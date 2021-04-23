My name is Travis Matthews; I live in Grand Rapids and I am writing to you about the hate in our community.
Last week, on Saturday I attended a peaceful protest led by the Black Student Alliance to voice our grief and anger over the death of Daunte Wright, a black man killed by an officer after mistaking her gun for her taser, and the racial inequality in the United States and our own community. I remember waking up and getting ready to protest, worried about the counter protesters, and I expected people to scream “All Lives Matter” and flicking us off as they drive by but what I experienced was much worse.
Our town, our state, a welcoming community? No. Not from what I saw. During the protest I was called a “faggot” multiple times by random people driving by, many drivers screamed the N-word out of their window as they drove by, and some even had the audacity to throw cheese and spit tobacco spit at us. What kind of people make up Grand Rapids? There were many people who supported us and even dropped off water, food, and honked by when they saw us – so there are good people here. I understand tensions have been high since the start of the Derick Chauvin trial but that doesn’t justify the derogatory and hateful comments spewed at me and the other protesters. Not everyone agrees with one another and that’s okay! That’s why this country was created. To allow diversity and different beliefs to form and not be punished for it. You don’t get to degrade someone because they don’t think the same as you.
This town has work to do. We all have work to do. Obviously, racism exists here. We were called the N-word at least 15 times by different people driving by. But I’ve always believed that we should come up with solutions and try to figure out this problem of racism. How can we as a community come together and put aside our political beliefs and make this town a better place for all? Maybe you still don’t believe racism doesn’t affect us here in the northland. Maybe you don’t see it?
Let me share a story with you. One of my friends, who is African American, was walking in Target shopping for food for her dorm but she noticed someone was following her. He followed her through-out the store and even when she left the store, she could see him. This same friend has experienced this multiple times, being followed, being stared at, being isolated because of her dark African skin. Does racism exist in the Northland? I think it does.
I’m only 18 years old but I feel as if I’m 80 because of all the pressure on our shoulders. This last year has been so chaotic and draining because of the pandemic. But why fuel hate as well? Why not love all for who they are? What can we do as a community to make it welcoming and truly nice? What can you do?
Travis Matthews
Grand Rapids
