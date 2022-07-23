What does the word patriot really mean? Law abiding, country-loving, selfless, or just the side I believe in? Who I see as patriotic personally, are people who want to hold up the tenants of the constitution, pay their legal obligation of taxes and who without political obligation will love this country for what it is, an imperfect union of states striving to be better.

As a conservative I would love to see a flat tax so that the richest of us would pay their fair share. As an upper middle class head of family I’m tired of carrying the wealthiest Americans, they make about 85% of all the income in our country and yet only make up 2-3% of the population. They only pay 70% of the tax liability according to our tax code. Who picks up the 15% difference? Oh, that’s right nobody. We simply print money and sell T-bills (bonds on the open market), to bridge the gap.

1
0
0
0
0

