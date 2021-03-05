By Christopher Carlson
Most modern phones today have all your subscriber data stored on a removable chip (called a SIM card) and is not written to the phone itself. Your phone number, account number, and sometimes even your phonebook is stored on your SIM Card and your phone talks to the SIM card to determine how to talk to the cellular network. Customers can upgrade or swap their phones simply by changing out their SIM Card – often without even talking to your cellular provider.
In the United States, phone subsidizing is popular with cellular providers for several reasons including locking customers to their platform, low entry cost, and offering free and cheap (subsidized) phones. One problem the cellular providers run into is when a customer is issued a subsidized phone and the provider is unable to recover the cost. To combat this issue, cellular providers lock their subsidized phones to their network until customers have paid for the phone and met any contractual obligations.
To pay for the phones, customers are charged extra monthly fees until the provider is satisfied the phone has been paid for and/or contractual obligations have been met. Sometimes this cost can be twice as much as the original cost of the phone. Other times, the phone may be cheaper, but you are contractually bound to your cellular provider for multiple years. When costs are recovered and contractual obligations met, cellular providers can remotely permanently unlock the phone allowing the customer to use it with any compatible network free of contracts or other restrictions.
Unlocked phones are not locked to any cellular provider and can be used with any network that supports the technology. Phone and Data Plans for unlocked phones are often cheaper than those with subsidized phones and while the upfront cost of an unlocked phone is more expensive, in the long run customers will likely save a lot of money. Unlocked phones also allow a customer to switch from different cellular providers without long contracts often accompanying the subsidized phones.
Cellular providers today welcome customers with their unlocked phones with plans often referred to as BYOD (bring your own device). Customers have much more flexibility with their decisions because they can have the phone or device they want with the cellular provider they want. Customers are also free to upgrade or change their device at their convenience rather than wait for the provider to tell them they are eligible to change.
A few things to be cautious of when looking at unlocked phones and devices:
• Make sure the device is compatible with the provider you are planning to use it with. There are different standards, frequencies, and technologies that cause incompatibilities. I strongly recommend contacting the provider first and confirming the device will work before making a purchase.
• When buying used devices double check compatibility as well as whether the device is unlocked. When possible, meet the person, put your sim card in the device, and make a call to validate it works.
• Provider support may be limited for more obscure devices. While Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices are prominent and well supported, other less popular devices such as OnePlus and Google Pixel devices may not. Providers may only be willing to provide technical support for the hardware they sell.
You can find unlocked devices from providers as well as retail locations such as Wal-Mart, Target, and Best Buy.
The newest technology which will likely be adopted for most cellular providers and devices is the eSIM standard where instead of having a removable SIM, your data is written to a programmable area of the phone. Unfortunately, this once again puts a lot of control in the hands of the cellular provider.
Just like buying and leasing a car are decisions that should be made based on the individual’s needs and situation, buying an unlocked phone may not make sense for you. Understanding the benefits and drawbacks should help make this decision an easier one for you.
Christopher Carlson, MA, MBA is a Grand Rapids native. He leads the critical database team for Optum, a part of UnitedHealth Group. He has an undergraduate degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato as well as graduate degrees from St. John’s University and St. Mary’s University of Minnesota. He resides in Grand Rapids with his beautiful wife and wonderful daughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.