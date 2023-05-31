What is it about the 14th Amendment: ‘The US debt shall not be questioned’ do people not get? The McBiden debt deal is not a “freeze” because of 5% inflation which will be a 5% cut next year and a 4% cut in 2025---which will be a 9% cut below current levels. It is also fraudulent to call it a “freeze” because it is agreed that if the fall budget negotiations fail that there will be an automatic 1% cut—meaning 6% cut in 2024 resulting in a 11% cut in 2025. A parallel Republican plan is not to cut the deficit but add to it $3.5 trillion!: https://truthout.org/articles/gop-tax-cut-plan-would-add-3-5t-to-deficit-congressional-budget-office-finds/ It ignores the $10 TRILLION in tax cuts for the rich already sinking the budget by Bush and Trump. The McBiden Plan completely ignores the waste, fraud, and abuse in the over-bloated military budget when we can afford a BETTER defense by canceling the useless new ICBM replacement, useless white elephant air craft carriers, and new redundant nuclear submarines. It is fraudulently cutting IRS agents to audit taxes of the rich (which have fallen 80% in the past ten years already!) and would bring in MORE revenue to balance the budget. It is fraudulently ignoring the $50 TRILLION transfer of wealth from the lower and middle classes to the wealthy from Reagan’s “trickle-down economics” of self-serving wars and tax cuts for the rich of the past 40 years. It is fraudulent economics to kill a booming economy which MAKES tax revenue. Finally, it is fraudulent that the McBiden Plan does not take responsibility for any specific cuts but just sets up a suicide machine to do the dirty work. John Munter Warba
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.