we have to default on our interest payment on the $30 trillion in debt already accrued, through poor management of the federal budget, which now exceeds what we pay for the defense of our country - over $850 billion yearly.
What these so-called conservative fail to tell the public (yeah, that’s us, the American public), is that ⅔ of our national debt can be attributed to the income tax cuts doled out to elite/ultra-wealthy in our country over the past four decades. Note, the word income in the last sentence, this means the greater your income, the bigger the tax reduction you’ll receive. The lie has always been that the cuts will pay for themselves over time. Thus, balancing the losses that the federal government has just been dealt, this has never happened. It;s financially weakened our country and robbed future generations of opportunities - this is not being conservative.
I understand most of the political differences that exist between Republicans and Democrats (most being social disagreements) and these can be hashed out in elections. What I am so deeply disappointed in is the real Big Lie being told by the Republicans. The lie of being fiscally conservative - they obviously are not. They couldn’t even balance my checkbook without stealing my children’s future.
