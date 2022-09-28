In a free society, it is important that those who want to represent us tell us where they stand on important issues. But Ben Davis seems to be hiding.
For example, why is he refusing to debate Rick Blake? And why does he object to the League of Women Voters, an organization that for decades has been known for impartiality and professionalism?
Could it be that he is trying to hide his extremism on the abortion issue (he wants to outlaw it with no exceptions – ever)? Could it be that he doesn’t want voters to be aware of his anti - public education stance? Or his disparaging remarks about the Catholic Church and Mainline Protestant churches? Maybe it’s his support of Qanon nonsense that is holding him back.
Or maybe he’s afraid of Rick Blake.
If so, it is easy to see why. Rick is an approachable and gracious man, with a history of working successfully with people from all backgrounds. Rick understands local issues and the things that matter to this part of Minnesota. Rick currently serves on the Grand Rapids City Council. At times, I have contacted him regarding issues that matter to me, and Rick has always been willing to listen, whether he agreed with my perspective or not, and has been eager to find the best possible resolution for everyone impacted by a particular issue.
Rick is also very open about his positions on issues. Voters deserve this. We deserve to know what those who ask for power want to do with that power.
Rick will tell anyone what he believes. Meanwhile, Ben Davis hides. Why?
