The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and with it will come the usual parties, fireworks, time at the lake, and good times with friends. But hopefully, we’ll spend some time thinking about what the holiday is about -- the celebration of our independence -- or at least, our Declaration of Independence -- from British rule; we had a war to fight before the declaration became a reality. More broadly, we can say that the Fourth of July is about patriotism.
But what is patriotism? Is it merely waving the flag and standing for the anthem? Or is there more to it?
Our country has never been perfect. Our past includes slavery, the mistreatment of Native Americans, denial of woman’s suffrage, discrimination against our LGBTQ friends, neighbors, and family members, and other shortcomings. But what makes America special is that we have the capacity to get better, and we do. The true patriot is not the one who limits his love for country to waving the flag. The true patriot is someone who wants to help America improve.
In our personal lives, if we wish to improve, we must start by acknowledging our faults. Only when we do so can we begin to work on ourselves and become better people. Likewise, as a nation, we need to admit historical shortcomings rather than sweep them under the rug. Frank admission and discussion of America’s shortcomings is not about cutting our nation down or making it look bad. It is the patriotic thing to do.
Democracy is a constant process of renewal. To think we have “arrived” -- that we are done -- is a mistake. This leads to stagnation and calcification at best, and to the fascist myth of a Golden Age at worst. Assuming that there is nothing more to be achieved, that we have arrived at a finishing point, does harm to our country.
Think of a dynasty hockey team -- one that has won many titles. It may be that such a team becomes complacent. If that happens, some up-and-coming hungry team is sure to surpass them. In this scenario, the good coach does not simply praise his team members. He must sting them out of their complacency. His job is to criticize them, make them strive harder, even shout at them if necessary. Only through such means can he keep them sharp and help maintain their winning edge.
The citizen is like a coach. Sometimes it is appropriate to heap praise on America. But at other times, it is necessary, like the coach of our hypothetical hockey team, to criticize the nation in a constructive way in order to help it improve. This is what a good citizen does. A good citizen is a true patriot. His criticism is not an act of hate, but of profound love.
So remember this Independence Day, there is more to love for country than waving the flag and setting off fireworks. If you really love this country, you should want to make it better, and this can only be done by admitting weaknesses so we can work on them and turn them into strengths.
Brian Vroman
Grand Rapids
