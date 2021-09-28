In recent years we have all thoroughly enjoyed the Grand Rapids Players stunning annual musicals at the Reif Center, including “Chicago”, “The Music Man” and more recently “Mamma Mia” in the Spring of 2019 along with many more. The Players were set to continue that wonderful tradition in the Spring of 2020 with an awe-inspiring production of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”. The cast was prepared, the musicians had learned their parts, the sets (including 3 gigantic bells from the tower of Notre Dame) were in place, the costumes (including 40 Monk’s robes) were all fitted and on hangers in the dressing rooms, etc. The smell of grease paint was literally in the air.
Then, in early March, within hours of the final technical rehearsal, the Governor’s Covid directive shut down all performance venues in Minnesota. There was nothing to be done but to go home for the safety of us all. The performance had to be put away without ever being realized. It was devastating and took the Players’ musicals off the stage.
Until now.
There is a beautiful new production of Cole Porter’s “Anything Goes” that will open on the Reif Stage on Friday, October 1. “Anything Goes” is set in the 1930s and tells the story of a young man who stows away on an ocean cruise in order to woo a beautiful New York Socialite. There are many odd characters on the cruise, including Moonface Martin (a bumbling gangster), an English Lord, Reno Sweeney (a beautiful nightclub evangelist) and more. You may recognize Cole Porter’s frequently recorded music from this musical, including “I get a Kick Out of You”, “You’re the Top”, “It’s De-Lovely”, and (of course) the title song “Anything Goes”. This one is a winner. This musical won Tony Awards in 1987 and again in 2011.
We have some Grand Rapids Players “regulars” at the helm including Director John Schroeder, Choreographer Marina Whight and lighting designer John Miller. There are also some remarkable “new finds”, including Vocal Director Adam Geibner (ISD 318’s new Vocal Music Director) and Music Director Dan Carlson. Meanwhile, the cast is a wonderful collection of dozens of old and new faces.
Let’s welcome the Grand Rapids Players musicals back to the Reif stage! Tickets are on sale at GRPlayers.com or at the Reif Center. Masking is strongly recommended. This promises to be an experience not to be missed!
David Marty
Grand Rapids
